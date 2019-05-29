　
從此喝酒不傷肝！北韓推國產Samilpo威士忌　含有15種氨基酸太神祕

▲▼MR.SAM山姆先生調酒以威士忌做基調。（圖／記者陳建竹攝）

▲北韓預計年底推出首瓶國產威士忌。（示意圖／資料照）

記者林瑩真／綜合外電報導

北韓預計年底將推出首瓶國產Samilpo威士忌，號稱是當地蒸餾，並以著名天然湖泊三日蒲（Lake Samilpo）命名，成分天然，不僅具有15種氨基酸，更是全世界第一瓶可以預防肝臟受損的酒。

綜合外媒報導，Samilpo威士忌以北韓最美絕景、江原道金剛山的天然湖泊三日浦（Lake Samilpo）所命名，酒瓶設計則類似知名品牌蘇格蘭威士忌JOHNNIE WALKER，黑色、紅色標籤分別代表酒精含量為40％、42％。

官方聲稱Samilpo威士忌對健康有益，具有15種氨基酸，其中8種是人體必需的胺基酸，還能夠保護肝臟、預防肝臟受到酒精損害，並能降低酒精濫用的副作用。

報導指出，專門承辦北韓旅遊的旅行社「Young Pioneers Tours 」公開Samilpo威士忌資訊後透露，還有一款酒精含量更高的產品，但目前尚未定案。

只是Samilpo威士忌的釀製年份、麥芽來源皆無詳述；2016年北韓曾推出「不會宿醉」的人蔘酒，由北韓大同江水源製作、酒精含量在30%至40%之間，但至今也沒有證實是否不會讓人宿醉。

關鍵字：北韓,威士忌,國產,Samilpo,肝臟,護肝,氨基酸,三日蒲,日韓要聞

