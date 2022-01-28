　
地方 地方焦點

南投警提供春節「舉家外出住居安全服務」　講英語嘛A通

▲台灣警察機關於今年春安工作期間，將提供外僑「舉家外出住居安全維護」服務。（圖／記者高堂堯翻攝）

▲台灣警察機關於今年春安工作期間，將提供外僑「舉家外出住居安全維護」服務（下同）。（圖／記者高堂堯翻攝）

記者高堂堯／南投報導

年關將近，為防止竊盜宵小覬覦民眾財物，南投警分局提供民眾「舉家外出住居安全服務」，在台外僑也納入服務對象；民眾經完成申請後，當地警察單位即可協助於住居附近加強巡邏，即使人不在家，也能安心過個好年。

南投分局指出，申請方式為撥打警方報案電話110，或親赴分局各派出所申請，另可打電話（049-2241632）向分局外事員警聯絡洽辦；分局也提供申請要點的中英文對照版，讓欲申請舉家外出的外籍人士參考：

▲台灣警察機關於今年春安工作期間，將提供外僑「舉家外出住居安全維護」服務。（圖／記者高堂堯翻攝）

中文版─「警察機關將於2022年春安工作期間（2022.1.24~2.7），提供民眾「舉家外出住居安全服務」，在台外僑於上揭期間外出時，得請求當地警察單位協助於住居附近適當位置設置臨時巡邏箱，以維住居安全，申請方式如下：1、撥打警方報案電話110；2、親赴各警察單位申請。」

▲台灣警察機關於今年春安工作期間，將提供外僑「舉家外出住居安全維護」服務。（圖／記者高堂堯翻攝）

英文版─「All the county/city police in Taiwan will be providing services of protecting home security for foreign residents during this upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year period.

Foreign residents who’ll be away from their homes may request local police concerned to install temporary patrol boxes at an appropriate place for regular police patrols.

They are advised to apply for the services as follows:1. Call the police hotline 110 during office hours (08:30-17:30).
2. Apply for the services in person at their local police stations.」

