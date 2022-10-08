快訊／美高中足球賽爆槍擊　全場尖叫竄逃！至少3人中彈

#BREAKING: Multiple people shot at a high school football game— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 8, 2022
#Toledo | #Ohio
Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to multiple people shot at Whitmer High school with reports of three people Shot outside the stadium as gun shots can heard in the background pic.twitter.com/sKzix8MnZg
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
美國俄亥俄州一場高中美式足球賽發生槍擊，托雷多（Toledo）惠特默高中（Whitmer High School）7日晚間與中央天主教高中（Central Catholic High School）舉行校際球賽，場外突然爆出槍響，據報已有3人中彈，目前傷勢不明。轉播畫面可見現場球員及觀眾尖叫竄逃，球賽被迫中斷。
