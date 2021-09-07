　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
民生消費 消費焦點 消費新聞 好康資訊 ET廚房 美妝塑身 | 品味家居 | 名車情報

老建築變身　黑白灰現代樂章交織美感

文／時尚家居

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

本案是位於台中的 Poliform、Agape、AXOR與hansgrohe品牌旗艦店，其商品因優美的外型、簡約的線條而深受消費大眾的喜愛。設計師認為，空間設計應該綜觀考慮各種情況，因而大量運用基本的黑、白、灰色調及簡單俐落線條，形塑高雅又柔和的立面輪廓，再配佐光影效果凝聚視焦，不管任何角度都能襯托出商品的獨特與丰采。

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

It’s a flagship store for Poliform, Agape, AXOR and hansgrohe, which is located in Taichung, Taiwan. The products are attractive because of its simple and elegant appearance. In designers view, the space should be designed for every circumstance. Therefore, it mainly uses simple color and line, and light effects into space. Instead of stealing the show, the design brings the most suitable background to the products anytime.

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

Less is more

設計師受到現代建築之父勒・柯比意(Le Corbusier)的啟發，以新穎的設計手法，將創意元素融入原有的建築結構中，以原始簡單的幾何形體，減少組合構件，打造出動線流暢、簡單大器的空間藝術，造就美學與生活品味的和諧兼具。體現現代主義建築大師所說，”少即是多，多即是少”的設計理念。

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

老建築變身 還原光線入室

旗艦店原為一棟廢置的老舊建築，多片落地窗因封死而阻隔了大部分的光線。設計師利用建築的優點，而非添加過多不必要的裝飾，將原來阻礙光線的裝潢拆下，整個展示空間得以迎攬戶外飽滿的光線。

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

設計師希望空間能為業者持續利用，即使將來商品更新，也能夠合適地展現其美感。空間色彩主要以黑白灰為主，俐落、時尚卻冰冷，為了柔化了整體空間，添入些許木質元素增加溫潤感，達成和諧的平衡。除此之外，利用燈光與自然光交錯時產生的光影效果，室內外時刻表現不同氛圍。

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

Inspired by Le Corbusie, designer conceived this project from the architecture angle. He tried to combine his ideas with structure to create aesthetically simple functional exhibition space, and planned traffic flow like walking in to museum. Throughout the process, he insisted to create an ideal showroom without too many waste. As one of the pioneers of modernist architecture had said "Less is more."

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

Our customer chose an old building that has many huge windows. However, the windows had been sealed. Designer took advantages of this building rather than adding unnecessary decorations too much. After tear down the original decoration, the sun can shine through windows.

（圖／碧硯涵設計有限公司04-22528898）

Designer hoped the space would be used sustainably. Even though there will be an update for the products, it still filled with beauty. It mainly uses black, white and grey in space. Though, theses colors are seemed to be equal to fashion, it gives people cool sensation. Thus, designer put some wooden materials into the space to increase warm and gentle feeling. Plus, the sun shining through windows and the light in building make diverse atmosphere with time.

資料提供｜碧硯涵設計有限公司

※本文由《FUNDESIGN》雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

►飯店窗外有長頸鹿經過！

ET快訊
大學防疫指引公布！固定座位、每堂課點名　8措施一次看
25歲男存款只剩2萬「該找工作？」　網見1條件傻了
海邊玩球遭「拖入水中」洩慾　15歲少女哭訴：數千泳客面前被性
蘋果發表會要來了！　3亮點一次看
Google地圖掌握「確診者足跡」　4步驟記錄去過哪
條子鴿回擊「沒說謊也沒影射」　網揪1細節怒了
新北幼兒園爆群聚　蔡英文提兩重點：一起度過這次挑戰

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

免費鍵盤逛街！按讚加入ETtoday姊妹雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 消費最新 全站最新

老建築變身　黑白灰現代樂章交織美感

疫情衝擊、市場需求　呱吉提議「開放網路賣酒」逾5000人連署

99購物節開跑！東森購物網五重好禮回饋　滿額送1999東森幣折抵最高80%

超商獨賣！點點心豬仔包變身超Q月餅　咬下爆奶皇流沙、楊枝甘露

打開就是放大版養樂多！橫掃韓國IG「多多冰棒」台灣也吃得到了

2021「裙襬澎澎RUN」首次Online！超狂粉紅大禮包限量擁有

泰想吃！超商最新「3款泰式鮮食」　熱壓吐司咬下爆起司＋打拋雞

萬華在地團體推「萬華好Way」公益振興禮盒　蝦皮購物贊助折扣券行銷

國民阿嬤陳淑芳「真實年齡曝光」　網友暴動求祕訣

王令麟認證的媽媽味　王奶奶祖傳三代私房炸醬麵加料大升級

彰化警買宵夜「停車場脫口罩抽菸」　被拍檢舉！記1小過+送衛生局裁罰

白冰冰6億「300坪皇宮式豪宅」曝光　超大臥房「揪吳宗憲.KID滾床」

女生日玩SUP突見「鯨魚」靠近　被偷推槳板！驚呼：神奇的相遇

陶晶瑩隔離7天嘆：真的要崩潰了！　聽到「烤鴨.米粉湯」感動爆哭

五月天阿信母親車禍畫面曝！　遭撞倒拖行...騎士：來不及剎車

玩水囉！牧羊犬暴衝飛進釣蝦池　媽崩潰撈起落湯狗...釣客全傻眼

他訂外送...備註要求醬油多一點 打開見「蛋餅被淹沒」傻眼：免錢膩

張鈞甯「我國.台灣不能輸」遭指台獨　發聲明駁斥：堅定認同自己的中國人身分

謝盈萱《俗女》懷孕..對媽脫口「不要生」　腦補「小孩吵鬧+老公軟爛」大崩潰！

「把你當家人」幹話還是真心話？ 給你學習機會 → 職場話術唬菜鳥

老建築變身　黑白灰現代樂章交織美感

疫情衝擊、市場需求　呱吉提議「開放網路賣酒」逾5000人連署

99購物節開跑！東森購物網五重好禮回饋　滿額送1999東森幣折抵最高80%

超商獨賣！點點心豬仔包變身超Q月餅　咬下爆奶皇流沙、楊枝甘露

打開就是放大版養樂多！橫掃韓國IG「多多冰棒」台灣也吃得到了

2021「裙襬澎澎RUN」首次Online！超狂粉紅大禮包限量擁有

泰想吃！超商最新「3款泰式鮮食」　熱壓吐司咬下爆起司＋打拋雞

萬華在地團體推「萬華好Way」公益振興禮盒　蝦皮購物贊助折扣券行銷

國民阿嬤陳淑芳「真實年齡曝光」　網友暴動求祕訣

王令麟認證的媽媽味　王奶奶祖傳三代私房炸醬麵加料大升級

全英「最小屋」僅182cm寬！獲金氏世界紀錄認證　百年老屋免拆除

劉樂妍評張鈞甯台獨風波竟扯「子瑜國旗事件」！　高喊：兩岸是一體

恐怖三寶！跨越槽化線硬切國道害3車急閃...廂型車轉一圈險翻覆

Albee爆：張立東有女友還約我！　他遭現場狂批行為雙標

林哲瑄首局首打席開轟　富邦下半局失誤送分

大學防疫指引公布！固定座位、每堂課點名　8措施一次看

14歲長腿美少女翻唱郭富城《狂野之城》！影片飆216萬超越天王爆紅

「申誡0次」條子鴿臉書秀獎懲表又被抓包　網酸：PO文前要校對

台灣人想買爆報恩！　波蘭辦事處推薦最夯4大酒精飲料

疫情宅在家、寂寞覺得冷！十大想用交友軟體的理由

大媽講電話太入迷...踩空落魚池 網歪樓：那個笑聲太魔性！

消費熱門新聞

爆量！麥當勞APP積分沒領到？業者回應

iPhone 12 Pro殺破價　現省1.8萬

美式賣場口碑爆棚洗碗精補貨首特價

蛋撻控吃起來！肯德基蛋撻買1送1

陳淑芳「真實年齡曝光」　網友暴動求祕訣

南洋控必吃！超商聯名星馬美食名店

英文名「ROYCE」中一字送巧克力

韓國爆紅「多多冰棒」台灣也買得到

泰想吃！超商最新「3款泰式鮮食」

超商獨賣！點點心豬仔包變身超Q月餅

洪曉蕾愛吃美食　獨家研發殿堂級料理

萬華在地團體推「公益振興禮盒」蝦皮購物贊助折扣

王奶奶祖傳三代私房炸醬麵　好味飄香70年

呱吉提議開放網路賣酒　5千人連署

更多熱門

相關新聞

台中房價跳升！　8年級買房焦慮只能選「一高二低」

台中房價跳升！　8年級買房焦慮只能選「一高二低」

今年邁入30歲的首批8年級生，成為時下房市的新主力世代，根據勞動部統計台中平均薪資，25-29歲月薪僅31709元；而台中各區受到地價、原物料上漲因素，房價補漲，首購熱區更出現跳價效應，業者觀察，8年級生購房朝向付款壓力低、客變性高、增值力高3優勢的預售屋。

即／幼兒園群聚匡列燒到台中！1人至新北接觸遭隔離

即／幼兒園群聚匡列燒到台中！1人至新北接觸遭隔離

海線第1棟！　梧棲三民社宅1房月租含管5200元起

海線第1棟！　梧棲三民社宅1房月租含管5200元起

三寶對決！騎士「空翻一圈」重摔昏迷

三寶對決！騎士「空翻一圈」重摔昏迷

滷肉飯遭砸店！台中警奔新竹6hrs火速逮人

滷肉飯遭砸店！台中警奔新竹6hrs火速逮人

關鍵字：

時尚家居台中建築

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

14縣市中秋禁戶外烤肉！各地停辦活動一次看

印度神童預言7度成真　Delta侵台...下波災難點曝

即／侯友宜深夜宣布：新北5校停課

璨樹可能侵台！最快周五發布海警

美英都示範了！「世界剩台灣恐慌」爆共鳴

快訊／新北+7足跡曝！　跨雙北、基隆、宜蘭「最遠到苗栗」

美女醫揭「Delta恐怖4特點」！症狀二痛一水像感冒

即／防Delta入侵　台中即起公共場域禁烤肉

快訊／新北幼兒園群聚　增2幼兒、3家長確診

男大生登記1小時就離婚！24歲護理師妻氣炸

2714時光旅人再預言　9月這3天將出大事！

新北幼兒園老師被罵翻　他要家長摸摸手機「有沒有做一件事」

吳宗憲驚傳退出演藝圈「悄交棒3節目」

幼兒園將「爆更多陽性」　鄉民見1環節崩潰：慘了

即／竹縣某國中教師快篩陽1採陰！接觸者預防性停課

更多

最夯影音

更多
彰化警買宵夜「停車場脫口罩抽菸」　被拍檢舉！記1小過+送衛生局裁罰

彰化警買宵夜「停車場脫口罩抽菸」　被拍檢舉！記1小過+送衛生局裁罰
白冰冰6億「300坪皇宮式豪宅」曝光　超大臥房「揪吳宗憲.KID滾床」

白冰冰6億「300坪皇宮式豪宅」曝光　超大臥房「揪吳宗憲.KID滾床」

女生日玩SUP突見「鯨魚」靠近　被偷推槳板！驚呼：神奇的相遇

女生日玩SUP突見「鯨魚」靠近　被偷推槳板！驚呼：神奇的相遇

陶晶瑩隔離7天嘆：真的要崩潰了！　聽到「烤鴨.米粉湯」感動爆哭

陶晶瑩隔離7天嘆：真的要崩潰了！　聽到「烤鴨.米粉湯」感動爆哭

五月天阿信母親車禍畫面曝！　遭撞倒拖行...騎士：來不及剎車

五月天阿信母親車禍畫面曝！　遭撞倒拖行...騎士：來不及剎車

熱門快報

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王2》，王者爭霸精采上菜，請勿錯過！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

寵物不管怎樣都好萌！東森寵物雲邀你參加金萌獎，最高2萬大獎等你抱回家。

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

即日起至9/30參加毛孩打牙祭活動，全站結帳滿額送寵物營養食品！快到寵物雲毛毛商城

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面