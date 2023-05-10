8萬人湧向美國邊境！瓜地馬拉總統發出警告　非法越境畫面曝光

▲美墨邊境湧現越來越多移民。圖為墨西哥一側。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
美國德州眾議員龔薩雷斯宣稱，他收到來自瓜地馬拉總統賈麥岱（Alejandro Giammattei）的警告，在美國邊境措施即將解除之際，有多達8萬名委內瑞拉移民正湧向美墨邊境。他也透過推特公布畫面，在德州布朗斯維爾，已有數百人非法越境。
NEW: Texas Congressman @RepTonyGonzales says the President of Guatemala told him he knows of at least 80,000 predominantly Venezuelan nationals who are making their way to the U.S. border ahead of the drop of Title 42, and that nobody at the White House would take his calls.— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023
綜合福斯新聞、Newsweek報導，美國2020年以新冠防疫為由頒布「第42條」（Title 42）措施，允許邊境執法人員快速驅逐越境移民，但隨著這條法規將於11日到期，有越來越多移民持續湧向邊境。
另外，龔薩雷斯（Tony Gonzales）透過推特透露，在德州布朗斯維爾（Brownsville）也出現移民人潮。依據影片畫面，有數百人非法越境。
NEW: Non-stop illegal crossings continuing here in Brownsville. This is another group of several hundred that just crossed over, some out of frame under the levee. More are coming. We’ve been watching on our drone as migrants tether a rope to US side of Rio Grande while crossing. pic.twitter.com/wuig2soY3O— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023
這些移民認為在相關法規失效後，能更有機會被允許入境美國。不過拜登政府表示並非如此，警告將加大對非法入境者的懲罰力道，但這並未擋下企圖透過非法途徑進入美國尋求自由的移民。
就在8日，美國政府宣布將在德州艾爾帕索（El Paso）展開針對性執法行動，處理並可能驅逐非法移民，由美國海關與邊境保護局（CBP）與美國移民及海關執法局（ICE）人員執行。
