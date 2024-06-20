中國海警「揮斧頭、長刀」砸船畫面曝！強行奪槍傷人　菲控如海盜

▲ 中國海警持斧頭威脅，持刀刺破菲律賓海軍充氣艇。（圖／翻攝自Armed Forces of the Philippines）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

中菲船隻17日在南海發生衝突，菲律賓軍方公布影片，可見中國海警持斧頭、開山刀等武器攻擊菲國海軍人員，不僅刺破船隻，還強行奪走船上武器。參謀總長指控中方行徑「有如海盜」，要求歸還槍枝等裝備並賠償損失。

CCG personnel violently attached ropes to tow the AFP's RHIB while threatening to injure an AFP soldier w/ a pickaxe. They also employed blaring sirens to create chaos, disrupt communication, and divert the attention of AFP troops, exacerbating the hostile & dangerous situation. pic.twitter.com/a8cPaGGH8j — Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024

The CCG launched a brutal assault on the AFP personnel aboard an AFP Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), aggressively ramming it and brandishing bladed and pointed weapons, explicitly threatening to harm AFP troops. pic.twitter.com/LuFgLE3WJj — Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024

The CCG swarmed AFP's Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) already moored alongside BRP Sierra Madre (LS57), escalating their aggression by wielding pointed weapons and explicitly threatening to harm Filipino troops. pic.twitter.com/huEPCBXPah — Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024

The CCG continued its relentless harassment of AFP troops through a series of aggressive actions. pic.twitter.com/EvevDjSyPQ — Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024

根據《美聯社》，菲國官員說明，當時2艘菲律賓海軍充氣艇前往仁愛暗沙（Second Thomas Shoal）執行補給任務，遭到多達8艘中國海警汽艇多次撞擊，甚至強行登船，一陣混戰後扣留菲方船隻，並持開山刀等刀械及榔頭加以破壞，還繳獲8支M4步槍、導航設備等物品，並打傷多名菲國海軍人員，其中一人失去右手拇指。

軍方19日晚間公布的影片中，中國海警在汽艇上揮舞刀械、斧頭及棍棒，包圍2艘菲國海軍補給船，周圍警笛聲不斷，雙方互相怒吼，還可看見中國海警持刀刺破菲國充氣艇，並用長棍吊走船上一個黑色袋子，看見有人錄影時還故意對鏡頭閃爍燈光。還有照片顯示菲方船隻被砸壞，玻璃碎裂。

LOOK | The China Coast Guard's coercive, aggressive, and barbaric actions during the humanitarian rotation and resupply mission at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on June 17, resulted in severe damage to AFP vessels, including their communication and navigation equipment. pic.twitter.com/bhQ0Bzr9yK — Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024

菲律賓參謀總長布勞納（Romeo Brawner）在記者會上表示，「我們要求中國歸還我方步槍與裝備，並賠償他們造成的損失」，「他們違法登上我們的船隻，沒收我方裝備，這種行徑使他們有如海盜。」