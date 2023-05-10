　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

8萬人湧向美國邊境！瓜地馬拉總統發出警告　非法越境畫面曝光

▲▼ 美墨邊境湧現越來越多移民。圖為墨西哥一側。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲美墨邊境湧現越來越多移民。圖為墨西哥一側。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國德州眾議員龔薩雷斯宣稱，他收到來自瓜地馬拉總統賈麥岱（Alejandro Giammattei）的警告，在美國邊境措施即將解除之際，有多達8萬名委內瑞拉移民正湧向美墨邊境。他也透過推特公布畫面，在德州布朗斯維爾，已有數百人非法越境。

綜合福斯新聞、Newsweek報導，美國2020年以新冠防疫為由頒布「第42條」（Title 42）措施，允許邊境執法人員快速驅逐越境移民，但隨著這條法規將於11日到期，有越來越多移民持續湧向邊境。

另外，龔薩雷斯（Tony Gonzales）透過推特透露，在德州布朗斯維爾（Brownsville）也出現移民人潮。依據影片畫面，有數百人非法越境。

這些移民認為在相關法規失效後，能更有機會被允許入境美國。不過拜登政府表示並非如此，警告將加大對非法入境者的懲罰力道，但這並未擋下企圖透過非法途徑進入美國尋求自由的移民。

就在8日，美國政府宣布將在德州艾爾帕索（El Paso）展開針對性執法行動，處理並可能驅逐非法移民，由美國海關與邊境保護局（CBP）與美國移民及海關執法局（ICE）人員執行。

美墨邊境非法移民移民委內瑞拉瓜地馬拉北美要聞

