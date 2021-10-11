【英語多益通】臉書大當機、被控缺德危機 mounting difficulties

▲ 臉書、IG大當機「無法留言」。

文／Buffy Kao

社群龍頭臉書與旗下Instagram在周一（4日）深夜無預警大當機，造成全球用戶無法下載或更新內容，各地哀鴻遍野。近年來，社群媒體對於個人尤其青少年的影響愈來愈顯著，如此嚴重情形引起社會廣大的討論與爭議，也使得Facebook面臨各方壓力。無獨有偶，一名臉書前員工離職後當起吹哨者，揭露公司將商業利益置於社會責任之上，更是讓Facebook的危機雪上加霜。本次讓我們從Facebook近期的相關新聞學英文吧！

outage當機、斷電

Around six hours after Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down, service started coming back online, though coverage was still spotty . Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all suffered outages midday Monday, according to public statements from the three Facebook services. (CNN)

（根據Facebook三項服務的公開聲明，Facebook、Instagram和WhatsApp都在周一中午當機。在Facebook、WhatsApp、和Instagram當機大約六小時後，服務逐漸重新上線，儘管覆蓋範圍仍然參差不齊。）

coverage (n.)除了「覆蓋」還有「新聞報導」的意思，就是針對某個主題涵蓋性的報導。在美式英文中，這個單字也可代表「保險涵蓋範圍」。

What did you think of the BBC's election coverage ?

（你認為BBC的選舉報導如何？）

There is no coverage for expenses under $5 000.

（5000美元以下的費用不予承保。）

spotty (adj.)「零星的」來自於spot (n.) 的名詞變化，spot是「斑點、點」的意思，當作動詞時，可解釋為「看見；注意到」；spot sb ving sth「看見某人做某事」後方一定要用動名詞。除此之外，spot當名詞有「地點、場所」的意思，on the spot這個副詞片語在多益測驗中很常見，意思為「在現場」。

He had a spot of grease on his tie.

（他的領帶上有一個油漬。）

I wore that skirt with the green spots .

（我穿著那件有著綠色斑點的裙子。）

If you spot any mistakes in the article just mark them with a pencil.

（如果你注意到文章裡任何的錯誤，就用鉛筆標出來就好。）

The police spotted him driving a stolen car.

（警方發現他開著贓車。）

This looks like a nice spot for a picnic.

（這裡看起來是個適合野餐的好地點。）

The police were called and they were on the spot within three minutes.

（警方接到報警電話後，三分鐘內就來到現場。）

outage (n.)「當機、斷電」是out的變化名詞，因此 The power is out. 也就是There is a power outage. （斷電中。）的意思。

press施壓、媒體

The outage came amid mounting difficulties for the company. At a Senate hearing on Sept. 30, Sen. Richard Blumenthal pressed Facebook global head of safety Antigone Davis on Facebook-owned Instagram and the platform's potential negative impact on children, particularly young girls.

（當機事件對臉書來說雪上加霜。在9月30日的一場聽證會上，參議員Richard Blumenthal就 Facebook 旗下的 Instagram 以及該平台對兒童，尤其是年輕女孩的潛在負面影響，向 Facebook 全球安全負責人Antigone Davis施壓。）

mounting difficulties「日益困難」，mount當動詞原來字面上是「上馬」的意思，常見小說裡主角要騎馬時的動作；往上騎馬的動作就是往上升的概念，因此衍伸而出「生長、增長」的意思。

She mounted her horse and rode off.

（她上了馬後就騎走了。）

The children's excitement is mounting as Christmas gets nearer.

（孩子們的興奮隨著聖誕節逼近越來越強烈。）

press sb on sth（用某件事施壓某人）很常見於新聞報導。press (v.)字面上是「壓、擠、按」的意思，延伸出來就是「對某人施加壓力」。常見的變化有impress，字首「im-」有往裡面的概念，因此往裡面壓下去，就會留下印記，延伸出「留下深刻印象」的意思； express的 字首「ex-」則是往外的意思，往外施壓，解釋為「表達自己」。

press的介系詞要用on，大部分要表達針對某件事的概念都會使用on這個介系詞，更精確地表達某一個議題。最後， press作為名詞還有一個重要用法，就是「新聞媒體」，因此press conference就是「記者會」的意思。

The incident has been widely reported in the press .

（這個時間已在媒體上被大量報導。）

【多益模擬試題】

New Administrative Employee Training

Monday, August 7

Tour of packaging Facility

1. What are new administrative employees scheduled to do?

(A) Distribute mail to the administrative offices

(B) Visit a company facility

(C) Discuss their jobs with Mr. Miller

(D) Guide customers around the company

2. When will group A go to the distribution area?

(A) From 10:20 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

(B) From 10:30 A.M. to 11:15 A.M.

(C) From 11:15 A.M. to 12:00 noon

(D) From 1:00 P.M. to 1:45 P.M.

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。題目問「新的行政員工被安排做什麼？」首先看標題New Administrative Employee Training就可得知，這是針對新進員工的訓練課程，而從後方的Tour of Packaging Facility就可以判斷出這裡安排的訓練是要去參觀包裝工廠。故(B)「訪問一間公司工廠」為正解。

2. 正解為(C)。題目問「A組人員何時會去分配廠區？」從時間安排表中可得知11:15～12:00時A組人員被分配到distribution center分配中心。故(C)為正解。

