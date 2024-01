美伊利諾州槍擊「7人陳屍2間屋內」！　23歲男嫌在逃

▲ 南斯疑似殺害7名親戚。(圖/Joliet Police Department)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

美國伊利諾州22日發生槍擊,共7人分別陳屍2棟房屋內,警方已鎖定一名23歲男嫌,與死者為親戚關係,目前尚未落網。

ACTIVE INCIDENT (UPDATED) JANUARY 22, 2024 3:00 PM

At this moment, Detectives and Officers are conducting an active homicide investigation after Officers located multiple deceased individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. pic.twitter.com/zOTKSjs0RC