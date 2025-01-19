　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

奈及利亞油罐車翻覆！貧民「搶舀漏油」引大爆炸　至少70人死

▲▼奈及利亞油罐車翻覆，引發大爆炸，造成至少70人死亡。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲奈及利亞油罐車翻覆，引發大爆炸，造成至少70人死亡。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

奈及利亞18日發生嚴重油罐車翻覆爆炸事故，造成至少70人死亡、56人受傷，多家商店被焚毀。目前，消防部隊已將現場火勢撲滅，當地居民和官員也開始挖掘墳墓，並按照伊斯蘭傳統將遇難者集體埋葬。

據路透社報導，這起事件發生在奈及利亞最大的尼日州（Niger State）。國家緊急事務管理局（NEMA）發布聲明指出，當地一輛油罐車在18日翻覆後燃油溢出，隨即引發大規模爆炸。事後，當局在現場尋獲超過70具遺體，而傷者則被送往醫院治療。除了人員傷亡外，現場也有超過15家商店被毀，相關恢復工作仍在進行中。

從現場畫面可見，大爆炸發生後，油罐車燃起了熊熊火焰，一團團的黑色濃煙不斷從現場湧出，而人們則匆忙將受害者的遺體用擔架抬出現場。目擊者指出，當地居民和官員已在18日晚間開始挖掘墳墓，並按照伊斯蘭傳統將遇難者集體埋葬。

奈及利亞聯邦道路安全委員會（FRSC）尼日州地區指揮官祖克瓦姆（Kumar Tsukwam）表示，死者多為當地的貧困居民；油罐車翻覆後，這些貧民不顧勸阻，匆忙衝到現場收集溢出的燃油，最後引發爆炸。他透露，雖然消防部隊現已成功撲滅火勢，但遺留下來的慘烈景象令人震驚。

這起悲劇凸顯了奈及利亞頻繁發生的燃油相關事故問題。在這個非洲最大石油生產國，燃油價格因生活成本危機不斷飆升，居民冒險收集燃料的現象屢見不鮮。自從總統提努布（Bola Tinubu）2023年5月上任，並取消實施數了數十年的燃油補貼後，汽油價格已攀升超過400%，進一步加劇民眾的生活壓力。

關鍵字：

奈及利亞油罐車爆炸

