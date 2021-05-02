快訊／「規模5.8強震」夜襲智利近海猛搖！　路燈狂閃後停電

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國地質調查局（USGS）最新消息指出，智利當地時間2日凌晨2時57分（台灣時間下午2時57分）發生規模5.8強震，震央位於港口城市科金博西南方13公里處近海（南緯30.143度，西經71.578度），震源深度約30.7公里，暫無海嘯警報。當地網友在推特上表示，科金博大區首府拉塞雷納部分地區在大地震後停電。

USGS及歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）第一時間測得規模6.0，現已下修至5.8。

Prelim M5.8 Earthquake Near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile May-02 06:57 UTC, updates https://t.co/u9AgzFi1P5