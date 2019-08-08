快訊／加州爆連續殺人案…搶匪2小時奪4命　距離迪士尼僅10分鐘車程

▲加州刺殺案嫌犯已被逮捕。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@MikeRogersTV）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國加州橘縣（Orange County）當地時間7日晚間發生強盜殺人案，共造成4人死亡、2人受傷。當時33歲嫌犯先搶了麵包店之後，在一處公寓殺死兩名男子，又在停車場刺殺一人，最後用刀刺死一名保全並搶走配槍，所幸及時遭到逮捕，目前尚未釐清犯案動機。據了解，攻擊地點距離加州迪士尼僅有10分鐘車程。

#BREAKING: At least 4 dead and 2 injured in a series of stabbings in Garden Grove. The crimes scenes are at several different locations. One person was seen in handcuffs but it's unconfirmed right now if he's the suspect. We have crews at the scene gathering information. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/RTFcvx9ATq