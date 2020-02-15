孟買駕駛狂按喇叭　「噪音>85分貝」重置號誌紅燈等更久

Horn not okay, please!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020
實習記者曾筠淇／綜合報導
許多人為了趕時間，都會在塞車時，狂按喇叭催促前方的用路者，而在印度孟買，警方為了減少喇叭所帶來的噪音，竟出現了特殊的交通號誌燈。當儀表上的噪音超過85分貝，號誌燈就會重置，讓「紅燈變綠燈」的等待時間更久，等於是對駕駛人亂按喇叭的「懲罰」，更藉此還給當地寧靜的生活空間。
據《Dainik Bhaskar》報導，孟買的交通壅塞，時常出現駕駛人按喇叭催促前方用路者的狀況，導致當地充斥著惱人的噪音。當地警方為了解決這個問題，透過分貝計連接號誌燈，當儀表上的噪音超過85分貝，號誌燈就會重置，而駕駛人就只能等待更長的時間。
據CNN報導，孟買警局發言人Prannoy Ashok表示，在實驗的階段中，「幾個重要路口」每天都會進行15分鐘的測試，而這個方法目前是成功的，下個月將會在10個地點進行更深入的測試，希望這個概念能被推廣到整個交通管理系統中。
主營地圖、導航和GPS設備公司「TomTom」根據交通指數，排名了城市的壅塞程度，孟買在2019年位居世界第四擁擠城市，又據指數估計，孟買的駕駛者去年塞車的時間，竟就高達8天又17個小時，因此為了趕時間，才會出現這樣的噪音問題。
如果駕駛人為了不想等更久的紅燈，就會在無形中建立意識，避免無緣無故亂按喇叭的情況。而這個特別的方式受到許多人贊同，連寶萊塢演員李提克.羅森（Hrithik Roshan）也在IG上表示，「這是出色的措施」，因為按喇叭不會比較快變綠燈，只會徒增噪音。不過也有人擔心，救護車和警笛聲等特殊情況，若也比照同樣方式，則可能會出現其他的交通問題。