奈及利亞油罐車翻覆！貧民「搶舀漏油」引大爆炸　至少70人死

▲奈及利亞油罐車翻覆，引發大爆炸，造成至少70人死亡。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

奈及利亞18日發生嚴重油罐車翻覆爆炸事故，造成至少70人死亡、56人受傷，多家商店被焚毀。目前，消防部隊已將現場火勢撲滅，當地居民和官員也開始挖掘墳墓，並按照伊斯蘭傳統將遇難者集體埋葬。

WATCH: Many Feared Dead Including Pregnant Woman As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Niger State, Nigeria pic.twitter.com/Y5PAaF2lOR — Daily Observer (@DailyObserverNG) January 18, 2025

據路透社報導，這起事件發生在奈及利亞最大的尼日州（Niger State）。國家緊急事務管理局（NEMA）發布聲明指出，當地一輛油罐車在18日翻覆後燃油溢出，隨即引發大規模爆炸。事後，當局在現場尋獲超過70具遺體，而傷者則被送往醫院治療。除了人員傷亡外，現場也有超過15家商店被毀，相關恢復工作仍在進行中。

A petrol tanker fire explosion has claimed the lives of many Nigerians at the Dikko junction, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger state #TankerExplosion #Tanker #Petrol #breakingnews #tvcnews pic.twitter.com/cVWaa79iit — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 18, 2025

從現場畫面可見，大爆炸發生後，油罐車燃起了熊熊火焰，一團團的黑色濃煙不斷從現場湧出，而人們則匆忙將受害者的遺體用擔架抬出現場。目擊者指出，當地居民和官員已在18日晚間開始挖掘墳墓，並按照伊斯蘭傳統將遇難者集體埋葬。

#Update: Fuel tanker truck blast kills at least 60 in Nigeria



At least 60 people were killed and others injured in northern #Nigeria on Saturday when a petrol tanker truck overturned, spilling petrol that exploded, the Federal Road Safety Corps (#FRSC) said.



The accident in… pic.twitter.com/Ndj5j8IbHG — World News (@ferozwala) January 18, 2025

奈及利亞聯邦道路安全委員會（FRSC）尼日州地區指揮官祖克瓦姆（Kumar Tsukwam）表示，死者多為當地的貧困居民；油罐車翻覆後，這些貧民不顧勸阻，匆忙衝到現場收集溢出的燃油，最後引發爆炸。他透露，雖然消防部隊現已成功撲滅火勢，但遺留下來的慘烈景象令人震驚。

A fuel tanker exploded in the Dikko area of Niger State, northern Nigeria, killing at least 60 people who had gathered to scoop fuel.



In October, a similar incident occurred in Jigawa State, northern Nigeria, claiming the lives of over 170 people pic.twitter.com/YSJQ7uwBen — TRT World (@trtworld) January 18, 2025

這起悲劇凸顯了奈及利亞頻繁發生的燃油相關事故問題。在這個非洲最大石油生產國，燃油價格因生活成本危機不斷飆升，居民冒險收集燃料的現象屢見不鮮。自從總統提努布（Bola Tinubu）2023年5月上任，並取消實施數了數十年的燃油補貼後，汽油價格已攀升超過400%，進一步加劇民眾的生活壓力。