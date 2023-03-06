　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語TOEIC通】挺過疫情餐飲業「商機」旺　英文用這字

▲▼疫情趨緩，民眾報復式出國旅行。（圖／記者謝盛帆攝）

▲ 疫情趨緩，民眾報復式出國旅行。（圖／記者謝盛帆攝）

文／陳涵瑋

隨著疫情管制逐步解封，國內零售、餐飲業景氣逐漸恢復，營業額創下歷史新高。本次就從產業景氣回溫的現況來學商機、旺季等相關英文用語，也會出現在TOEIC測驗中喔。

如何形容景氣

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

要形容景氣繁榮、生意好，可以用動詞prosper或同義字bloom、thrive、flourish來表達，都是代表「繁榮、蓬勃發展」的意思。不同詞性的prosper還有prosperous (a)「繁榮的，興盛的」、prosperity (n)「繁榮，興盛」。

根據《天下雜誌》先前主題「半導體盛世企業100強」，報導標題為The “Prosperous 100” leading Taiwan’s semiconductor industry into a decade of success.「半導體盛世企業100強帶領台灣半導體產業邁向十年盛事。」文中也提及：

The semiconductor industry is looking at a decade of prosperity.
（半導體產業看向十年盛事。）

The semiconductor industry is prospering/booming/thriving/flourishing.
（半導體產業正蓬勃發展。）

在經濟蓬勃發展（economic boom）後，如果成長減緩，甚至停滯，可以用形容詞stagnant「停滯的」來說明，名詞stagnation則表示「景氣蕭條」。或者也可以用grind/come to a halt/stop表示「（某事物）停止」。

The economy grinds to a halt.
（經濟陷入停滯。）

如果經濟開始衰退了，可以用recession、downturn表示「景氣衰退、低迷」。《經濟學人》在今年一月的文章標題，就用多個負面字詞來形容全球景氣，講述因地緣政治動盪、能源危機、大經濟環境不穩定，導致國際景氣衰退無法避免。

The looming global recession? Economic turmoil and instability beckon.
（全球景氣衰退逼近？經濟動盪和不穩定正要發生。)

動詞loom表示「（不好的事物）逼近」，因此recession looms代表「景氣衰退即將到來」。而loom的形容詞為looming，常見描述有the looming crisis（迫在眉睫的危機）。

名詞turmoil「動亂」的同義詞還有instability「不穩定」，反義詞為stability「穩定」，形容詞則是stable「穩定的」。

A Forbes article provides investors with ways to be confident when the stock market is in turmoil.
（一篇富比世的文章提供投資者在股市動盪時期保持樂觀的方法。）

動詞beckon指的是「（事情）有可能發生」。

When economic stagnation occurs, the prospect of an increasing unemployment rate beckons.
（當經濟停滯時，失業率很可能會增加。）

若景氣歹歹，可以用depression「蕭條」或economic slump「經濟部景氣」來表達百業蕭條。歷史上有名的經濟大蕭條時期，就是The Great Depression，要注意的是，因為當作專有名詞，首字要大寫。

slump「不景氣」就很適合用來形容受疫情影響甚鉅的航空業，且slump當動詞表示「大幅下降」之意。

COVID-19 caused the demand of air travel to slump/plunge/plummet.
（新冠肺炎造成乘機需求急遽下降。）

The airline industry has been in a slump, but is expecting a bounce back within two years.
（航空產業處在蕭條期，但預計兩年內景氣會復甦。）

商機、旺季怎麼說

隨著疫情趨於平穩，零售業與餐飲業景氣露出曙光，耶誕、跨年商機也帶動成長，兩種產業的總體營業額，均於去年12月創下近三年單月新高。商機、營業額、創新高的英文說法如下。

business opportunity是「商機」的意思，形容某人很有生意頭腦也可以用spot a business opportunity「嗅到商機」來形容。

Sam turned his interests in music into business opportunities, from which he made a fortune.
（Sam把他對音樂的興趣變成商機，也從中賺了一大筆錢。）

商業上的「營業額、收入」可以稱為revenue、turnover，revenue在此時要以複數形態為主。

The retail company's annual revenues/turnover went up by a quarter.
（這間零售公司的年營業額增加了25%。）

要說明營收「創下新高」時可以說reach a record high，或是break a/the record「創下紀錄／打破紀錄」，若要用形容詞來描述，則可說record-breaking「破紀錄的」。

要說明某個景點的淡旺季，可以用peak season「旺季」與low season「淡季」來形容，例如寒暑假是旅遊旺季，除了用peak season，同義字還有holiday season、tourist season、high season，而「淡季」也可用off(-)season描述。甚至描述蔬果當季（in season）和非當季（out of season）的片語也能表示旺季和淡季。

Fruits are usually cheaper in season.
（當季水果通常較便宜。）

Hotels are less expensive out of season/during the off-season.
（飯店在淡季時比較沒那麼貴。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. Despite the inflation and economic instability, the catering industry ushered in the new year with ____ revenues.
(A) record-breaking
(B) record-broken
(C) breaking-record
(D) broken-record

2. The hospitality industry is _______ since the number of foreign tourists is increasing with steady easing of COVID-19 measures.
(A) looming
(B) booming
(C) slumping
(D) stagnating

解析:

1. 正解為(A)。句意為「儘管通貨膨脹和經濟不穩定，餐飲業以破紀錄的營收迎接新的一年。」本題測驗考生對於複合形容詞的掌握。複合形容詞的動詞變化要擺在最後，主動使用現在分詞，被動則用過去分詞。record-breaking形容revenues，可以把想成revenues that broke the record，得知broke是主動動作，故(A)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(B)。句意為「餐旅業正蓬勃發展，因為隨著疫情管控措施鬆綁，外國遊客的數量增加中。」本題測驗考生文意與單字的掌握。四個選項皆是動詞。(A)逼近，(B)興盛，(C)衰退，(D)停滯。根據題意，外籍旅客增加和餐旅業發展呈正向關係，故(B)為正確答案。

延伸閱讀》馬斯克將於年底任命新CEO！學接替、接管的英文

ET快訊
韓邪教主「性侵台大+政大百女」　北檢發布通緝至2027年
台劇女星結婚了！　賓客名單超豪華
「重感冒跡象」恐離洗腎不遠了！　醫示警10大症狀
被逼重考9年寫血書！　女崩潰「弒母分屍」洩憤
竹聯多人濺血！嗆聲大哥的女人爆內戰
洗衣機「每2年要找人拆洗？」　內行揭1關鍵不踩雷

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

快訊／雞蛋嚴重缺貨　台灣すき家暫停供應使用溫泉蛋相關餐點

Joeman說「蛋白質加熱會流失」　正妹營養師2字回應狠打臉

起床想幫男友口愛！她被唸「先去刷牙」　最美博士：嘴巴比下體髒

首任太管處長徐國士辭世！享壽82歲　蔣勳哀悼：他是我走向自然的老師

【英語TOEIC通】挺過疫情餐飲業「商機」旺　英文用這字

三年一閏！出嫁女兒閏月孝親包紅包、買豬腳　幫父母添歲壽

盛行率近3成！台灣婦女產後憂鬱症高　民團籲從5大根本改善

檳榔族注意！高雄長庚前進工地做口腔癌篩　陽性率竟達28%

雞蛋短缺！山嵐拉麵「以鴨代雞」賣鴨蛋溏心蛋　單點全取消

一天暴跌15度！明早「10縣市下探10度」　周末又有冷氣團襲台

謝金燕含淚：我不是豬哥亮親生！　全場瞪大眼嚇歪

20歲騎士逆向蛇行競速　自摔被警車撞上頭部重創

教帥兒「被稱讚該怎麼回」　爸給自肥解答！網：別說謊

品嚐泰國夜市奇特小吃　活蝦口內亂跳還會咬嘴

柏納帝那轟荷蘭唯一1分！　大讚台灣很強：期待對決

男開心訂到BLACKPINK門票　隔天收兵單傻眼：要去哪看？

三重外送員送餐途中猝死　騎車搖晃2度停下連撞4車

兒子吃到一半倒頭就睡　媽咪檢查後：是倉鼠？

要錢or雙倍給下個人？　累積3200！暖男全捐出

工讀生？歐告坐等刷牙　「全程不反抗」超乖巧

快訊／雞蛋嚴重缺貨　台灣すき家暫停供應使用溫泉蛋相關餐點

Joeman說「蛋白質加熱會流失」　正妹營養師2字回應狠打臉

起床想幫男友口愛！她被唸「先去刷牙」　最美博士：嘴巴比下體髒

首任太管處長徐國士辭世！享壽82歲　蔣勳哀悼：他是我走向自然的老師

【英語TOEIC通】挺過疫情餐飲業「商機」旺　英文用這字

三年一閏！出嫁女兒閏月孝親包紅包、買豬腳　幫父母添歲壽

盛行率近3成！台灣婦女產後憂鬱症高　民團籲從5大根本改善

檳榔族注意！高雄長庚前進工地做口腔癌篩　陽性率竟達28%

雞蛋短缺！山嵐拉麵「以鴨代雞」賣鴨蛋溏心蛋　單點全取消

一天暴跌15度！明早「10縣市下探10度」　周末又有冷氣團襲台

騙1隻「豬仔」賺10萬！E奶女蛇頭羈押7個月　再被這法院接著收押

Ravi法庭認了「偽造癲癇病歷」減免兵役！　拘捕令審查結果曝光

美軍出動「B-52轟炸機」與南韓聯合操演　因應北韓核武威脅

快訊／雞蛋嚴重缺貨　台灣すき家暫停供應使用溫泉蛋相關餐點

毛孔粗大好困擾？溫和酸類讓肌膚全面細緻平滑

Joeman說「蛋白質加熱會流失」　正妹營養師2字回應狠打臉

起床想幫男友口愛！她被唸「先去刷牙」　最美博士：嘴巴比下體髒

陰莖太短被嫌棄？1招無痛增長術　泌尿醫：恢復2～3公分

傳麥卡錫將訪台　邱國正：共軍若「突入12浬」就射擊

首任太管處長徐國士辭世！享壽82歲　蔣勳哀悼：他是我走向自然的老師

最衰車主撞上「人肉飛彈」！　三寶高雄式左轉3秒慘遭擊落

生活熱門新聞

「全台有雨」倒春寒！　急凍時間曝

即／21萬人拿6000快看 3方式過這天不給領

4人玩3天　媽訂高檔飯店含淚付7萬

一夜轉冬低溫警報　下波更強恐上看寒流

身分證拿出來！五星酒店開幕「中5碼」免費住1晚

獨／公私併！台科大整併「華夏科大擬今年停招」　最快4月報教育部

今「驚蟄」清晨5.7℃　下波大變恐強烈冷氣團

阿里山英迪格「浮動房價」曝　最頂「一晚25萬」

威力彩今飆11.5億！　4生肖必買

「疫苗+1」今開跑！9大QA一次看　秒懂接種對象、廠牌怎麼選

17縣市亮低溫燈號　一天掉15°C

確定3／15首發！這地方搶先中央領6000紓困金

路上見郵政醫院傻眼　內行人解答

蛋太貴！　改吃「這食物」更營養

更多熱門

相關新聞

陸央行：今年中國通膨溫和　但仍要警惕

陸央行：今年中國通膨溫和　但仍要警惕

中國大陸央行副行長劉國強3日表示，今年中國通膨水平總體保持溫和是主基調，短期來看通膨壓力是可控的。不過，他也強調，雖然通膨的概率不大，但「不大」不等於「沒有」，要樹立底線思維，對通膨保持警惕。

花旗驚傳將裁員數百人！　鎖定投資、抵押貸款部門

花旗驚傳將裁員數百人！　鎖定投資、抵押貸款部門

不妙！1月景氣燈號再減1分　續亮「低迷藍燈」

不妙！1月景氣燈號再減1分　續亮「低迷藍燈」

寧賣地不蓋房！　高雄中小建商爆「每天都有土地釋出要賣」

寧賣地不蓋房！　高雄中小建商爆「每天都有土地釋出要賣」

挨副總裁陳南光批「升息」消極！　楊金龍駁：我國不會陷入停滯性通膨

挨副總裁陳南光批「升息」消極！　楊金龍駁：我國不會陷入停滯性通膨

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益景氣經濟金融

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

「全台有雨」倒春寒！　急凍時間曝

即／21萬人拿6000快看 3方式過這天不給領

韓邪教主私養後宮！5女脫光入浴求愛片外洩

街頭拜託女路人拍照「她超眼熟」！

騎士逃逸被警車輾　親人怒罵警察

唐綺陽運勢／4星座「生涯有重大變化」

4人玩3天　媽訂高檔飯店含淚付7萬

一夜轉冬低溫警報　下波更強恐上看寒流

目擊選手過磅超重「當眾脫到剩內褲」！全場超尷尬

身分證拿出來！五星酒店開幕「中5碼」免費住1晚

阿里山高檔飯店被控房價不合理！業者回應了

馬祖斷補20天　官兵求「想吃肉」

咖啡廳倒閉　60店貓未結紮扔糞窟

男PO匕首預告「將在機場隨機殺人」

陸網瘋傳林志玲遭家暴！真相粉絲怒了

更多

最夯影音

更多
謝金燕含淚：我不是豬哥亮親生！　全場瞪大眼嚇歪

謝金燕含淚：我不是豬哥亮親生！　全場瞪大眼嚇歪
20歲騎士逆向蛇行競速　自摔被警車撞上頭部重創

20歲騎士逆向蛇行競速　自摔被警車撞上頭部重創

教帥兒「被稱讚該怎麼回」　爸給自肥解答！網：別說謊

教帥兒「被稱讚該怎麼回」　爸給自肥解答！網：別說謊

品嚐泰國夜市奇特小吃　活蝦口內亂跳還會咬嘴

品嚐泰國夜市奇特小吃　活蝦口內亂跳還會咬嘴

柏納帝那轟荷蘭唯一1分！　大讚台灣很強：期待對決

柏納帝那轟荷蘭唯一1分！　大讚台灣很強：期待對決

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

2023兔潮來襲添好運

2023兔潮來襲添好運

爽過2023兔年全攻略，無論開運招財、走春旅遊，新年好康等大小事，一手掌握不漏接！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面