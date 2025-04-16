　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

朱立倫護航藍納粹青年鬧上國際　青年團滅火：唾棄不當政治符號

▲國民黨青年團出面滅火！譴責納粹符號。（圖／國民黨青年團提供）

▲國民黨青年團出面滅火！譴責納粹符號。（圖／國民黨青年團提供）

記者鄭佩玟／台北報導

罷免民進黨立委的罷團遭指涉不實連署，而罷免民進黨立委李坤城領銜人宋建樑昨晚穿著象徵納粹的「卐」符號臂章前往新北檢複訊，右手還刻意比出納粹敬禮手勢，而國民黨主席朱立倫今（16日）指出，這是在諷刺民進黨的惡質獨裁，引發德國在台協會強烈譴責，因納粹主義象徵著對人類的鄙視與迫害。國民黨青年團午間緊急發出中英文聲明，「唾棄不當政治符號，支持民主深化參與。」

宋建樑昨日晚間前往新北地檢署複訊時，左手戴上象徵納粹的紅色「卐」字臂章，手持納粹領導人希特勒的《我的奮鬥》（Mein Kampf）。面對鏡頭，他竟做出在歐洲多國非法的納粹敬禮手勢進入偵查大樓，甚至在媒體群組內，用貼圖道晚安後，又寫下納粹經常使用的口號「Sieg Heil!」（勝利萬歲），其荒謬行為遭到輿論撻伐，德國在台協會發出最強烈譴責，直言這是無恥的行為。

面對排山倒海的砲轟，朱立倫上午受訪時第一時間回應，這是在諷刺民進黨的惡質獨裁，因為民進黨就是綠共，而大家要反惡罷、反暴政、反對民進黨的獨裁，再度引爆外界不滿，國民黨青年團中午則緊急發出中英文聲明滅火，唾棄不當政治符號，支持民主深化參與。

國民黨青年團指出，針對以納粹符號表達政治意見的行為，國民黨表達強烈反對。納粹象徵民主倒退與政治迫害，與我們堅守民主的價值背道而馳。相關不當符號與行為在任何情況下，都不應成為從事公民活動或倡議的表達方式。

國民黨青年團進一步指出，更何況，早自上個世紀的第二次世界大戰，國民黨以行動反納粹、反法西斯所付出的重大犧牲，早已為世界各國知曉，該立場時至今日從未改變。青年團再次重申，我們支持公民行使權利，但堅決反對不當的行為。

最後，國民黨青年團也要呼籲檢調單位，儘速釐清事實真相，將持續捍衛合法公民權利，支持深化民主的參與。

以下為國民黨青年團英文版聲明：

Opposing Disgraceful Political Symbols
Supporting Deepened Democratic Participation
We strongly oppose the use of Nazi symbols as a means of political expression.
Nazism represents democratic regression and political persecution, which is fundamentally at odds with the values of democracy that we uphold. Such improper symbols and behavior should never be accepted as a legitimate form of civic activities or advocacy under any circumstances.
Moreover, since World War II, the Kuomintang (KMT) has demonstrated its firm stance against Nazism and fascism through significant sacrifices. This position has long been recognized by countries around the world and has never changed.
The Youth League reaffirms our support for citizens exercising their rights, but we do not condone inappropriate behavior.
Finally, we urge prosecutorial authorities to promptly clarify the facts. We will continue to defend lawful civil rights and support broader democratic participation.

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

04/15 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
626 2 5379 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
朱立倫改口：納粹獨裁遭全民唾棄
關稅大刀重塑晶片版圖？　BBC：川普盤算恐落空
456萬傳奇Vtuber宣布畢業　曾造成壽司郎台灣瘋搶
櫻花妹11支「素人AV」遭無碼上傳！　朋友告知才發現
快訊／老董爆「上億荒淫趴」　信大水泥重訊發聲
綠燈可以左轉嗎？一堆駕駛被罰1800　警曝正確做法

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時掌握政經新聞 快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

郭智輝稱6點起床吃苦　王世堅嗆應該的：別再講沒意義的話

昔要求馬英九「別拿美國恐嚇人民」　藍質疑：國人還能信賴清德？

檢調大動作查罷免偽造連署　黃呂錦茹：絕無抄名冊情況

京華城撤銷20％爭議容獎　李四川證實：鼎越4／9申請變更設計

不護航戴納粹臂章藍青年了！　朱立倫改口：納粹獨裁遭全民唾棄

台中新光三越氣爆案釀5死悲劇　監察院要查了

朱立倫護青年軍納粹「諷刺綠共」　綠批嚴重失格：應收回並道歉

罷綠委錯假連署多「地方政府查的」　綠營：要抗議找蔣萬安、侯友宜

國軍傳共諜案、拍投降片　王定宇質詢爆氣捶桌：政戰局在搞什麼！

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮　以色列駐台代表：表達關切、強烈譴責

Lisa手機桌布曝光　「是LVMH三公子」

林俊傑驚喜現身孫燕姿演唱會！合唱〈我懷念的〉女KEY

#台中 #大里 惡火！母女3人相擁成焦屍 前夫接噩耗崩潰痛哭

修杰楷偷飛澳門玩！　賈靜雯得知：不用回來了

【貼心大寶寶】伯恩山犬見媽暴哭秒衝上前　溫柔舔手安慰她

出國手機被偷有機會找回來　必開2設定！關機也能追蹤定位

【切大西瓜】電動車出巷口逆向轉彎　騎士險遭擊落！

搶快左轉 #鋼管 噴飛！ 拖板車擊落轎車騎士遭撞 #高雄

【才不要聽你碎碎念】鸚鵡一聽「你看你多好命」直接扭身體頂嘴XD

【生日阿姨】慶生約唱歌找阿姨來就對了　無冷場情緒給你拉滿！

郭智輝稱6點起床吃苦　王世堅嗆應該的：別再講沒意義的話

昔要求馬英九「別拿美國恐嚇人民」　藍質疑：國人還能信賴清德？

檢調大動作查罷免偽造連署　黃呂錦茹：絕無抄名冊情況

京華城撤銷20％爭議容獎　李四川證實：鼎越4／9申請變更設計

不護航戴納粹臂章藍青年了！　朱立倫改口：納粹獨裁遭全民唾棄

台中新光三越氣爆案釀5死悲劇　監察院要查了

朱立倫護青年軍納粹「諷刺綠共」　綠批嚴重失格：應收回並道歉

罷綠委錯假連署多「地方政府查的」　綠營：要抗議找蔣萬安、侯友宜

國軍傳共諜案、拍投降片　王定宇質詢爆氣捶桌：政戰局在搞什麼！

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮　以色列駐台代表：表達關切、強烈譴責

健身房前女員工大鬧不肯走　遭警「大外割」壓制帶回偵訊

郭智輝稱6點起床吃苦　王世堅嗆應該的：別再講沒意義的話

昔要求馬英九「別拿美國恐嚇人民」　藍質疑：國人還能信賴清德？

人行道拓寬引反彈　路權團體：通學步道不該被停車綁架

一堆旅店在用！浴室「裝1物」省錢又美觀　她打開卻後悔了：超噁

納豆婚禮日前曝光「席開50桌」！　依依認停機避孕：他自信一發就中

Grok Studio上線！AI寫程式、改簡報、跑網頁遊戲通通搞定

原子男團西門町逛街遭狂粉跟蹤！寶弟收「男粉裸照」超毛私訊曝光

賞鯨成功率超過95%！花蓮近距離與鯨豚共舞　甲板最佳視野遠眺山海

別忽視「急尿」！醫曝一天排尿超過這次數　膀胱過動症恐上身

Lisa手機桌布曝光　「是LVMH三公子」

政治熱門新聞

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮鬧上國際　德國在台協會怒斥「無恥」：強烈譴責

朱立倫護航藍納粹青年引眾怒　青年團急滅火

陳菊持續復健「住VIP病房」　一天收費萬元起跳

回台看到一條新聞　矢板明夫吃驚：台海軍事平衡重大變化

罷綠委領銜人穿納粹臂章敬禮　朱立倫回應了

石牌站隨機行刺　北捷：所有車站加強維安

藍穿納粹臂章行禮　蔣萬安嚴厲譴責

石牌站砍人案　北捷開罰10萬、負擔醫藥費

快訊／空軍：IDF戰機降落輪煞系統故障　影響民航旅客深表歉意

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮　以色列駐台代表：表達關切、強烈譴責

藍集結卻不見朱　白：明早現身已晚

徐巧芯號召全民　反抗政府暴政

國軍傳共諜案、拍投降片　王定宇質詢爆氣捶桌：政戰局在搞什麼！

探望陳菊仍心繫大罷免！　柯建銘：我小學五年級就立志打倒國民黨

更多熱門

相關新聞

藍青年脫序扮納粹　國民黨輕佻以對成國際醜聞

藍青年脫序扮納粹　國民黨輕佻以對成國際醜聞

昨天看到宋建樑這個跳樑小丑，幾乎無法言語，因為不知道怎麼會有台灣人真心崇拜法西斯與納粹。另外一個令人驚嚇的華麗美學素養，就是他竟然可以把毛裝與納粹混搭，而且拿著希特勒的禁書《我的奮鬥》，以納粹手勢致敬新北地檢署，在歐洲，這叫做種族仇恨罪，是可以入獄服刑的。

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮　以色列駐台代表：表達關切、強烈譴責

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮　以色列駐台代表：表達關切、強烈譴責

國民黨地方黨部遭搜索　盧秀燕：勿追殺在野黨

國民黨地方黨部遭搜索　盧秀燕：勿追殺在野黨

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮　時代力量譴責：國民黨應懲處並向國際道歉

藍青年穿納粹臂章敬禮　時代力量譴責：國民黨應懲處並向國際道歉

北市府認死亡連署多「連名字都簽錯」　綠關心朱立倫：肩膀去哪了

北市府認死亡連署多「連名字都簽錯」　綠關心朱立倫：肩膀去哪了

關鍵字：

國民黨納粹朱立倫青年團罷免

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

30億老董「上億荒淫趴」　照片流出

白宮：中國輸美商品最高課徵245%關稅

S媽爆具俊曄天天去金寶山完全走不出來

30億上市公司老董「遊艇辣妹趴」曝！　帶傳播妹豪宅淫亂

中下令停收波音飛機　川普轟中方背信

川普「關稅帝君」變臉劍指蘋果　一句話讓台灣供應鏈死局

把握好天氣！　「鋒面雨最大」時間曝

「喵喵」台中清水走失大甲尋獲　飼主親曝過程送出50萬

即／碳佐麻里爆食物中毒　停業2天改善缺失

前輔導長內內認了「直播沒人看」

林襄爆球賽中場休息「開裸體趴」　揭隊友暴露狂

GG長疹子！看診被女醫摸竟起反應　1句話讓他爽到不行

SHINee泰民被爆熱戀中！背後擁抱NO:ZE

快訊／8級強風來了　下波「鋒面掃台」時間曝

滿60歲沒退休也能領！她曝勞工「隱藏版獎金」

更多

最夯影音

更多

Lisa手機桌布曝光　「是LVMH三公子」

林俊傑驚喜現身孫燕姿演唱會！合唱〈我懷念的〉女KEY

#台中 #大里 惡火！母女3人相擁成焦屍 前夫接噩耗崩潰痛哭

修杰楷偷飛澳門玩！　賈靜雯得知：不用回來了

【貼心大寶寶】伯恩山犬見媽暴哭秒衝上前　溫柔舔手安慰她

熱門快報

新聞雲APP語音新聞

新聞雲APP語音新聞

一鍵開聽！解放雙手雙眼，隨時隨地掌握新聞，輕鬆接收最新消息！

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

2025 ETtoday斥詐風雲論壇 4/17 盛大舉行，串連政府x企業，聯手E網打盡詐騙陷阱！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

開箱暗黑系豪華科技宅

開箱暗黑系豪華科技宅

34坪打造智慧宅，隱藏設計＋全屋智能控，單身貴族最愛的精品級享受！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面