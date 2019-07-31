打破美墨的高牆！邊境長城加裝「粉紅蹺蹺板」　兩國孩子開心玩耍

▲▼加州大學建築學教授在美墨邊境設置了粉紅色的蹺蹺板。（圖／翻攝自rrael instagram）。
記者林彥臣／綜合報導
美墨邊境長城是美國總統川普強打的政見之一，企圖藉由圍牆來阻隔非法移民進入美國，但是兩位加州的教授卻利用美墨邊境的圍牆間隙，建造了許多蹺蹺板，讓兩國的孩子甚至是大人隔著牆也能互相玩耍。
▲蹺蹺板之牆的構想，早在2009年就已經提出。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
根據美國媒體《nbc新聞》報導，加州大學柏克萊分校的建築學教授雷爾（Ronald Rael）聖荷西州立大學的設計師的設計學副教授芙拉特羅（Virginia San Fratello）在2009年就提出了蹺蹺板之牆（Teetertotter Wall）的想法。
▲粉紅色的蹺蹺板設置在新墨西哥州，延伸到另一端的墨西哥華雷斯城。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
這個想法於當地時間29日在新墨西哥州的桑蘭公園終於付諸實踐，在巨大的鋼製圍牆邊，設置了3個粉紅色的蹺蹺板，並且延伸到牆另一端的墨西哥華雷斯城（Ciudad Juárez）。
▲蹺蹺板之牆讓邊境長城充滿了歡樂。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
雷爾在instagram上發文表示，這是「最令我永生難忘的設計」，蹺蹺板讓邊境長城充滿了歡樂、興奮與團結，蹺蹺板讓兩國的孩子和大人都能夠以有意義的方式連結在一起，讓我們意識到「一個地方所發生的事情，也會對另一方產生影響」。
網友在雷爾的IG上留言表示，「這太美了，即使他們被分開，還是有辦法讓他們聚集在一起」、「真的很棒，我想去體驗」、「這真是最好的想法，我已經廣泛的分享，非常感謝你的想像力，和堅持不懈的內心」、「我們需要的是更多有遠見的作品，而不是這面牆」。
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture