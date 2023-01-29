　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

巴基斯坦觀光船翻覆「至少10學童溺斃」　水壩之旅變調

▲▼巴基斯坦觀光船翻覆。（圖／翻攝推特）

▲巴基斯坦觀光船翻覆，至少10名學童溺斃。（圖／翻攝推特）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

巴基斯坦今（29）日發生恐怖意外，一間伊斯蘭學校（madrassa）學生前往科哈特地區（Kohat）丹達水壩（Tanda Dam）遊玩，未料船隻翻覆，導致至少10名學童溺斃，7人送醫搶救中，還有至少8人下落不明。

《法新社》等外媒報導，這場災難發生於巴國西北部的開伯爾普什圖省（Khyber Pakhtunkhwa），受害者皆為當地伊斯蘭學校學生，原本要來丹達水壩野餐，未料發生意外。

當地各醫院表示，目前累計17名孩童到院急救，其中10人已經宣告死亡，罹難者年紀介於7-14歲，另外7人情況危急。警方研判船上載著25-30名學童，他們尚未透露這是否為校方或班級舉辦的活動，不過當局已派出特別潛水小組及軍方搜救隊，全力尋找失蹤者。

《巴倫周刊》（Barron's）指出，巴基斯坦經常發生類似事件，老舊且超載的船隻失去穩定性，導致乘客大規模溺水。該國許多人民不諳水性，尤其基於保守社會而不被鼓勵學習游泳的女性。去年7月，旁遮普省（Punjab）一群人在印度河（Indus River）舉行船上婚禮派對，未料船隻超載翻覆，導致18名女性溺水身亡。

