　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

俄羅斯軍工廠直升機墜毀5死　海灘起火驚悚畫面曝！4人是高階主管

記者羅翊宬／綜合報導

俄羅斯聯邦達吉斯坦一架直升機墜毀，造成5人死亡，其中4人為基茲利亞爾電機廠（Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant）的高階主管，該廠為俄軍生產並提供飛機設備而遭到歐盟制裁。墜機事故疑似因技術故障導致，直升機撞擊住宅並引發大火，工廠副總經理和其他高層人員身亡，引發國際關注。

根據《每日電訊報》，該起墜機事故發生在達吉斯坦裏海沿岸的阿奇-蘇村（Achi-Su），距離基茲利亞爾電機廠約201公里。當地媒體指出，從7日拍攝的事故畫面顯示，小型雙引擎通用直升機Ka-226在降落海灘時因尾部觸地，導致尾旋翼斷裂。

飛行員嘗試重新控制直升機，但最終失控旋轉墜向地面，撞上住宅後起火，消防人員到場撲救，但建築已被燒成瓦礫。

遇難者包括基茲利亞爾電機廠建設與運輸支持副總經理馬戈梅多夫（Achalo Magomedov）、另外3名高級員工，以及直升機飛行技師。另有兩人受傷。該工廠因生產供俄軍使用的飛機設備，2024年遭到歐盟制裁。

歐盟在制裁決議中指出，「基茲利亞爾電機廠支援破壞或威脅烏克蘭領土完整、主權與獨立的行動」，表示其專門開發與製造飛機地面控制與診斷系統，以及機載設備。該公司還生產DZ-UM型炸彈掛架，用於SU-25戰鬥機，俄軍常用於攻擊烏克蘭。

此外，該公司總經理阿赫馬托夫（Ibrahim Achmatov）也被歐盟實施個人制裁，原因是其管理的公司涉及吞併克里米亞與造成烏克蘭動盪。東歐新聞頻道Nexta 指出，目前判定肇事原因為技術故障，沒有跡象顯示存在惡意行為。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

11/07 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
446 2 2716 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
鳳凰颱風來襲！北市部分山區滑落　李四川：11月的颱風都不好惹
鳳凰罕見路徑！　百年可能僅3.31%
保密到家！　蕭美琴本人最後才知道親赴歐洲議會演說
鳳凰升級超級颱風！菲律賓預測「穿越台灣」　最新路徑曝光
明天起「提早1小時搭高鐵」　沒換票不給過

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

快訊／中國籍漁船海上翻覆　南韓海警緊急搜救！2船員死亡

美再取消1500航班！波及12主要城市　運輸部長警告「可能砍更多」

俄羅斯軍工廠直升機墜毀5死　海灘起火驚悚畫面曝！4人是高階主管

日本「NHK黨主席」立花孝志被逮！　警：有逃亡滅證之虞

女賊搶珠寶！反被打「20耳光」嚇到落跑　超糗畫面全被曝

鳳凰升級超級颱風！　菲律賓預測「穿越台灣」最新路徑曝光

遭控「策劃暗殺」以色列駐墨大使！　伊朗嚴正駁斥：全是謊言

俄軍攻擊烏核變電站！連夜發射導彈、無人機釀7死　歐洲核安全告急

芝加哥移民執法現場槍擊！男子「向聯邦探員」開槍　居民怒批引恐慌

巴西遭強烈龍捲風侵襲！釀6人死亡、437人傷　建築慘毀滿目瘡痍

李光洙為贏「用臉玩躲避球」XD　穿指壓拖鞋被笑「像剛出生長頸鹿」

姜河那接受「女友和異性去旅行」　Rain脫口「瘋了嗎」開演情境劇

黃尚禾哽咽憶顏正國：教會我誠懇做人　李千娜爆哭道別「盡力守護你的家人」

TSMC特製鞋太狂！　魏哲家一亮相全場暴動：明年一定買得到

看護騎電動三輪車載她看病！休旅車切西瓜猛撞畫面曝　99歲嬤慘死

張忠謀「身體不適」未出席運動會！　黃仁勳曝「會和他聯絡」

《再見愛人5》李施嬅「眼睛開刀4次」　男友「私下幫她保險」完全沒說！

Lulu登記結婚…爸媽感動落淚！　陳漢典超緊張「連住址都忘記」

料理鼠王嘉義版！30cm大老鼠鹹酥雞攤忘情狂吃　崩潰畫面曝

快訊／中國籍漁船海上翻覆　南韓海警緊急搜救！2船員死亡

美再取消1500航班！波及12主要城市　運輸部長警告「可能砍更多」

俄羅斯軍工廠直升機墜毀5死　海灘起火驚悚畫面曝！4人是高階主管

日本「NHK黨主席」立花孝志被逮！　警：有逃亡滅證之虞

女賊搶珠寶！反被打「20耳光」嚇到落跑　超糗畫面全被曝

鳳凰升級超級颱風！　菲律賓預測「穿越台灣」最新路徑曝光

遭控「策劃暗殺」以色列駐墨大使！　伊朗嚴正駁斥：全是謊言

俄軍攻擊烏核變電站！連夜發射導彈、無人機釀7死　歐洲核安全告急

芝加哥移民執法現場槍擊！男子「向聯邦探員」開槍　居民怒批引恐慌

巴西遭強烈龍捲風侵襲！釀6人死亡、437人傷　建築慘毀滿目瘡痍

一票人錯誤習慣！行動電源「3大致命行為」：立刻停用

深夜在家喝酒後外出　BMW女連撞路邊3汽機車！現場慘況曝

快訊／中國籍漁船海上翻覆　南韓海警緊急搜救！2船員死亡

中國氣炸！蕭美琴歐洲議會演說　徐國勇：讓中國繼續不開心下去

美再取消1500航班！波及12主要城市　運輸部長警告「可能砍更多」

富邦悍將海外特訓開跑　林威助率6投赴日、范國宸領軍打者赴美

石頭科技雙11優惠倒數　自清掃拖機器人現省1.6萬

鳳凰颱風來襲！北市部分山區滑落　李四川：11月的颱風都不好惹

國際瀕危諾氏鷸現身將軍濕地　連續十年造訪七股將軍鹽灘濕地

央行「護國金山」隱身地點曝！存放市值1.6兆元黃金　5道關卡防盜

【蛋定啊QQ】貨車門沒關緊右轉　「10籠雞蛋」噴出灑滿地

國際熱門新聞

遊日警示！熊出沒　3大超商啟動防護

兒子護照「有殘膠」遭拒！12萬旅遊險泡湯

川普宣布減肥藥降價　藥廠代表「當場暈倒」

鳳凰升級超級颱風　菲律賓：將穿越台灣

警署深夜淪砲房　已婚部長「偷吃學妹」激戰

前AV女星斬首男友　又嫁死者兒子

女主播拒免治馬桶遭酸反擊：完全沒沾到

川普新制：肥胖、患糖尿病恐被美國拒簽！

川普記者會閉眼　加州州長酸：瞌睡唐回來了

空姐上班1天就被開除　PO網討拍：只是拿了幾瓶水

光學遙測「古馬雅」最大建築群　竟是宇宙地圖

巨大棕熊襲擊北海道牧場　一拳打凹引擎蓋

墨西哥市長遭連開7槍身亡　凶手竟是17歲少年

印尼清真寺爆炸增至96傷

更多熱門

相關新聞

俄軍攻擊烏核變電站　射導彈無人機釀7死

俄軍攻擊烏核變電站　射導彈無人機釀7死

烏克蘭官員於當地時間8日表示，俄羅斯一夜之間發動無人機與導彈攻擊，目標直指向赫梅利尼茨基、羅夫諾等兩座核電廠供電的變電站，造成至少7人死亡，多地能源設施受損，數千民眾停水停電。

巴西遭強烈龍捲風侵襲　6人死亡、437人傷

巴西遭強烈龍捲風侵襲　6人死亡、437人傷

川普豁免匈牙利1年　「買俄油免受制裁」

川普豁免匈牙利1年　「買俄油免受制裁」

女賊30秒順手偷包　受害者全家沒人發現

女賊30秒順手偷包　受害者全家沒人發現

又是無人機　瑞典比利時2機場一度停擺

又是無人機　瑞典比利時2機場一度停擺

關鍵字：

國際焦點俄烏戰爭俄羅斯達吉斯坦直升機墜機失事高階主管

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

女大生生日趴慘遭壽星性侵！5男同學圍觀不救

鳳凰大甩尾轉彎逼台　影響時間延後了

曾馨瑩今晨發聲　還原「婆婆過世仍去慶生」真相

通背拳傳人被打到看人重影　完全好不可能

日本預估鳳凰路徑曝！中國：恐成西北太平洋風王

范姜彥豐婚變上直播「1舉動不OK」！　陶晶瑩搖頭

鳳凰「今將變強颱」達顛峰　最快發海陸警報時間曝

紐約「超帥外送員」竟是金馬影帝

馬斯克想取代台積電？黃仁勳：想太簡單

鳳凰逼近！2縣市暴風圈侵襲機率破7成

快訊／11級強風來了　今午後變天

中國網紅堅持《一拳超人》訓練法千天　作者驚呆

鳳凰估將登陸穿台　2地防驚人雨勢

遊日警示！熊出沒　3大超商啟動防護

陪好萊塢女星13年繼承千億遺產！「最牛軟飯男」李春平病逝

更多

最夯影音

更多
李光洙為贏「用臉玩躲避球」XD　穿指壓拖鞋被笑「像剛出生長頸鹿」

李光洙為贏「用臉玩躲避球」XD　穿指壓拖鞋被笑「像剛出生長頸鹿」
姜河那接受「女友和異性去旅行」　Rain脫口「瘋了嗎」開演情境劇

姜河那接受「女友和異性去旅行」　Rain脫口「瘋了嗎」開演情境劇

黃尚禾哽咽憶顏正國：教會我誠懇做人　李千娜爆哭道別「盡力守護你的家人」

黃尚禾哽咽憶顏正國：教會我誠懇做人　李千娜爆哭道別「盡力守護你的家人」

TSMC特製鞋太狂！　魏哲家一亮相全場暴動：明年一定買得到

TSMC特製鞋太狂！　魏哲家一亮相全場暴動：明年一定買得到

看護騎電動三輪車載她看病！休旅車切西瓜猛撞畫面曝　99歲嬤慘死

看護騎電動三輪車載她看病！休旅車切西瓜猛撞畫面曝　99歲嬤慘死

熱門快報

金馬62特別報導

金馬62特別報導

影迷最期待的年度盛事，典禮盛況即時掌握！一睹入圍者風采、分享得獎者喜悅

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

假日怎麼安排？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，輕鬆運動一下！

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

新手保暖湯品一步到味！

新手保暖湯品一步到味！

「文里補習班」開課啦！今天來冬令進補！一起製作暖呼呼又營養的麻油薑絲菇菇湯

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面