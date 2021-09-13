　
【英語多益通】颱風璨樹擦邊過　take a rain check不是雨天的支票！

▲▼宜蘭市環河與同慶路口有路樹，不敵因璨樹強風倒塌。（圖／記者游芳男翻攝，下同）

▲ 宜蘭市環河與同慶路口有路樹，不敵因璨樹強風倒塌。（圖／記者游芳男翻攝）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

璨樹（Chanthu）颱風雖轉為中颱，只延著台灣東部，擦過北台灣，但在上周末仍造成台灣各地的局部大雨或豪雨。

由於氣候變遷劇烈，近年來，世界各地的水災和風災頻頻傳出，如今年（2021）七月發生的德國水災，造成許多人失蹤，成千上萬的民眾失去家園，基礎設施遭到極大破壞；八月底侵襲美國路易斯安那州的四級颶風Ida，也被喻為170年來威力最強大的颶風。這些天災造成各種不同程度的衝擊，也影響人們工作及生活，本次我們藉由颱風的新聞來學相關英文吧！

intensify加劇、strength增強

Taiwan downgraded Typhoon Chanthu to a medium typhoon on Saturday (Sept 11), saying that while it would bring heavy rain and gusting winds to most of the island, it was unlikely to make direct landfall. Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the storm, which was at one point categorised a super typhoon, was losing strength as it headed up the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines. (REUTERS)
（台灣在9月11日將璨樹颱風的強度下修為中颱，並表示儘管颱風會帶來強風豪雨，但可能不會直接登陸台灣。根據中央氣象局報導，原本是強颱的暴風，在經過台灣和菲律賓的巴士海峽時強度已減弱。）


「級數、等級」常用 grade，所以「升級」就是 upgrade ，相反級數「下修」就可以用 downgrade， 這兩個可以同時當動詞或名詞使用。

Taiwan government downgraded Covid-19 alert level from 3 to 2 at the end of July.
（台灣政府在七月底時將新冠肺炎警戒從三級降為二級。）

The application can’t be installed unless you upgrade your operating system.
（你需要先將作業系統升級後才能安裝這個應用程式app。）

颱風風力和風速「加劇」可以用intensify (v)來形容，我們常在氣象報告中聽到颱風的形成和強度「增強」，則可以用strength (v)。而許多颱風侵襲台灣時遇到中央山脈，強度通常會被「減弱」，就可以用intensify的相反詞weaken來表示。

Hurricane Ida, which was called ‘one of the worst hurricanes’, had weakened into a tropical storm after knocking out power and destroying numerous homes.
（被稱為最嚴重颶風之一的Ida在摧毀電力、破壞許多住宅後減弱成熱帶氣旋。）

The tensions between China and U.S. have intensified during pandemic.
（中美關係的緊張局勢在疫情期間加劇。）

landfall「登陸」常搭配動詞用make landfall。

The tropical storm was forecast to make landfall at midnight.
（熱帶暴風雨被預測會在午夜登陸。）

熱帶風暴如颶風（hurricane）、颱風（typhoon）等，經常帶來強風豪雨以及大範圍的淹水，這些現象用大家熟悉的英文表達就是rain、wind、flood；但是這些單字可以加上不同的形容詞來描述強度大小或狀況，常見的組合有light rain「小雨」、heavy rain「大雨」、torrential rain 「暴雨」；加上acid「酸的」就是acid rain「酸雨」。

除了大雨之外，颱風也帶來強風，為了安全考慮，地方政府會因應颱風程度宣布是否停班停課。「強風」可直接用 strong wind形容；此外，也可以用high wind、intense wind或gust (n)，gust當動詞時解釋為「猛刮（風）」，形容詞為gusty，而「強風」的相反詞是微風（breeze）。

shower雷陣雨、cloudburst豪雨

This year’s second super typhoon will bring heavy to intense winds and torrential rains in areas north of Metro Manila, with floods and landslides possible, the Philippine weather bureau said Thursday. (Bloomberg, 9/9/2021)
（根據菲律賓氣象局表示，今年的第二個強颱將為馬尼拉北方帶來強風和暴雨，甚至可能會有淹水和山崩。）

landslide (n)山崩，可以從land+slide（滑動）的組合中猜到意思，由此延伸，只要把land換成mud（泥），就是mudslide「土石流」。

而不同程度的下雨也有許多單字可以使用，例如shower (n)「雷陣雨」、downpour (n) 「傾盆大雨」、cloudburst (n)「豪雨」，或是也可以用動詞來描述如drizzle (v)「毛毛細雨」。

According to the weather forecast, scattered showers in the afternoon are likely to continue for three more days.
（根據氣象預測，午後陣雨將再持續三天。）

A sudden downpour of rain in the afternoon caused the flooding in some low-lying areas.
（午後一陣傾盆大雨造成低窪地區淹水。）

此外，颱風期間常會提到降雨量，這時可用rainfall「降雨」 或另外一個較難的詞precipitation，這兩個單字也是多益測驗中會出現的詞彙。

The annual precipitation typically ranges from 20 to 50 centimeters in arid regions.
（在乾旱地區，年降雨量約在20至50 厘米。）

與氣候無關的天氣字

除上述用來描述氣候的單字，也有不少片語看似與天氣有關，實則不然。例如under the weather 指的是「身體不適」的意思。

Jane took a day off since she’s under the weather.
（Jane身體不適所以請一天假。）

我們常聽到的take a rain check是「改期」的意思，多用在婉拒邀約時。

Some of us are going to the bar downstairs. Would you like to join us?
（我們幾個要去留下的酒吧，你要一起來嗎？）
I’ll take a rain check on that. I need to finish this report today.
（改天吧。我今天需要把報告完成。）

氣候變遷導致全球將更頻繁地面臨極端型氣候，政府與民眾皆須強化及提升防災意識，才能在災害發生前主動預防，最大限度地降低傷害及損失。

【多益模擬試題】

1. Some analysts have ______ the forecast for this year’s economic growth from 3.5% to 4.2%.
(A) revised
(B) downgraded
(C) passed
(D) evaluated

2. Parents tend to ______ their children with gifts after the divorce.
(A) land
(B) lend
(C) shower
(D) weaken

解析：

1. 正解為(A)。句意為「有些分析師_______今年經濟成長預測從3.5% 到4.2%。」要選擇符合句意，並能和forecast「預測」搭配的動詞， (B)降級、(C)通過、(D)評估皆與句意不符，故(A) revised「修正」為正確答案。

2. 正解為(C)。本題為單字題，要注意一字多義的不同意思，因此需要選擇符合句意「離婚後，父母常以禮物_____ 他們的小孩。」shower在此當動詞使用，解釋為「給予很多」的意思，故(C)為正解。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

璨樹未釀重災　徐榛蔚、傅崐萁6宮廟還願

璨樹未釀重災　徐榛蔚、傅崐萁6宮廟還願

為感恩眾神菩薩庇祐，強颱「璨樹」逼近台灣東部期間，花蓮縣境內未遭逢重大災害，闔境均安，花蓮縣長徐榛蔚13日再次偕立委傅崐萁、副縣長顏新章、秘書長張逸華及縣府各局處長前往嘉里保安宮、港天宮、聖天宮、城隍廟、勝安宮、聖地慈惠堂等六座宮廟虔誠禮拜，叩謝諸神菩薩庇蔭花蓮。

璨樹颱風不闖魔都結界了　上海轉移安置36萬人

璨樹颱風不闖魔都結界了　上海轉移安置36萬人

璨樹颱風釀8萬2317戶停電　台電：晚間已全數復電

璨樹颱風釀8萬2317戶停電　台電：晚間已全數復電

改吹西南風　未來2天降雨一次看

改吹西南風　未來2天降雨一次看

氣象局解除陸上颱風警報

氣象局解除陸上颱風警報

吳宗憲女兒感人拜別：I love you 3000　Sandy看哭曝把拔「今天很緊張」

吳宗憲女兒感人拜別：I love you 3000　Sandy看哭曝把拔「今天很緊張」
關水族館超過40年！與同類隔絕　「最孤獨虎鯨」心理崩潰頭猛撞牆

關水族館超過40年！與同類隔絕　「最孤獨虎鯨」心理崩潰頭猛撞牆

「狗女兒」義氣陪中暑爸拔罐！上診療床秒睡網笑：整隻都黑了

「狗女兒」義氣陪中暑爸拔罐！上診療床秒睡網笑：整隻都黑了

小貓懸掛看台...下秒「急墜20m」　他舉國旗神救援！全場球迷齊歡呼

小貓懸掛看台...下秒「急墜20m」　他舉國旗神救援！全場球迷齊歡呼

國王的泡麵？全新拆開竟「沒有麵」剩調味包...客服：蟲蟲入侵吃掉了

國王的泡麵？全新拆開竟「沒有麵」剩調味包...客服：蟲蟲入侵吃掉了

