國際

不是輻射！車諾比驚見「藍色狗狗」　獸醫推測可能原因

▲▼不是輻射！車諾比驚見「藍色狗狗」　獸醫推測可能原因。（圖／翻攝TikTok）

▲車諾比最近出現毛色泛藍的浪犬。（圖／翻攝TikTok）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

烏克蘭車諾比（Chernobyl）核災區最近出現一群「毛色泛藍」的狗狗，被當地浪犬照顧組織「車諾比之犬」（Dogs of Chernobyl）拍下後，在社群媒體上引發熱議。不過團隊獸醫已經提出可能解釋，並且認為與輻射無關。

「車諾比之犬」在官方TikTok帳號發布影片顯示，車諾比多個狗群之中，都至少出現1隻全身藍毛的狗狗，「牠們上周還不是藍色的，我們不清楚原因，正嘗試捕捉牠們，才能得知發生了什麼事。」

該組織研判，最有可能的情況是狗狗接觸到某種化學物質。儘管看起來令人擔憂，但這些藍毛狗狗「看起來非常活躍健康」。

@dogsofchernobyl Blue dogs found in Chornobyl. A very unique experience we have to discuss. We are on the ground now catching dogs for sterilization and we came across 3 dogs that were completely blue. We are not sure exactly what is going. The town people are asking us why the dogs were blue, as They were not blue last week. We do not know the reason and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening. Most likely they’re getting into some sort of chemical. They seem to be very active and healthy but at this point we have not been able to catch them. Photos taken by the team October 2025 #dogs #bluedogs #chernobyl #strang #Love ♬ Ordinary - Alex Warren

「車諾比之犬」獸醫總監貝茲博士（Dr Jennifer Betz）澄清，藍色毛色與輻射無關，她推測犬隻在某種物質中打滾，才會導致毛色改變，「我們懷疑這種物質來自狗隻活動區域的舊式流動廁所，但無法完全確認」，只要狗狗沒有大量舔食，應無健康危害。

「車諾比之犬」隸屬於「清潔未來基金會」（Clean Futures Fund），2017年起持續照顧生活在禁區內的大約700隻流浪犬，包括提供食物與醫療照護。車諾比的狗狗是1986年核災之後，被居民遺留下來的寵物後代。2024年一份研究發現，當地犬隻已變異出對輻射、重金屬和污染的免疫能力。

10/28 全台詐欺最新數據

447 1 8243 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

車諾比狗狗核災獸醫毛色

