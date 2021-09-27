【英語多益通】《尚氣》開紅盤創下「票房」紀錄　英文怎麼說？

▲ 《尚氣與十環傳奇》劇照。（圖／迪士尼提供）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

漫威最新英雄電影《尚氣與十環傳奇》全球熱映中，主角尚氣是繼Black Panther（黑豹）後，另一部由少數族裔領銜主演的漫威英雄電影，劇中的重要卡司也都是亞裔演員。劇情風趣幽默、突破好萊塢刻板的華人印象，大受好評，不僅成為5月疫情爆發後全台第二部破億電影，更創下美國勞工節假期的最高票房紀錄，為因疫情而低迷的電影戲院帶來復甦的契機，讓我們從相關新聞學重要英文單字吧！

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings passes Black Widow at the box office to become 2021's biggest movie so far. The two Marvel movies premiered this year after multiple delays, under very different circumstances. … Shang-Chi received a traditional theatrical exclusive release , opening on the big screen over Labor Day weekend. (screenrant.com, 9/24/2021)

（《尚氣和十環幫傳奇》的票房超越《黑寡婦》成為2021年至今最成功的電影。 兩部漫威電影在多次推遲後於今年首映，情況截然不同。…《尚氣》在勞工節周末於傳統電影院的大螢幕獨家上映。)

各種票房的說法

「票房」英文就是box office，我們經常會以票房來形容一部電影賣座與否，這些在英文上也可以用box office +名詞的組合來表現，如果電影非常賣座就可以說 box-office success、box-office hit， hit在這裡當名詞使用，是success（成功）的意思；在娛樂新聞裡 hit也經常出現，例如 hit song（熱門歌曲）等。

相反地，如果票房不賣座，就可以用 box-office bomb來形容，而大多演員都害怕被貼上box-office poison（票房毒藥）的標籤。

The science-fiction movie was a box-office hit , grossing $50 million worldwide.

（這本科幻電影非常賣座，全球票房總收入有5千萬美元。）

賣座英文怎麼說？

此外， blockbuster (n)也可指（因內容精彩而）非常成功、賣座的電影或書籍。

After its release last week, the blockbuster film has banked $600,000 for the company.

（在上周上映後，這部暢銷電影已經為公司賺進60萬美金。）

premiere是「（戲劇和電影）首映」的意思，可用做動詞或名詞，經常出現在多益測驗中。

Dune premiered on September 3rd at Venice International Festival.

（《沙丘》於 9 月 3 日在威尼斯國際電影節上首映。）

The cast arrived at the theater for their movie’s premiere in L.A.

（演員們到戲院參加他們在LA的電影首映。）

premiere 的字根「 prem-」意思為 first「第一的；主要的」意思，其他有這個字根的單字還有 prime「主要的、上等的」、primary「主要的、首要的」，primitive「早期的、原始的」。

除了premiere外，也可用debut (v)來形容「初次登場」，debut也可做名詞使用如make one’s debut.

Apple’s iPhone, a mobile phone with camera, iPod, and web-browsing features, made its debut in 2007.

（Apple 的 iPhone是一款具有照相機、iPod 和網絡瀏覽功能的手機，在2007 年首次亮相。）

release可以做動詞或名詞，在不同的句意裡可解釋為「釋出；推出；發布」。

The pop diva’s new album will be released in December.

（流行天后的新專輯將在12月發行。）

A lot of people find out new movie releases on social media websites.

（很多人在社交網站上得知新電影推出的消息。）

cast卡司、投票

exclusive解釋為「獨家的，獨有的，專用的」。

The fitness room and swimming pool are for the exclusive use of our hotel guests.

（健身房和游泳池是僅供飯店客人使用。）

另外，電影的演員陣容，可以用cast (n)，中文經常音譯為「卡司」，然而這個單字也可用做動詞使用，常見的解釋有「扮演… 角色、被選為演員」以及「投、投射」，此外cast也常用於 cast a vote「投票」、cast one’s doubt on something「對…產生疑慮」。

Simu Liu was cast as Shang-Chi, a kung-fu master, in Marvel’s first Asian superhero movie.

（劉思暮在漫威第一部亞裔超級英雄電影裡扮演功夫大師尚氣。）

The latest news about the legislator has cast doubt on his integrity.

（最近有關這位立委的新聞讓人對他操守有所疑慮。）

最後，《尚氣》在美國戲院已進入尾聲，接下來它將對上即將在10月上映的另一部漫威電影《猛毒2:血蜘蛛》，讓我們拭目以待看看《尚氣》能否保持今年的票房紀錄。

【多益模擬試題】

1. In a statement _________ by the company, the contract negotiation has hit a deadlock.

(A) is released

(B) been released

(C) to release

(D) released

2. As our theater’s ______ patron, you’re entitled to two free tickets annually.

(A) premiere

(B) premier

(C) primitive

(D) permit

解析：

1. 正解為(D)。本題為文法題，要選擇適合空格的形容詞片語，原句為in a statement (which was) released by the company, …，這裡省略which was，故(D)為正解。句意為「根據公司發佈的聲明，合約的談判破局。」



2. 正解為(B)。句意為「我們戲院的_______顧客每年皆可得到兩張免費入場票。」要選擇符合句意的單字，(A)首映式、(C)原始的故、(D) 允許皆與句意不符，故(B) premier「重要的，首要的」為正確答案。

