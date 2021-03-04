緬甸政變血腥掃射影片曝！　19歲華僑正妹「爆頭慘死」遺願要捐軀

▲緬甸政變中，一名19歲華僑正妹慘死。（圖／翻攝Twitter@HNwayoo、@SongMyanmar）

緬甸軍方2月1日發動政變後，許多民眾上街抗議，而安全部隊3日再度開槍朝示威者掃射，如今殘忍掃射影片曝光，其中一名站在隊伍前線的19歲華僑正妹瑪良烏（Ma Kyal Sin）被擊中頭部，慘死在槍口之下，死前留下遺言，「請讓我捐出身軀救更多人！」更是讓眾網友看了相當不捨。

Happeningnow in Hledan , Yangon , Myanmar The military started shooting ppl in the broad daylight! People had to run into nearby streets & houses for shelter! Hear our voice!! Please help us !!! @KenRoth @freya_cole @UNHumanRights #Feb26Coup #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/KEHZPhbU5N — Honey Nway Oo (@HNwayoo) February 26, 2021

3rd March 2021.

Mandalay.

Another super hero is shot in the neck by the Junta.

Ma Kyal Sin, 19 years old.

This is a last video of her before she got shot.

Rest In Peace nyi ma lay

You are a true angel. #Mar3Coup #CrimesAgainstHumanity #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/pC5sT5jrke — Akari Grace (@AkariGrace1) March 3, 2021

據本站先前報導，瑪良烏在示威現場遭子彈打中脖子，血流如注當場身亡，然而，瑪良烏早就做好犧牲的準備，因為她隨身攜帶一張識別證，上面清楚寫著自己的血型，還願意進行器官捐贈。瑪良烏曾表明，若是自己有天遭遇不幸，還是能幫助別人。

Ma Kyal Sin, or Angel, was 19. In her last minutes, she kicked open a water pipe so her friends could wash tear gas from their eyes - and lobbed a tear gas canister back at the cops. “We won’t run,” she shouted. “She cared for and protected others as a comrade,” her friend said. pic.twitter.com/ZI7zCQW0bC — Geoff Aung (@Rgnhardliner) March 3, 2021

推特網友指出，瑪良烏的華語名叫鄧家喜（Deng Jia Xi，暫譯），父親相當支持她參與示威，還親手替她綁上紅色布條。在瑪良烏不幸中彈後，網路上也瘋傳一張父親坐在瑪良烏遺體身旁的照片，讓人感到鼻酸不捨，紛紛留言表示，「她真的是天使。」

A girl with a Chinese name Deng Jia Xi (facebook name) had been shot dead this afternoon in Mandalay, Myanmar. Her Facebook accounthttps://t.co/piXnALKUKl#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #milkteaallience #缅甸 #ข่าวพม่า pic.twitter.com/WNIW18WL7H — DirectXstationey (@DXstationey) March 3, 2021



