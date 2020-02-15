　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

孟買駕駛狂按喇叭　「噪音>85分貝」重置號誌紅燈等更久

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

實習記者曾筠淇／綜合報導

許多人為了趕時間，都會在塞車時，狂按喇叭催促前方的用路者，而在印度孟買，警方為了減少喇叭所帶來的噪音，竟出現了特殊的交通號誌燈。當儀表上的噪音超過85分貝，號誌燈就會重置，讓「紅燈變綠燈」的等待時間更久，等於是對駕駛人亂按喇叭的「懲罰」，更藉此還給當地寧靜的生活空間。

據《Dainik Bhaskar》報導，孟買的交通壅塞，時常出現駕駛人按喇叭催促前方用路者的狀況，導致當地充斥著惱人的噪音。當地警方為了解決這個問題，透過分貝計連接號誌燈，當儀表上的噪音超過85分貝，號誌燈就會重置，而駕駛人就只能等待更長的時間。

據CNN報導，孟買警局發言人Prannoy Ashok表示，在實驗的階段中，「幾個重要路口」每天都會進行15分鐘的測試，而這個方法目前是成功的，下個月將會在10個地點進行更深入的測試，希望這個概念能被推廣到整個交通管理系統中。

主營地圖、導航和GPS設備公司「TomTom」根據交通指數，排名了城市的壅塞程度，孟買在2019年位居世界第四擁擠城市，又據指數估計，孟買的駕駛者去年塞車的時間，竟就高達8天又17個小時，因此為了趕時間，才會出現這樣的噪音問題。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is a cultural deficit in our programming when it comes to mindless honking. It probably is caused by a combination of certain wrong beliefs . We assume that the other people in traffic are not as much in a hurry as us. Which is certainly incorrect . We all want to get to where we are going sooner rather than later . So why do we we honk? Not needed. . We believe that honking will magically make the traffic move faster or turn the red light green sooner somehow . It will not . . We also honk because we can see that the pedestrians never follow the rules and that becomes the general belief system - because we secretly know that we ourselves don’t follow the rules while crossing the streets and cross sections. . And we are so comfortable with the noise pollution because we are accustomed to it. Which is really sad. But easily reversible . Plus blowing that horn has become a kind of mindless venting of all our daily irritations and frustrations , it gives us some kind of satisfaction that we are letting off some steam . It actually does the opposite. The noise only aggravates all that pent up irritation inside . It does not HELP it. . I am dreaming of a mumbai that is more patient , more trusting , more aware , more giving , more disciplined , more responsible , more present and all that will only come from wanting to be better as individual citizens for the sake of our city . Let’s do things together which will make us even more proud of this magnificent city. My secret suspicion is that just the act of being aware of NOT to blow that horn will make us more present and add peace and serenity to our days wether inside or outside the car. . You cannot dream of peace with decibels at its peak. Patience is the solution to our chaos . As a proud Mumbaikar, I volunteer to minimize noise pollution. This movement by the mumbai police is just such a brilliant initiative. And #HonkMoreWaitMore is a creative hack by our Traffic Controllers. . P.S : I am posting this as a citizen who was impacted by this video I saw yesterday and this post is not a tie up or endorsement... but my own personal thoughts and emotions . #HonkResponsibly #mumbaipolice @mumbai.police_

Hrithik Roshan（@hrithikroshan）分享的貼文 於 張貼

如果駕駛人為了不想等更久的紅燈，就會在無形中建立意識，避免無緣無故亂按喇叭的情況。而這個特別的方式受到許多人贊同，連寶萊塢演員李提克.羅森（Hrithik Roshan）也在IG上表示，「這是出色的措施」，因為按喇叭不會比較快變綠燈，只會徒增噪音。不過也有人擔心，救護車和警笛聲等特殊情況，若也比照同樣方式，則可能會出現其他的交通問題。

ET快訊
口罩實名制通路擴大！2/16起全台303間衛生所也能買到
LIVE／增加販售口罩地點　指揮中心最新說明
快訊／罷韓二階連署書衝破30萬份！最快6月投票
李坤城交往林靖恩7年了！　「臉書報喜」網狂賀
飯店鏡子冒半張臉　夫狂擦30次一直浮出！業者退費：別張揚
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

印尼2.6億人至今0確診　哈佛教授質疑：有人被誤判

J.D.Power可靠性調查：Genesis首度奪冠、Lexus ES創歷年最佳

兩廳院《癲鵝湖》2檔節目取消　《十二碗菜歌》延期至秋天

快訊／和歌山醫院「再有一對男女感染」累計5人　包含外科醫師妻子

不斷更新／泰國新增1起累計34例　馬來西亞新增2例…其中一人從泰國入境

16歲亡兒器捐！受贈者回禮「泰迪熊心跳聲」　老爸聽見當場淚崩

孟買駕駛狂按喇叭　「噪音>85分貝」重置號誌紅燈等更久

近40天141旅客入境時發燒！　WHO：北韓擁檢測技術「結果皆呈陰性」

日新冠肺炎確診男曾赴夏威夷　「待人口最多的島」當局將查接觸史

東京奧運將如期舉辦　奧委會官員「吃誠實豆沙包」：我們沒有因應計畫…

滯留湖北台灣人曝「民生物資短缺」　絕望嘆：我們不是病毒、生化武器！

宿主之王！蝙蝠強大免疫+發燒　病毒存體內「練等」變煉蠱場

咪妃設計浪漫惡整偷改證書名字 好友驚喜從伴娘變新娘：我結婚了

曝「當初選擇國籍的原因」求團圓 小明爸委屈訴：不想像黃安那樣

超害羞！帥歐巴脫衣「露肌肉」惡整 老弟驚見姐與男人同床...秒嚇傻關門

「獅子LION」拍MV古董車意外撞山壁　蕭敬騰道歉...賠償40萬

台灣醫療甘苦囝仔拚出來贏日本　超猛防疫體系讓WHO破例學習

館長PO圖罵「台灣卒仔」...吳宗憲直播開戰！　火大變臉：我一定找你付出代價

新北工廠深夜開紅光小門賣口罩　每人限200片居民：比排藥局棒！

畢書盡掰了藏愛8年女友！　 認愛9個月後閃娶新女友

快訊／和歌山醫院「再有一對男女感染」累計5人　包含外科醫師妻子

不斷更新／泰國新增1起累計34例　馬來西亞新增2例…其中一人從泰國入境

16歲亡兒器捐！受贈者回禮「泰迪熊心跳聲」　老爸聽見當場淚崩

孟買駕駛狂按喇叭　「噪音>85分貝」重置號誌紅燈等更久

近40天141旅客入境時發燒！　WHO：北韓擁檢測技術「結果皆呈陰性」

日新冠肺炎確診男曾赴夏威夷　「待人口最多的島」當局將查接觸史

東京奧運將如期舉辦　奧委會官員「吃誠實豆沙包」：我們沒有因應計畫…

5歲小哥哥牽2歲妹爬窗逃出火場　折返抱愛犬「救下6家人」

美將派兩專機　接回滯留鑽石公主號318位公民

海地「無照」孤兒院大火15童死亡！當天大樓停電　恐是蠟燭釀禍

快訊／和歌山醫院「再有一對男女感染」累計5人　包含外科醫師妻子

屏東2個月內發生岸際8起海龜死亡　海巡籲勿丟棄人工垃圾

偏僻鐵皮屋農舍「高規格防盜」　其實是在裡面煉毒

成醫「新冠肺炎臨床檢疫站」　防疫三部曲

隋棠認急性子…目睹「Tony幫Olie解安全帶」：笨手笨腳！　98%網友也傻眼：以為慢動作

男星偷吃未成年嫩妹3年下場慘爆！　「站垃圾堆旁沒人理」拍戲被當空氣：還要賠5億

張藝興讓BALLY潮起來　全新「鑰匙孔」包意外成本季亮點！

快訊／第10例台商出院！新冠肺炎維持18例　355接觸者隔離中

口罩實名制通路擴大！2/16起全台303間衛生所加入販售　7天可買2片

安以軒秀情人節禮物驚見亮點！　左下角盒子露出半截…網傻眼：天價大禮

趙麗穎片場發飆畫面外流！　粉絲揭真相打臉了

國際熱門新聞

日男發病擠電車　掀台日網熱議迪士尼

新冠疫情　WHO顧問：最擔心日本

日本消防員搬過病患就確診　累積259例

即／非洲首例　埃及發現新冠肺炎

杜特蒂硬了4天　終取消對台禁令

100小時幕後多管道斡旋　菲律賓髮夾彎解禁

埃及衛生：外國男確診新冠肺炎　資訊籠統網罵翻

英確診爆增「第9例還偷搭機」專家憂心：將爆發4000萬人感染！

一夕暴增1.5萬病例　白宮：對中國沒信心

新加坡再新增9確診病例　累積病例達67例

千人性侵女大生　警察竟冷眼旁觀

不滿世衛排除台灣　瑞典國會出現挺台聲浪

美國考慮台灣取代香港「網路樞紐」地位

更多熱門

相關新聞

搶攻印度水產出口67億美元商機　萬海首度參加水產雙年展

搶攻印度水產出口67億美元商機　萬海首度參加水產雙年展

新冠肺炎疫情延燒，衝擊全球經貿前景，航運業者積極突圍，萬海航運首度參加「印度國際水產雙年展」，看好印度水產出口產值逐年成長，目前已達每年67億美元產值，將深耕冷鏈發展，搶攻新興市場物流商機。

東非3600億隻蝗蟲入侵印度！16萬公頃農田受害

東非3600億隻蝗蟲入侵印度！16萬公頃農田受害

5屁少亂按喇叭惹上「7球友」　慘被當球打

5屁少亂按喇叭惹上「7球友」　慘被當球打

印度政府嚴控社群媒體！下令業者提供用戶身份、追蹤貼文　遭WhatsApp拒絕　

印度政府嚴控社群媒體！下令業者提供用戶身份、追蹤貼文　遭WhatsApp拒絕　

千人性侵女大生　警察竟冷眼旁觀

千人性侵女大生　警察竟冷眼旁觀

關鍵字：

印度孟買塞車交通號誌燈紅燈喇叭噪音Hrithik Roshan

讀者迴響

發燒話題

武漢肺炎 寄生上流 反送中 捷運環狀線 Kobe 口罩 畢書盡 韓國瑜 WHO 台北捷運廣告刊登 尹衍樑 澳洲大火 王令麟 眼霜 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 生活雲 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

曾智希、姚元浩《玩很大》被連罵2周！

日男發病擠電車　掀台日網熱議迪士尼

快訊／台女上海返國搭高鐵回高雄　衛生局上門堵人

李坤城❤林靖恩愛情長跑7年！　臉書報喜「努力打造未來」

畢書盡宣布閃婚「新娘身份曝光」！交往不到1年

差45歲孫嬤戀！80歲婦曝床事「用掉整條潤滑劑」：隔天走不動

她上海返台搭高鐵　電知老公：來接我...被檢舉罰15萬

老婦運屍車後跺腳哭喊「我兒啊」

台商家屬嘆：防疫不是我們的事，是政府的

畢書盡閃婚　8年舊愛驚吐：你沒遵守給我的承諾

猛嗑生蠔！男「一晚連噴10次」送醫…醫曝超殘忍真相

小孩被父母丟包？他批陳時中「2個不公道」

畢書盡爆認愛3個月分手！

台商家屬嗆：防疫不是我們的事！張雅琴心痛聽完哭了

台灣防疫網「兩大挑戰時間點」曝光

更多

最夯影音

更多
滯留湖北台灣人曝「民生物資短缺」　絕望嘆：我們不是病毒、生化武器！

滯留湖北台灣人曝「民生物資短缺」　絕望嘆：我們不是病毒、生化武器！
宿主之王！蝙蝠強大免疫+發燒　病毒存體內「練等」變煉蠱場

宿主之王！蝙蝠強大免疫+發燒　病毒存體內「練等」變煉蠱場

咪妃設計浪漫惡整偷改證書名字 好友驚喜從伴娘變新娘：我結婚了

咪妃設計浪漫惡整偷改證書名字 好友驚喜從伴娘變新娘：我結婚了

曝「當初選擇國籍的原因」求團圓 小明爸委屈訴：不想像黃安那樣

曝「當初選擇國籍的原因」求團圓 小明爸委屈訴：不想像黃安那樣

超害羞！帥歐巴脫衣「露肌肉」惡整 老弟驚見姐與男人同床...秒嚇傻關門

超害羞！帥歐巴脫衣「露肌肉」惡整 老弟驚見姐與男人同床...秒嚇傻關門

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

新冠肺炎全報導

新冠肺炎全報導

國內海外即時新冠肺炎資訊報給你知，ETtoday與你一同保衛家園。

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面