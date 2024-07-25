菲律賓油輪遇大浪翻覆沉沒漏油　16人獲救1船員仍失蹤

▲菲律賓油輪「MT Terra Nova」25日翻覆沉沒。（圖／路透）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
菲律賓一艘油輪25日清晨在馬尼拉灣（Manila Bay）傾覆沉沒，載有1494公噸工業燃油，現已確認有發生漏油事故。事發當下船上有17人，其中16人獲救、還有1人失蹤，搜救工作進行中，當局正調查這起船隻翻覆事件是否與凱米颱風有關。
BBC、路透等報導，油輪「MT Terra Nova」事發前正駛向菲律賓中部城市怡朗（Iloilo），但在巴丹省沿海城鎮利邁（Limay）附近海域傾覆後沉沒，船上大量工業燃油外洩。依據獲救船員的說法，在油輪翻覆之前，有遇到洶湧大浪。
LOOK: An oil spill was observed after motor tanker Terra Nova capsized and submerged off Bataan waters early Thursday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard said.— GMA Integrated News (@gmanews) July 25, 2024
MT Terra Nova, heading to Iloilo, was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel. One crew member is missing. |… pic.twitter.com/XhPjpAjfKB
交通部長包蒂斯塔（Jaime Bautista）證實發生漏油，但強風與大浪無法派遣資源；依據最新空中調查，海面浮油擴散約莫2海里（約3.7公里）。海岸防衛隊發言人巴里羅（Armando Balilo）表示，一艘97公尺的海岸防衛隊船隻已經被派往搜尋失蹤船員，同時對漏油做出應對措施，「我們正與時間賽跑，盡最大努力設法遏止漏油」。
巴里羅更稱，若油輪載的工業燃油全數外洩，這將是菲律賓史上最大的漏油事件。菲律賓當局正調查這起翻覆事件是否與凱米颱風有關，總統小馬可仕（Ferdinand Marcos Jr.）下令環境部進行相關評估。
PCG responds to a maritime incident involving Philippine-flagged Motor Tanker (MT) Terra Nova that capsized and eventually submerged 3.6 nautical miles east off Lamao Point, Limay, Bataan, at around 1:10AM today, 25 July 2024.— Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) July 25, 2024
https://t.co/tN3nSkxRTd#CoastGuardPH pic.twitter.com/qC2VKPdmiq
