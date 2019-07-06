　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
>
民生消費 消費焦點 消費新聞 好康資訊 ET廚房 美妝塑身 | 品味家居 | 名車情報

威廉王子生日快樂！黛安娜王妃與小王子的20張珍貴檔案照釋出

免費鍵盤逛街！按讚加入ETtoday姊妹雲

或許對英國女王來說，唯一比長子查爾斯與黛安娜王妃的婚禮更值得大肆讚揚慶祝的是1981年黛安娜首次宣布懷孕的消息。當時全球都對黛安娜王妃即將迎接小小威廉王子的誕生而感到十分狂喜，他們選擇在位於倫敦派丁頓的私人聖瑪麗醫院進行生產。這是一個值得向全世界廣播的時刻，畢竟先前皇室寶寶的誕生都在皇宮裡進行。

黛安娜王妃宣布懷第二胎並在1984年生下小兒子哈利王子時，全球各地關注皇室消息的群眾再次歡呼不已。黛安娜王妃證明了自己是一個完美的母親，她打破皇室舊規，親自為孩子們命名，這以往是皇室的工作；她拒絕請皇家保母，自己決定孩子未來的生活方式，包括要選哪一間學校就讀。黛安娜王妃很少缺席在兩個孩子身旁，當時我們都不知道他們的相處會如此稍縱即逝—1996年黛安娜王妃在巴黎的一場車禍中喪生。

6月21日是劍橋公爵威廉王子37歲生日，我們在此回顧黛安娜王妃與孩子們獨特而罕見的珍貴檔案照。

Perhaps the only thing more feted than the wedding of The Queen's first born son, Prince Charles, to Lady Diana Spencer, was the announcement that the Princess was pregnant with her first child, in 1981. The world was overjoyed when Princess Diana welcomed baby Prince William, choosing to do so in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. It was a moment broadcast the world over–after all, previously, royal births took place in the Palace.

Royal watchers across the globe cheered once more when The Princess of Wales announced her second pregnancy and gave birth to a second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Princess Diana proved herself to be a truly wonderful mother–choosing to break royal protocol where she saw fit. She chose their first given names, which was previously done by the Palace, refused to have a royal nanny and took it upon herself to personally make the decisions about the young princes' personal lives–including what school they would attend. Princess Diana was rarely seen without her two boys and while we didn’t know it then, sadly, her time with her sons would be fleeting–Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1996.

As Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, turned 37 today, here we look back on his relationship with Princess Diana with these very special and rarely seen photographs.

▲▼ 。（圖／記者VOGUE攝）

▲和小小威廉王子在肯辛頓宮家中　With a baby Prince William at home in Kensington Palace

▲▼ 。（圖／記者VOGUE攝）

▲肯辛頓宮中與兩位幼子合照　Pictured here with her two young sons at Kensington Palace

▲▼ 。（圖／記者VOGUE攝）

▲與威廉王子在家　At home with Prince William

更多珍貴照片請點看圖輯
Please click the photo gallery to see more precious photos.

※文字：DANIELLE GAY | 編輯：Vav Lin | 圖片：Getty Images | 來源：Vogue Australia |

（完整文章請看VOGUE.com

延伸閱讀

查爾斯王子生日快樂！25 張罕見照回顧王子 8 個人生重要時刻

英國女王加冕66年，回顧伊莉莎白二世的年輕歲月與愛情故事

更多精彩報導，詳見《VOGUE網站》
※本文由VOGUE雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

ET快訊
罷工第17天正式落幕！長榮勞資簽訂團協歸功「4大助力」
快訊／長榮罷工第17天正式落幕！勞資雙方簽下團體協約
李承翰倒地喊「我沒辦法呼吸」…目擊者還原現場：非票務糾紛

關鍵字：英國女王,王室,黛安娜王妃,威廉王子,VogueTaiwan

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
免費鍵盤逛街！按讚加入ETtoday姊妹雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 消費最新 全站最新

威廉王子生日快樂！黛安娜王妃與小王子的20張珍貴檔案照釋出

M.A.C電光大理石限量彩妝　粉金配色神美的

地王震撼登板！「竹城甲子園」讓同業嚇到吃手

反骨男孩酷炫大膽示愛！號召高校生拍短片　把「它」搶回家

效法亞馬遜！momo第4季推Prime忠誠會員計畫　先發幣暖身

先別管寶貝球悠遊卡了　網購公布排行揭5大暢銷寶可夢周邊

連續14天都可抽「星冰樂、茶瓦納買一送一」！星巴克夏日數位活動免費玩

百萬書迷注意！第30屆香港書展及CENTRESTAGE國際時尚匯展將開跑

「花生醬+巧克力」超百搭！星巴克父親節蛋糕限時預購88折

超商「鐵觀音霜淇淋」強勢回歸！全家限定中部販售　網衝：坐高鐵去吃了

一秒置身峇里島！宜蘭奢華Villa 露天浴室、發呆亭還有視聽室！

美女老師獻「愛的抱抱」鼓勵學生　男同學緊抱埋胸口...網：想讀書了

大S見愛28年偶像木村拓哉!　爆哭到說不出話來

海草舞秒啟動愛睏兒「跳舞開關」　皺眉爬起甩手網笑：身體很誠實

「法拉利姊」公開戶頭數字！　從百萬變這些：我還可以保命

顛覆想像！減肥居然可以吃零食? 淡啤酒+冰淇淋讓你瘦身也很幸福

小S被陳建州氣哭!　范曉萱一旁無奈：跟小時候一樣

勇警殞命！民眾花束擺滿分駐所　手寫卡片字字心碎：承翰不痛了

傑森史塔森挑戰腳開「瓶蓋」　轉身一踢...成功！！帥炸

無照屁孩謝亞軒飆車競速奪3命　一審判13年...被害家屬：無法接受

威廉王子生日快樂！黛安娜王妃與小王子的20張珍貴檔案照釋出

M.A.C電光大理石限量彩妝　粉金配色神美的

地王震撼登板！「竹城甲子園」讓同業嚇到吃手

反骨男孩酷炫大膽示愛！號召高校生拍短片　把「它」搶回家

效法亞馬遜！momo第4季推Prime忠誠會員計畫　先發幣暖身

先別管寶貝球悠遊卡了　網購公布排行揭5大暢銷寶可夢周邊

連續14天都可抽「星冰樂、茶瓦納買一送一」！星巴克夏日數位活動免費玩

百萬書迷注意！第30屆香港書展及CENTRESTAGE國際時尚匯展將開跑

「花生醬+巧克力」超百搭！星巴克父親節蛋糕限時預購88折

超商「鐵觀音霜淇淋」強勢回歸！全家限定中部販售　網衝：坐高鐵去吃了

快訊／韓國瑜現身六合夜市逛沒幾步就撤！韓粉包圍畫面有如「大進場」

匈奴遺址現跡俄國！每年夏季浮出　出土2具睡美人木乃伊

黃妃直衝後台突見到「他」　驚嚇大叫：你怎麼還沒走！

日職／王柏融雙安破低潮　跑回致勝分回本壘拍手叫好

貫徹虐童零容忍信念　南市府表明依法明快處理絕無隱匿

加州地震強襲「公路石崩關閉」！醫院急撤病患　聖博納迪諾郡緊急狀態

帶1萬元探望20歲女卻意外墜樓！　她急送父親火化...「恐怖秘密」被揭發當場大哭

華航副機師噴飛閘道撞路樹亡　家屬低調與檢警相驗遺體

追悼勇警李承翰！無畏之舉所有人紅了眼眶…鐵路警提供捐款資訊

朱銘美術館夏夜開館周六免費入館　20周年生日派對光雕秀登場

消費熱門新聞

連續14天都可抽「買一送一」！..

麥當勞竟有隱藏版「真漢堡」！一..

網最愛「鐵觀音霜淇淋」強勢回歸..

熊大行李箱屈臣氏集點換購倒數

麥當勞「勁辣雞腿堡」買一送一！..

限時5小時！星巴克「星冰樂買一..

買空調3秘訣：坪數、熱源、控濕

紐約保養潮牌出現獨家隱藏優惠

地王震撼登板　讓同業嚇到吃手

星巴克「咖啡特展」4款限定飲品..

「人氣夯冰」稱霸！全聯3.5個..

信義區新地標！連網紅博恩都來朝..

酷炫大膽示愛！號召高校生們搶「..

上班族眼神死　醫師教你搶救眼過..

更多熱門

相關新聞

夏天必備5瓶清爽好物甩開頭皮異味

不管晚上洗、早上洗，只要戴了安全帽、帽子就逃脫不了頭臭的惡夢， AVEDA資深設計師Meggy分享，夏天頭髮最容易出現扁塌、出油狀況，有這樣的問題可能來自使用不正確清潔產品、過度染燙、皮脂汗水孳生細菌，一不小心就讓頭皮健康失衡，變成動不動敏感出油的頭皮公主病。

凱特王妃再度美出新高度

凱特王妃穿亮片高跟鞋出席慈善晚宴

紐約傳奇名媛Gloria Vanderbilt 逝世

讀者迴響

發燒話題

龍捲風 吳宗憲 黃曉明Angelabay 登革熱 味全龍 寶可夢Pokemon 王令麟 范冰冰李晨分手 金曲獎 宋仲基宋慧喬 福衛七號 秋行軍蟲 反送中遊行 謝忻不倫阿翔 王令麟 長榮罷工 江明學 賀一航驟逝 林志玲結婚 阿羅哈客運 王令麟 地震 羅志祥于大夢 NBA選秀 馬如龍 東大門夜市燒毀 聖母峰 王令麟 蒼井優閃婚 喬喬 隨機殺人 具荷拉 許志安 日暈 黃捷 王令麟 秦偉性侵 李兆基 復仇者聯盟 生死接線員 朴有天退演藝圈 郭台銘 王令麟 總統大選 張敏 陳偉殷 Uniqlo 高圓圓 我們與惡的距離 酒駕修法 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 曾沛慈 潤娥 山下智久 吳慷仁 王令麟 歐陽娜娜 雞排妹 TWICE 木曜4超玩 冰與火之歌 安以軒懷孕 統一發票 王令麟 勝利退演藝圈 台新金控 甲山林 王柏融 王金平 中國信託慈善基金會 理科太太 王令麟 瀧正則吸毒 有馬妹 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 張庭瑚 乙武洋匡 大金冷氣 王令麟 橋本有菜 國泰世華 國泰金 唐鳳家暴 王令麟 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 習近平 王令麟 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 王令麟 和泰汽車 東森房屋 防彈少年團BTS 中華航空 優適活 王令麟 誰摔死了李新 味全 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 王令麟 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 林書豪 九二共識 信義房屋 王令麟 董梓甯 韓國瑜 頂新 王令麟 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 王令麟 吉澤明步 大金空調 東森自然美 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 王令麟 颱風即時 聲林之王 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 希爾思評價 馬如風猝逝 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 王令麟 川普 停班停課 東森購物 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 王令麟 波多野結衣 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 希爾思 乃木坂46 新垣結衣 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 吳奇隆劉詩詩 微熱山丘 王令麟 館長練喻軒

熱門新聞

老母辦慶祝會迎出獄兒　當晚「遭脫褲硬上

訂62杯珍奶！國中生「扛62個環保杯」到店

等到8點！館長斥林志成放鳥：龜孫子

林志成撇放鳥再嗆：輸了退出運動界

加油員跳針「找對嗎？」　老司機秒破盲點

踩到它被罵！洛威拿無辜臉網心疼

林志成嗆「18秒打趴館長」

快訊／宋仲基爸爆失聯2天發聲了！

野生林采緹現京都「外套裡只穿內衣」

韓國瑜夫婦雲林擁豪華農舍　踢爆是違建

即／林志成2點聲明回嗆館長：只會躲健身中心

台南優良教師是狼　20年性侵超過10名女學生

床上激鬥突爆血！她揭老公7年「壞壞怪癖」

嗆18秒打趴館長！網起底暗黑史

快訊／30歲華航副機師開車撞中山高護欄　「卡駕駛座」慘死

更多

最夯影音

更多

一秒置身峇里島！宜蘭奢華Villa 露天浴室、發呆亭還有視聽室！

美女老師獻「愛的抱抱」鼓勵學生　男同學緊抱埋胸口...網：想讀書了

大S見愛28年偶像木村拓哉!　爆哭到說不出話來

海草舞秒啟動愛睏兒「跳舞開關」　皺眉爬起甩手網笑：身體很誠實

「法拉利姊」公開戶頭數字！　從百萬變這些：我還可以保命

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

這就是街舞2易烊千璽燃炸

羅志祥.易烊千璽.吳建豪.韓庚battle炸現場!每周日20:00台灣網路獨家

戀夏30天 好禮大方送

夏日抽好禮! 加播吧LINE@ 不限新舊用戶免費送airpods、SOGO禮券

輕鬆看新聞 三百萬大獎加碼大放送！

看新聞蒐集金幣，日抽7-11冰美式，週抽Apple MacBook、iPad等大獎！

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面