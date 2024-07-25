菲律賓油輪遇大浪翻覆沉沒漏油　16人獲救1船員仍失蹤

▲菲律賓油輪「MT Terra Nova」25日翻覆沉沒。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

菲律賓一艘油輪25日清晨在馬尼拉灣（Manila Bay）傾覆沉沒，載有1494公噸工業燃油，現已確認有發生漏油事故。事發當下船上有17人，其中16人獲救、還有1人失蹤，搜救工作進行中，當局正調查這起船隻翻覆事件是否與凱米颱風有關。

BBC、路透等報導，油輪「MT Terra Nova」事發前正駛向菲律賓中部城市怡朗（Iloilo），但在巴丹省沿海城鎮利邁（Limay）附近海域傾覆後沉沒，船上大量工業燃油外洩。依據獲救船員的說法，在油輪翻覆之前，有遇到洶湧大浪。

LOOK: An oil spill was observed after motor tanker Terra Nova capsized and submerged off Bataan waters early Thursday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard said.



MT Terra Nova, heading to Iloilo, was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel. One crew member is missing. |… pic.twitter.com/XhPjpAjfKB