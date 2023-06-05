　
親烏戰士「俘虜俄國士兵」約見俄國州長被放鳥　稱將送交基輔

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲親烏克蘭武裝份子提議與俄國州長見面作為放人條件，但稱州長最後並未現身。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

俄羅斯反對克里姆林宮的武裝份子宣稱，在俄羅斯境內接近烏克蘭邊境的貝爾哥羅德（Belgorod）俘虜俄軍士兵，提議若貝爾哥羅德州長同意見面，就會放人。只不過這群親烏克蘭的俄國戰士表示，州長最終沒有現身，將把這些人交給烏克蘭。

綜合BBC、路透、法新社等報導，在「自由俄羅斯軍團」Telegram頻道發布的影片中，自稱是「俄羅斯志願軍」指揮官的男子開出條件，稱若能與貝爾哥羅德州長葛拉特卡夫（Vyacheslav Gladkov）會面，就願意交出被俘虜的2名俄軍士兵。這段影片可見兩名俘虜，其中一人似乎受了傷，躺在手術台上。

這段訊息由自由俄羅斯軍團發布，被視為是與俄羅斯志願軍的聯合聲明。此前，自由俄羅斯軍團與俄羅斯志願軍宣稱對俄國境內一連串越境襲擊事件犯案。

貝爾哥羅德州長葛拉特卡夫4日指出，願與親烏克蘭的俄羅斯組織見面，前提是還活著，但也說這些人恐怕已被殺害。不過隨後俄羅斯志願軍發布一段影片，可見更多俘虜，但稱葛拉特卡夫並未出席這場會議。武裝份子表示，葛拉特卡夫沒有勇氣跟他們見面，將把俘虜交給烏克蘭。

關鍵字：

俄烏戰爭自由俄羅斯軍團俄羅斯志願軍俘虜Belgorod戰俘軍武Vyacheslav Gladkov國際軍武

