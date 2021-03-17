美爆連環槍擊至少8死！3間Spa慘淪槍口煉獄　4死者為亞裔女性

▲美國亞特蘭大市16日爆發連環槍擊案，造成8人死亡。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
美國喬治亞州亞特蘭大市16日爆發連環槍擊案，有3家Spa先後遭歹徒闖入掃射，造成8人死亡。這些死者多數為亞裔，因此懷疑這幾宗案件存在種族針對性。警方目前已逮捕一名21歲男子，但這幾宗槍擊案是否有關聯仍有待進一步調查。
Atlanta shootings: Four women dead after gunfire at two spas with suspect on the run— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) March 16, 2021
Officers in the Georgia state capital that they are searching for the alleged shooter who drove away in a black Hyundai SUV
Local police released this image of a suspect in the alleged shooting pic.twitter.com/LNF2jkaGGJ
綜合美聯社和《亞特蘭大憲法報》報導，亞特蘭大近郊伍茲塔克鎮（Woodstock）的「楊氏亞洲按摩Spa」（Young’s Asian Massage Spa），在16日傍晚5點遭歹徒闖入開槍掃射，店內5人全都中槍。其中2人當場喪命，另外受重傷而被緊急送院治療的3人中，也有2人不治身亡。
This is the suspect in one of the Georgia shootings. Robert Aaron Long has been taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, around 8:30 p.m. -- about 3 1/2 hours after the killings. pic.twitter.com/RtjDI1Fa3h— Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) March 17, 2021
不到2個小時，皮埃蒙特路（Piedmont Road）2家非常靠近的Spa又傳出槍擊案。警方在「黃金Spa」（Golden Spa）調查時，又被叫到對街的「芳香療法Spa」（Aromatherapy Spa）同步處理這兩宗案件。皮埃蒙特路的雙向通道隨後被緊急封鎖。「黃金Spa」有3名女子當場死亡，而「芳香療法Spa」則有1名女子喪命。
Suspect wanted in Spa shootings in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long pic.twitter.com/0QKRKh5IS5— TheYearWas1966 (@celset2) March 17, 2021
警方表示，4名死者看起來都是亞裔，而他們也在調閱監視器後逮捕了21歲男子龍（Robert Aaron Long）。監視器畫面顯示，他在16日4點50分，也就是「楊氏亞洲按摩Spa」發生槍擊案前，開著黑色的SUV休旅車進入店內。不過警方表示，這幾宗槍擊案是否有關聯仍有待進一步調查，但他們已加強當地的巡邏，以避免憾事再度發生。
