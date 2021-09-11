　
忙碌生活「質感」要顧　視覺延伸感引領空間的感知性

文／時尚家居

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

以細微成就完美，在本案中保留了大面積的留白，我們透過材質、線條、燈光等細節的安排，烘托純白的豐富樣貌，以隱喻的手法，展現屋主對於時尚美學的生活態度。

How to present the texture and temperature of life through the implicit design, and integrate different materials into the design, to achieve the perfect balance between function and aesthetic feeling, is a problem and challenge worth thinking about in this case.

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

以材質細節連貫格局之間的關係

屋主夫妻相當重視生活質感，因此在私領域空間在格局分配上保留了相當大的空間比例，臥室中納入更衣室，並且擴大衛浴的範圍，擁有完整而舒適的機能配置。公領域則保留了大篇幅的純白，細節成了設計的關鍵，弧線連貫了格局之間的關係，在材質的切換，如：水磨石、收納溝縫、金屬飾條的運用，則烘托出純白色調的豐富變化。

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

穿透的視覺延伸感 引領空間的感知性

我們將主臥室的比例放大，納入更衣室、衛浴等機能性，衛浴以落地玻璃圍塑，像是一方精緻的玻璃盒子，成為臥室領域中的備受矚目的展示端景。公領域削減顯性的界線，將廚房格局進行變動，透過開放式設計及天花板弧線的連貫，延伸視覺感受，並在局部以透明玻璃隔間連結更衣室，讓格局之間有了光線的連繫。玄關、客廳、廚房等不同功能區的切換，則以黑白根大理石、人字拼木地板、水磨石等材質的變化，作為隱性的分界暗示。

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

我們以材質、線條、燈光等隱性細節的堆砌，讓大量留白的空間有了更豐富的可能，天花板和地面以柔性的弧線設計串連空間動線；黑色的框線運用在玄關與收納，並隱藏收納把手的設計，將視覺收斂至最簡約的樣貌，創造出知性且優雅的生活氣質；金屬飾條的使用則在地坪交界、家飾選擇、以及在衛浴門框上增添精緻的細節。黑白根大理石、銀狐大理石以及台灣特有的水磨石，則恰到好處地融合在這個空間之中，並在材質的切換之間，成為隱性的領域分界。

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

我們特別將主臥室比例放大，納入更衣室、衛浴等機能性，衛浴以落地玻璃圍塑，成為精緻的展示玻璃盒。公領域透過開放式設計及天花板弧線的連貫，延伸視覺感受，並以局部玻璃設計連結更衣室，讓光線得以進駐。玄關、客廳、廚房則以黑白根大理石、人字拼木地板、水磨石等材質的變化，作為隱性的功能分界點。

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

如何透過隱性的設計方式，呈現出生活的質感和溫度，將不同的材質融於設計之中，達到機能與美感的完美平衡，是在本案中值得思考的問題與挑戰。

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

空間設計是整合的藝術，敘研設計擅於聆聽需求，尊重自然素材的美感，希望呈現自然的肌理，讓材料本身的特性，帶給人更深沉的感知，採用溫暖簡約的材料，讓住宅空間成為可以全然放鬆休息的所在，並將各式需求融入配置之中。就如同編曲家一樣，將空間的各式機能與特色，配置到最適合的地方。

（圖／敘研設計有限公司02-23432183）

The public domain retains large space of pure white, and the details become the key of the design; the ceiling and floor connect the space line with a flexible arc design. It also cuts the explicit boundary line, and change the kitchen pattern, to extend the visual feeling through the open design and the coherence of ceiling arc.

The design applies the stacking of materials, lines, lighting and other hidden details, so that a large area of space left blank has a richer possibility. Also the material switch, such as: the application of terrazzo, storage joint, and metal trim, foils make rich changes of pure white tone.

Negro Marquina marble, silver fox marble and terrazzo stone that is peculiar from Taiwan, are integrated in the space just right, and the material switch becomes the implicit domain boundary.

The black frame line is applied in the vestibule and storage cabinet, and the storage cabinet handle is the concealed design, to converge the vision to the most contracted appearance, and create an intellectual and elegant life temperament;The private domain space is reserved a quite large dimensional proportion on the layout allocation; the cloakroom is included in the bedroom, and the bathroom is expanded, with integral and comfortable functional configuration.

The scale of master bedroom is enlarged, including the functions such as cloakroom and athroom; the bathroom is enclosed with ground glass, just like a delicate glass box, as the show closet that receives much attention in the bedroom. The use of metal trim adds the delicate details on the floor juncture, home decoration selection, and the bathroom doorframe.

資料提供｜敘研設計有限公司02-23432183

※本文由《FUNDESIGN》雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

