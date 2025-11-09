俄羅斯軍工廠直升機墜毀5死　海灘起火驚悚畫面曝！4人是高階主管

In Dagestan, a Russian Ka-226 helicopter crashed today. Onboard the aircraft was reportedly employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant that specializes in the manufacture of equipment for MiG and Sukhoi aircraft. pic.twitter.com/IcrGVILjG5 — raging545 (@raging545) November 7, 2025

記者羅翊宬／綜合報導

俄羅斯聯邦達吉斯坦一架直升機墜毀，造成5人死亡，其中4人為基茲利亞爾電機廠（Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant）的高階主管，該廠為俄軍生產並提供飛機設備而遭到歐盟制裁。墜機事故疑似因技術故障導致，直升機撞擊住宅並引發大火，工廠副總經理和其他高層人員身亡，引發國際關注。

根據《每日電訊報》，該起墜機事故發生在達吉斯坦裏海沿岸的阿奇-蘇村（Achi-Su），距離基茲利亞爾電機廠約201公里。當地媒體指出，從7日拍攝的事故畫面顯示，小型雙引擎通用直升機Ka-226在降落海灘時因尾部觸地，導致尾旋翼斷裂。

飛行員嘗試重新控制直升機，但最終失控旋轉墜向地面，撞上住宅後起火，消防人員到場撲救，但建築已被燒成瓦礫。

遇難者包括基茲利亞爾電機廠建設與運輸支持副總經理馬戈梅多夫（Achalo Magomedov）、另外3名高級員工，以及直升機飛行技師。另有兩人受傷。該工廠因生產供俄軍使用的飛機設備，2024年遭到歐盟制裁。

歐盟在制裁決議中指出，「基茲利亞爾電機廠支援破壞或威脅烏克蘭領土完整、主權與獨立的行動」，表示其專門開發與製造飛機地面控制與診斷系統，以及機載設備。該公司還生產DZ-UM型炸彈掛架，用於SU-25戰鬥機，俄軍常用於攻擊烏克蘭。

此外，該公司總經理阿赫馬托夫（Ibrahim Achmatov）也被歐盟實施個人制裁，原因是其管理的公司涉及吞併克里米亞與造成烏克蘭動盪。東歐新聞頻道Nexta 指出，目前判定肇事原因為技術故障，沒有跡象顯示存在惡意行為。