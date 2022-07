全美最大人工湖「水位驟降」狂冒人類遺體！　頭部中槍屍體塞鐵桶

▲米德湖(Lake Mead)水位下降。(圖/翻攝自推特/@lakemeadnps)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

距離美國「賭城」拉斯維加斯只要30分鐘車程的米德湖(Lake Mead),近來因熱浪加上乾旱,導致水位急速下降,而當局3個月內在裸露的湖面上,陸續發現3具人類遺體,其中一具屍體的頭部還有槍傷,懷疑是遭犯罪組織殺害。

Newly exposed shoreline is dense and difficult to navigate. As a result, vehicles, vessels and people can get stuck.



If you're struggling to maneuver your car, boat or yourself along the beach, immediately head to higher ground if possible. No boat or car is worth a life. pic.twitter.com/VcR0sOGOQ6