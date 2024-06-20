　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

中國海警「揮斧頭、長刀」砸船畫面曝！強行奪槍傷人　菲控如海盜

▲▼ 中菲南海衝突，中國海警持斧頭威脅，持刀刺破菲律賓海軍充氣艇。（圖／翻攝自Armed Forces of the Philippines）

▲ 中國海警持斧頭威脅，持刀刺破菲律賓海軍充氣艇。（圖／翻攝自Armed Forces of the Philippines）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

中菲船隻17日在南海發生衝突，菲律賓軍方公布影片，可見中國海警持斧頭、開山刀等武器攻擊菲國海軍人員，不僅刺破船隻，還強行奪走船上武器。參謀總長指控中方行徑「有如海盜」，要求歸還槍枝等裝備並賠償損失。

根據《美聯社》，菲國官員說明，當時2艘菲律賓海軍充氣艇前往仁愛暗沙（Second Thomas Shoal）執行補給任務，遭到多達8艘中國海警汽艇多次撞擊，甚至強行登船，一陣混戰後扣留菲方船隻，並持開山刀等刀械及榔頭加以破壞，還繳獲8支M4步槍、導航設備等物品，並打傷多名菲國海軍人員，其中一人失去右手拇指。

軍方19日晚間公布的影片中，中國海警在汽艇上揮舞刀械、斧頭及棍棒，包圍2艘菲國海軍補給船，周圍警笛聲不斷，雙方互相怒吼，還可看見中國海警持刀刺破菲國充氣艇，並用長棍吊走船上一個黑色袋子，看見有人錄影時還故意對鏡頭閃爍燈光。還有照片顯示菲方船隻被砸壞，玻璃碎裂。

菲律賓參謀總長布勞納（Romeo Brawner）在記者會上表示，「我們要求中國歸還我方步槍與裝備，並賠償他們造成的損失」，「他們違法登上我們的船隻，沒收我方裝備，這種行徑使他們有如海盜。」

►不只衝撞！菲律賓軍方：中國海警「登船奪走武器」　1水兵重傷

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

日本、紐西蘭同意「情報分享」　重申台海和平重要性

日本、紐西蘭同意「情報分享」　重申台海和平重要性

日本與紐西蘭今天原則上同意雙方的情報分享協議，重申台海和平穩定的重要性，並呼籲和平解決兩岸問題。兩國領袖擔心日益嚴峻的區域環境，包括俄羅斯與北韓關係更趨緊密，以及升高的南海情勢。

南海衝突菲律賓中國海警仁愛暗沙東南亞要聞

李洋談退役「捨不得大寶貝」　王齊麟笑：他終於擺脫我了

暖心正妹12hrs擦亮山區反光鏡 滿滿青苔→清晰：也許能救1命

陳妍希爆被離婚！夫妻半年沒同框　陸狗仔曝「陳曉斷聯離家換手機」

嘉義嬤鬼切遭撞慘死！27歲警閃避不及撞上　驚悚影片曝

混血啦啦隊聽健康操超無助　嘟嘴滿頭問號...即興螃蟹舞

