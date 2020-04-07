　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美國前主播雙親確診新冠肺炎　父握醫護手走最後一程

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲凱博斯汀最遺憾的事，是無法親自送父親最後一程。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫flickr）

▲凱博斯汀最遺憾的事，是無法親自送父親最後一程。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫flickr）

實習記者劉雪兒／綜合報導

前NBC6體育新聞主播凱博斯汀（Adam Kuperstein）6日在IG上表示，雙親都感染新冠肺炎，雖然只是輕微，但父親每況愈下，送往加護病房用呼吸器維持生命一週後宣告死亡，臨終前只有醫護人員緊握他的雙手，很遺憾自己無法陪伴左右。

凱博斯汀在文中提到，雙親確診之後都各自隔離，然而聽到父親有生命危險時，母親還有其他手足只能隔著手機屏幕見最後一面，儘管已經做好心理準備，但是當護士宣告父親心跳停止的那一刻，他們的心也跟著碎了。

凱博斯汀提到，母親只出現失去味覺和嗅覺等輕微症狀，父親病逝時卻只能在家隔離，而自己因為身處疫情最嚴重的紐約市，而無法陪伴在母親左右，更別說給予一個基本的擁抱。

凱博斯汀在文末也緬懷說，父親身為一名大屠殺倖存者之子，來到美國白手起家，為家人做出的犧牲，還教導他們如何成為紳士，從來不求任何的回報，自己以父親為榮，同時也鼓勵大家不可忽視任何的輕微症狀。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My dad died with a stranger holding his hand. With his wife of 43 years forced to stay inside their home, all alone. With his sons, stuck in the epicenter of this crisis, where never-ending sirens echo throughout a deserted city. All we could do was listen on the phone (from our separate quarantines), choking back tears, as the nurse informed us, “his heart stopped.” That’s when our hearts broke. We were shattered. A week of picturing the strong man we called “Aba,” connected to a ventilator in an Indianapolis ICU, was bad enough, but now we were forced to imagine life without him. I couldn’t. I can’t. And I can’t even hug my mom! She tested positive for COVID-19 too. Only minor symptoms thankfully, but at a time where she needed someone to comfort her, she was alone. It’s the cruelest part of this nightmare. She deserves better. He deserved better. My dad came to this country with nothing, the son of Holocaust survivors, and achieved so much. He made sacrifices for his family and taught his boys how to become gentlemen, never asking for anything in return. Just love. So please pay tribute to my dad by protecting your loved ones and yourself as the coronavrius crisis grows. Don’t overlook symptoms just because you don’t have a cough or shortness of breath. My father’s symptoms were digestive at first. My mom mainly lost her sense of taste and smell. And please send as much love as possible to the heroic health care workers trying to save us. My family never got to meet the nurses and doctors who cared for my Aba. But I know they did everything they could, even though it meant putting their own lives at risk. This is the last picture we took together. It wasn’t supposed to be. He had so much more love to give. We miss you Aba! #stayhome #coronavairus #covid19

Adam Kuperstein（@akuperstein）分享的貼文 於 張貼

ET快訊
羅志祥揪妹開趴！　周揚青曬美照「吐10字」發聲了
譚德塞推文關心英相強生　網狂轟：怎沒被開除還在演戲？
罷韓二階門檻過關！有效連署37.7萬份　預計投票日出爐
快訊／轎車墜屏東雙園大橋！　1人拋飛車外躺沙洲
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

越窮感染肺炎機率越高　西班牙貧困區比富裕區嚴重7倍

俄羅斯大爆發！　防疫指揮部：過去24小時新增確診「1154例」

疫情恐慌！印度醫護被鄰「丟石頭、摔門辱罵」威脅趕出社區大樓

美國前主播雙親確診新冠肺炎　父握醫護手走最後一程

譚德塞推文關心英相強生　網狂轟：怎沒被開除還在演戲？

印度全民「9點關燈9分鐘」！燭光守夜抗疫祈福...驅散「病毒黑暗」

他不爽「女友與男人貼身熱舞」　返家拿刀狂刺26洞…連割喉2次索命！

多維TW／槍炮、病菌與美中台「新四角關係」

病毒也能在冰箱內存活！專家：冰存物品前應先消毒外盒

南韓加強管控「戴電子手環」列選項！居家隔離屢傳違規　關GPS四處趴趴走

新竹最豪華懶人露營一泊4食！頂級和牛、獨立衛浴超享受～

《青你2》劉雨昕popping、賣萌都可以　中性外表受爭議：我要做自己！

網紅彥婷「交往7年半」男友下跪求婚　感動落淚喊：我願意願意！

在家找樂子...玩超ㄎ一ㄤ角色扮演 網紅翻唱迪士尼經典曲變「防疫歌」

閃瞎！網紅情侶愛情長跑7年193天 男友驚喜求婚...她秒落淚：我願意

驚喜替媽慶生...媽感動：沒給什麼　他暖心回：有！你把我生下來呀❤

有夠落漆！橘貓給同伴哈氣下馬威 想逃跑「爪子勾住」２喵互看超尷尬

祐榮VS.旻浩VS.認哥三版《Heartbeat》　趙權穿「19cm沒後跟」高跟鞋熱舞！

《青你2》Ella神模仿女學員歌聲 全場超驚訝：好像喔！！

老司機嬤跟孫女玩四字台語接龍　狂講超母湯詞語...網：完全笑噴

越窮感染肺炎機率越高　西班牙貧困區比富裕區嚴重7倍

俄羅斯大爆發！　防疫指揮部：過去24小時新增確診「1154例」

疫情恐慌！印度醫護被鄰「丟石頭、摔門辱罵」威脅趕出社區大樓

美國前主播雙親確診新冠肺炎　父握醫護手走最後一程

譚德塞推文關心英相強生　網狂轟：怎沒被開除還在演戲？

印度全民「9點關燈9分鐘」！燭光守夜抗疫祈福...驅散「病毒黑暗」

他不爽「女友與男人貼身熱舞」　返家拿刀狂刺26洞…連割喉2次索命！

多維TW／槍炮、病菌與美中台「新四角關係」

病毒也能在冰箱內存活！專家：冰存物品前應先消毒外盒

南韓加強管控「戴電子手環」列選項！居家隔離屢傳違規　關GPS四處趴趴走

疫情下全球掀金融業股利停發潮？　金管會：不跟進

中國排外情緒上升？陸外交部：反對一切形式的歧視和偏見

華西街房東新花招　低店租加送行銷方案！官網、粉專全都送

中職／猿隊開季帶9投手　重用左投林逸翔、劉昱言

越窮感染肺炎機率越高　西班牙貧困區比富裕區嚴重7倍

海豚直升機墜小港機場！白煙狂冒嚇壞人...隊長曝「重摔原因」：非天候因素

GAP宣布停止生產秋季商品　為緩解疫情不惜採嚴厲手段

高級救護技術員陳進嘉　高中中央警察大學消佐班

央行3月外匯存底4,803.85億美元　續創新高

「以為同業搶客」衝上去爆打　台南轉運站鬥毆案3嫌送辦

18歲爆乳妹未戴安全帽蛇行亂衝　遭開7罰單嗆「廢物警察我XX娘」

國際熱門新聞

即／英國首相強生被送入加護病房

更／川普：強生進ICU代表情況很嚴重

護理師兩次要求檢驗被拒　孤獨死在家中

父親遺像被當「商場地磚」隨意踩

安倍晉三宣布：日本「進入緊急狀態」

強生送進重症監護　佛系防疫回顧…多漏洞釀爆發

美國死亡破萬　全球確診134萬人

堅決不戴口罩！菲律賓男遭警擊斃

醫師夫嫌5鄰居太吵鬧　「抄獵槍激烈狙擊」孕婦慘一屍2命

譚德塞：民眾搶口罩造成醫護物資短缺

大轉彎！法國「口罩無用說」變全民都要戴

道瓊狂飆1627點！美股三大指漲破7％

99%都是新冠患者！護士：像被打了一巴掌

紐約急診室40分鐘4死　醫護忙包遺體

更多熱門

相關新聞

兒子確診新冠肺炎「爸爸被送醫院」　

兒子確診新冠肺炎「爸爸被送醫院」　

香港衞生防護中心及醫院管理局今（7日）召開記者會，新增21名確診個案。衞生防護中心總監黃加慶指出，今日新增其中一名個案為尼泊爾籍，一家人都以住進檢疫中心，但因為搞錯名字，因此發生「送錯人入院」的烏龍狀況。

惡意軟體假借「新冠肺炎」之名　Palo Alto Networks警示：小心釣魚連結

惡意軟體假借「新冠肺炎」之名　Palo Alto Networks警示：小心釣魚連結

雲南動物園遭爆「釣老虎」一次200元　園方回應：沒有跳上來過

雲南動物園遭爆「釣老虎」一次200元　園方回應：沒有跳上來過

大學指考再延後？　潘文忠：除非疫情產生重大變化

大學指考再延後？　潘文忠：除非疫情產生重大變化

女子「無罩硬搭捷運」　炎亞綸：共體時艱不難

女子「無罩硬搭捷運」　炎亞綸：共體時艱不難

關鍵字：

北美要聞新冠肺炎美國凱博斯汀Adam Kuperstein

讀者迴響

發燒話題

志村健 武漢肺炎 N號房 劉真 捷運環狀線 口罩 梨泰院 WHO 尹衍樑 想見你 Kobe 王令麟 眼霜 反送中 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 台北捷運廣告刊登 香港 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

羅志祥宜蘭「私約20個大胸妹」開趴！鴛鴦戲水狂歡片外洩

家長否認連假出遊！開課竟一半學生舉手

快訊／男神蘇志燮結婚了！

超甜女友「每晚都要」高中生累爆

「不少民眾開始出國旅遊」醫預言曝：輕忽這場世紀大災難

5歲男童肺炎「收治負壓病房」　指揮中心回應了

拳王19歲女兒「怒捅小三」吃牢飯

即／英國首相強生被送入加護病房

30K女會計A走公司1億　4年買10幢房

陳喬恩41歲生日收41個禮物！

2嫩妹高鐵摘口罩吃飯！男子氣炸動手

南韓超市驚見「賣整盒醫療口罩」

66萬訂閱網紅竊盜判刑　收入意外曝光

接客被逮！E級陸妹：想成為台灣媳婦

更／川普：強生進ICU代表情況很嚴重

更多

最夯影音

更多
新竹最豪華懶人露營一泊4食！頂級和牛、獨立衛浴超享受～

新竹最豪華懶人露營一泊4食！頂級和牛、獨立衛浴超享受～
《青你2》劉雨昕popping、賣萌都可以　中性外表受爭議：我要做自己！

《青你2》劉雨昕popping、賣萌都可以　中性外表受爭議：我要做自己！

網紅彥婷「交往7年半」男友下跪求婚　感動落淚喊：我願意願意！

網紅彥婷「交往7年半」男友下跪求婚　感動落淚喊：我願意願意！

在家找樂子...玩超ㄎ一ㄤ角色扮演 網紅翻唱迪士尼經典曲變「防疫歌」

在家找樂子...玩超ㄎ一ㄤ角色扮演 網紅翻唱迪士尼經典曲變「防疫歌」

閃瞎！網紅情侶愛情長跑7年193天 男友驚喜求婚...她秒落淚：我願意

閃瞎！網紅情侶愛情長跑7年193天 男友驚喜求婚...她秒落淚：我願意

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面