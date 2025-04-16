朱立倫護航藍納粹青年鬧上國際　青年團滅火：唾棄不當政治符號

▲國民黨青年團出面滅火！譴責納粹符號。（圖／國民黨青年團提供）

記者鄭佩玟／台北報導

罷免民進黨立委的罷團遭指涉不實連署，而罷免民進黨立委李坤城領銜人宋建樑昨晚穿著象徵納粹的「卐」符號臂章前往新北檢複訊，右手還刻意比出納粹敬禮手勢，而國民黨主席朱立倫今（16日）指出，這是在諷刺民進黨的惡質獨裁，引發德國在台協會強烈譴責，因納粹主義象徵著對人類的鄙視與迫害。國民黨青年團午間緊急發出中英文聲明，「唾棄不當政治符號，支持民主深化參與。」

宋建樑昨日晚間前往新北地檢署複訊時，左手戴上象徵納粹的紅色「卐」字臂章，手持納粹領導人希特勒的《我的奮鬥》（Mein Kampf）。面對鏡頭，他竟做出在歐洲多國非法的納粹敬禮手勢進入偵查大樓，甚至在媒體群組內，用貼圖道晚安後，又寫下納粹經常使用的口號「Sieg Heil!」（勝利萬歲），其荒謬行為遭到輿論撻伐，德國在台協會發出最強烈譴責，直言這是無恥的行為。

面對排山倒海的砲轟，朱立倫上午受訪時第一時間回應，這是在諷刺民進黨的惡質獨裁，因為民進黨就是綠共，而大家要反惡罷、反暴政、反對民進黨的獨裁，再度引爆外界不滿，國民黨青年團中午則緊急發出中英文聲明滅火，唾棄不當政治符號，支持民主深化參與。

國民黨青年團指出，針對以納粹符號表達政治意見的行為，國民黨表達強烈反對。納粹象徵民主倒退與政治迫害，與我們堅守民主的價值背道而馳。相關不當符號與行為在任何情況下，都不應成為從事公民活動或倡議的表達方式。

國民黨青年團進一步指出，更何況，早自上個世紀的第二次世界大戰，國民黨以行動反納粹、反法西斯所付出的重大犧牲，早已為世界各國知曉，該立場時至今日從未改變。青年團再次重申，我們支持公民行使權利，但堅決反對不當的行為。

最後，國民黨青年團也要呼籲檢調單位，儘速釐清事實真相，將持續捍衛合法公民權利，支持深化民主的參與。

以下為國民黨青年團英文版聲明：

Opposing Disgraceful Political Symbols

Supporting Deepened Democratic Participation

We strongly oppose the use of Nazi symbols as a means of political expression.

Nazism represents democratic regression and political persecution, which is fundamentally at odds with the values of democracy that we uphold. Such improper symbols and behavior should never be accepted as a legitimate form of civic activities or advocacy under any circumstances.

Moreover, since World War II, the Kuomintang (KMT) has demonstrated its firm stance against Nazism and fascism through significant sacrifices. This position has long been recognized by countries around the world and has never changed.

The Youth League reaffirms our support for citizens exercising their rights, but we do not condone inappropriate behavior.

Finally, we urge prosecutorial authorities to promptly clarify the facts. We will continue to defend lawful civil rights and support broader democratic participation.