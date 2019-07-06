威廉王子生日快樂！黛安娜王妃與小王子的20張珍貴檔案照釋出

或許對英國女王來說，唯一比長子查爾斯與黛安娜王妃的婚禮更值得大肆讚揚慶祝的是1981年黛安娜首次宣布懷孕的消息。當時全球都對黛安娜王妃即將迎接小小威廉王子的誕生而感到十分狂喜，他們選擇在位於倫敦派丁頓的私人聖瑪麗醫院進行生產。這是一個值得向全世界廣播的時刻，畢竟先前皇室寶寶的誕生都在皇宮裡進行。

黛安娜王妃宣布懷第二胎並在1984年生下小兒子哈利王子時，全球各地關注皇室消息的群眾再次歡呼不已。黛安娜王妃證明了自己是一個完美的母親，她打破皇室舊規，親自為孩子們命名，這以往是皇室的工作；她拒絕請皇家保母，自己決定孩子未來的生活方式，包括要選哪一間學校就讀。黛安娜王妃很少缺席在兩個孩子身旁，當時我們都不知道他們的相處會如此稍縱即逝—1996年黛安娜王妃在巴黎的一場車禍中喪生。

6月21日是劍橋公爵威廉王子37歲生日，我們在此回顧黛安娜王妃與孩子們獨特而罕見的珍貴檔案照。

Perhaps the only thing more feted than the wedding of The Queen's first born son, Prince Charles, to Lady Diana Spencer, was the announcement that the Princess was pregnant with her first child, in 1981. The world was overjoyed when Princess Diana welcomed baby Prince William, choosing to do so in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. It was a moment broadcast the world over–after all, previously, royal births took place in the Palace.

Royal watchers across the globe cheered once more when The Princess of Wales announced her second pregnancy and gave birth to a second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Princess Diana proved herself to be a truly wonderful mother–choosing to break royal protocol where she saw fit. She chose their first given names, which was previously done by the Palace, refused to have a royal nanny and took it upon herself to personally make the decisions about the young princes' personal lives–including what school they would attend. Princess Diana was rarely seen without her two boys and while we didn’t know it then, sadly, her time with her sons would be fleeting–Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1996.

As Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, turned 37 today, here we look back on his relationship with Princess Diana with these very special and rarely seen photographs.

▲和小小威廉王子在肯辛頓宮家中 With a baby Prince William at home in Kensington Palace

▲肯辛頓宮中與兩位幼子合照 Pictured here with her two young sons at Kensington Palace

▲與威廉王子在家 At home with Prince William

更多珍貴照片請點看圖輯

Please click the photo gallery to see more precious photos.

※文字：DANIELLE GAY | 編輯：Vav Lin | 圖片：Getty Images | 來源：Vogue Australia |

（完整文章請看VOGUE.com）



延伸閱讀

查爾斯王子生日快樂！25 張罕見照回顧王子 8 個人生重要時刻

英國女王加冕66年，回顧伊莉莎白二世的年輕歲月與愛情故事

更多精彩報導，詳見《VOGUE網站》

※本文由VOGUE雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。