美爆連環槍擊至少8死！3間Spa慘淪槍口煉獄　4死者為亞裔女性

▲美國亞特蘭大市16日爆發連環槍擊案，造成8人死亡。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國喬治亞州亞特蘭大市16日爆發連環槍擊案，有3家Spa先後遭歹徒闖入掃射，造成8人死亡。這些死者多數為亞裔，因此懷疑這幾宗案件存在種族針對性。警方目前已逮捕一名21歲男子，但這幾宗槍擊案是否有關聯仍有待進一步調查。

