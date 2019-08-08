快訊／加州爆連續殺人案…搶匪2小時奪4命　距離迪士尼僅10分鐘車程

▲加州刺殺案嫌犯已被逮捕。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@MikeRogersTV）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
美國加州橘縣（Orange County）當地時間7日晚間發生強盜殺人案，共造成4人死亡、2人受傷。當時33歲嫌犯先搶了麵包店之後，在一處公寓殺死兩名男子，又在停車場刺殺一人，最後用刀刺死一名保全並搶走配槍，所幸及時遭到逮捕，目前尚未釐清犯案動機。據了解，攻擊地點距離加州迪士尼僅有10分鐘車程。
#BREAKING: At least 4 dead and 2 injured in a series of stabbings in Garden Grove. The crimes scenes are at several different locations. One person was seen in handcuffs but it's unconfirmed right now if he's the suspect. We have crews at the scene gathering information. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/RTFcvx9ATq— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) August 8, 2019
根據《USA TODAY》報導指出，該名嫌犯在加州橙縣小西貢區園林（Garden Grove）隨意攻擊，兩個小時內造成4人死亡、2人受傷。當地警方表示，他先是搶了一家麵包店，接著沿路跑到一處公寓刺殺2名男性，隨後跑到一家保險公司搶劫，並刺傷一名女性，然後跑到加油站繼續行刺，其中一名受害者鼻子幾乎被砍斷。
最後嫌犯跑到Subway的停車場刺殺一人，最後在一間超商用刀刺向保全，並搶奪配槍，所幸警方及時趕到將他逮捕。警局發言人惠特尼（Carl Whitney）研判，這是一場隨機攻擊，嫌犯與受害者皆無任何關係，目前尚不清楚犯案動機。
GGPD working multiple scenes with several homicides. Multiple robberies and stabbings by suspect. Suspect in custody by #GGPD at Harbor and First in Santa Ana. PIO at Puryear and Chapman in GG. #GGPD32 #homicide pic.twitter.com/62Xq8lm97n— Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) August 8, 2019