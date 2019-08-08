　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞

快訊／加州爆連續殺人案…搶匪2小時奪4命　距離迪士尼僅10分鐘車程

▲▼加州刺殺案。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@MikeRogersTV）

▲加州刺殺案嫌犯已被逮捕。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@MikeRogersTV）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國加州橘縣（Orange County）當地時間7日晚間發生強盜殺人案，共造成4人死亡、2人受傷。當時33歲嫌犯先搶了麵包店之後，在一處公寓殺死兩名男子，又在停車場刺殺一人，最後用刀刺死一名保全並搶走配槍，所幸及時遭到逮捕，目前尚未釐清犯案動機。據了解，攻擊地點距離加州迪士尼僅有10分鐘車程。

根據《USA TODAY》報導指出，該名嫌犯在加州橙縣小西貢區園林（Garden Grove）隨意攻擊，兩個小時內造成4人死亡、2人受傷。當地警方表示，他先是搶了一家麵包店，接著沿路跑到一處公寓刺殺2名男性，隨後跑到一家保險公司搶劫，並刺傷一名女性，然後跑到加油站繼續行刺，其中一名受害者鼻子幾乎被砍斷。

最後嫌犯跑到Subway的停車場刺殺一人，最後在一間超商用刀刺向保全，並搶奪配槍，所幸警方及時趕到將他逮捕。警局發言人惠特尼（Carl Whitney）研判，這是一場隨機攻擊，嫌犯與受害者皆無任何關係，目前尚不清楚犯案動機。

