快訊／美高中足球賽爆槍擊　全場尖叫竄逃！至少3人中彈

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國俄亥俄州一場高中美式足球賽發生槍擊，托雷多（Toledo）惠特默高中（Whitmer High School）7日晚間與中央天主教高中（Central Catholic High School）舉行校際球賽，場外突然爆出槍響，據報已有3人中彈，目前傷勢不明。轉播畫面可見現場球員及觀眾尖叫竄逃，球賽被迫中斷。

北韓（朝鮮）從今年9月底以來大幅提高試射導彈的頻率，4日試射的中程彈道飛彈更一度通過日本青森縣與北海道上空。國際民航組織（ICAO）通過決議案，批評北韓的軍事挑釁行為違反聯合國安理會決議。北韓航空總局對此怒批，其試射導彈的舉動是為了擺脫來自美國的軍事威脅、是為了守護國家主權。

