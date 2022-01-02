　
南非議會大樓失火！屋頂狂燒畫面曝　消防員：牆壁有裂縫恐坍塌

▲▼南非議會大樓失火。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲南非議會大樓失火。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

位在南非開普敦（Cape Town）的議會大樓在當地時間2日清晨傳出火警，從推特曝光的影片可以看到，大樓屋頂不斷竄出火苗，冒出滾滾黑煙。當地消防員表示，屋頂牆壁已出現裂縫，可能有坍塌危險，火勢目前還未受到控制。

根據路透社、法新社等外媒報導，位於開普敦的南非議會大廈在當地時間1日清晨5時30分左右發生火警，大樓屋頂不斷竄出火苗，數公里外就能看到大量濃煙。開普敦消防局發言人卡萊斯（Jermaine Carelse）表示，「屋頂上的瀝青正在融化，溫度相當高，部分牆壁出現裂縫，可能有坍塌危險。」

目前火勢尚未得到控制，大批消防人員已前往灌救，現階段也不確定是否有人員受困，詳細火災發生原因也還沒有得到確認。

