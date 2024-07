奧運表演模仿《最後的晚餐》爆爭議　美企宣布撤除廣告贊助

▲2024巴黎奧運開幕式表演。(圖/路透)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

2024巴黎奧運開幕式的其中一個橋段,可見多名變裝皇后現身,似乎是想重現文藝復興時期知名壁畫《最後的晚餐》(The Last Supper)。這一幕讓許多信徒不滿,億萬富豪馬斯克等人表態譴責,美國電信巨頭C Spire也在27日宣布撤銷奧運廣告贊助。

JUST IN: Telecommunications company C Spire has removed all advertising from the Olympics after they mocked Christianity in their opening ceremony.



C Spire is the sixth-largest wireless provider in the United States.



"We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the… pic.twitter.com/FHnivRD1z1