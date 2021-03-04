　
國際

緬甸政變血腥掃射影片曝！　19歲華僑正妹「爆頭慘死」遺願要捐軀

▲緬甸政變。（圖／翻攝Twitter@HNwayoo、@SongMyanmar）

▲緬甸政變中，一名19歲華僑正妹慘死。（圖／翻攝Twitter@HNwayoo、@SongMyanmar）

記者張寧倢／編譯

緬甸軍方2月1日發動政變後，許多民眾上街抗議，而安全部隊3日再度開槍朝示威者掃射，如今殘忍掃射影片曝光，其中一名站在隊伍前線的19歲華僑正妹瑪良烏（Ma Kyal Sin）被擊中頭部，慘死在槍口之下，死前留下遺言，「請讓我捐出身軀救更多人！」更是讓眾網友看了相當不捨。

據本站先前報導，瑪良烏在示威現場遭子彈打中脖子，血流如注當場身亡，然而，瑪良烏早就做好犧牲的準備，因為她隨身攜帶一張識別證，上面清楚寫著自己的血型，還願意進行器官捐贈。瑪良烏曾表明，若是自己有天遭遇不幸，還是能幫助別人。

推特網友指出，瑪良烏的華語名叫鄧家喜（Deng Jia Xi，暫譯），父親相當支持她參與示威，還親手替她綁上紅色布條。在瑪良烏不幸中彈後，網路上也瘋傳一張父親坐在瑪良烏遺體身旁的照片，讓人感到鼻酸不捨，紛紛留言表示，「她真的是天使。」

緬甸軍政府政變以來，國內各地紛紛展開和平示威活動，要求軍政府回歸政權，2月28日持續有大批民眾上街，要求軍政府還政於民，因群眾聚集越來越多，緬甸強悍軍警，向人群發射水砲、催淚彈、震撼彈等驅散，部份地方更演變成激烈的死亡衝突。

