巴基斯坦觀光船翻覆「至少10學童溺斃」　水壩之旅變調

▲巴基斯坦觀光船翻覆，至少10名學童溺斃。（圖／翻攝推特）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

巴基斯坦今（29）日發生恐怖意外，一間伊斯蘭學校（madrassa）學生前往科哈特地區（Kohat）丹達水壩（Tanda Dam）遊玩，未料船隻翻覆，導致至少10名學童溺斃，7人送醫搶救中，還有至少8人下落不明。

《法新社》等外媒報導，這場災難發生於巴國西北部的開伯爾普什圖省（Khyber Pakhtunkhwa），受害者皆為當地伊斯蘭學校學生，原本要來丹達水壩野餐，未料發生意外。

當地各醫院表示，目前累計17名孩童到院急救，其中10人已經宣告死亡，罹難者年紀介於7-14歲，另外7人情況危急。警方研判船上載著25-30名學童，他們尚未透露這是否為校方或班級舉辦的活動，不過當局已派出特別潛水小組及軍方搜救隊，全力尋找失蹤者。

#boat with 25 Madrassa #children on board capsized in Tanda Dam in southern #Kohat district of #khyberPakhtunkhwa . 11 children rescued and shifted to hospital, #Edhi officials said. @KPRescue1122 pic.twitter.com/lyvSjcLJJ8

#UPDATE Police official Mir Rauf says 11 children had been rescued from the water, with six in critical condition. The boat was carrying between 25 and 30 students on a daytrip from a local madrassa when it overturned



Read more here https://t.co/isESkpvr2v