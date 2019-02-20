　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

BURBERRY最新上吊帽T　被譙翻「自殺不是時尚」

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲BURBERRY品牌最新秋冬裝帽T上的繩索被疑型似自殺用的繩子。（圖／翻攝自liz.kennedy_ IG）

▲BURBERRY品牌最新秋冬裝帽T上的繩索被疑型似自殺用的繩子。（圖／翻攝自liz.kennedy_ IG）

國際中心／綜合報導

英國奢侈品牌BURBERRY上週日在倫敦時裝秀上發表最新一波設計款秋冬裝，其中最新設計的帽T上面掛著一條超潮吊繩裝飾品，但卻被轟是像是自殺的繩索，讓人有不好的聯想。對此，BURBERRY執行長和設計總監也急出面滅火，發出道歉聲明。

BURBERRY品牌模特兒甘迺迪（Liz Kennedy）在看到這款帽T展出後，不禁讓她聯想起家人曾經自殺的過往，更呼籲自殺不是時尚、也不是前衛和魅力的表現。當她想和主辦單位反映這件事時，卻被告知必須寫信，活動相關人員還直接回嗆「這只是時尚設計，你的不愉快回憶留給自己吧！」態度相當不以為然。

甘迺迪也氣得將此事PO上IG，還直接TAG BURBERRY執行長和設計總監，許多粉絲也紛紛應援她，痛批BURBERRY這次的服裝展。

此事情越演越烈後，BURBERRY執行長戈貝提（Marco Gobbetti）發表聲明並道歉，對這件衣服引發許多人不滿和風波深感抱歉，也承諾會盡速將最新的秋冬系列全部撤下。此次航海主題設計的創意總監提西（Riccardo Tisci）也澄清他不知道會引起這麼大的反彈，他表示，大家所稱的自殺設計和他的價值觀不同，也不代表BURBERRY品牌所要傳達的。

不過，品牌服裝的爭議一直都層出不窮。Gucci上周發表一款遮住半張臉的黑色高領、嘴巴的位置用紅色色塊凸顯，被許多人疑具歧視意味。另一樁瑞典平價品牌H＆M去年有一位黑人模特兒的運動衫，上面卻寫著「叢林裡最酷的猴子」滿滿影射黑人小孩就是住在叢林的野孩子。
 

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

 

ET快訊
愛女慘死擲二筊招回魂　父越洋通知謝政鵬「兩端都痛到無語」
帶妻搬進豪宅躲「婆媳問題」　哈林回應了！
張善政宣布參選總統！推動數位國家公投案　

關鍵字：BURBERRY,秋冬裝,帽T,繩索,自殺,Liz Kennedy,Marco Gobbetti

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

逃離森林大火 秋田犬落難101天後 重回主人懷抱

「金正恩打貪」肅清50至70高官　沒收數百萬美元填國庫外匯缺口

台灣網購族好消息　美國亞馬遜可以使用繁體中文購物

承諾中國將向美農民買一堆玉米　川普：可能延後貿易談判期限

計畫「轉移核武機密」給沙烏地！　川普女婿庫許納被爆牽線

BURBERRY最新上吊帽T　被譙翻「自殺不是時尚」

河內理髮店推「免費剪川金頭」活動　搶搭月底峰會潮流

癡情女被「咬斷鼻」仍幫求情　1年後難逃酒鬼男友持3種武器殘殺藏屍浴室

400多頭大象受害！　中國「象牙走私女王」被坦尚尼亞判15年

1年內5度訪中？　韓媒：金正恩將在川金會後與習近平見面

超浪漫！凌晨2點被叫醒去香港　男友6段式闖關求婚暖哭女友

地方阿姨堅信「愛車失竊」急報案 警隔壁巷找到無奈：停錯邊啦...

包貝爾帶妻重回14年前租屋處　包文婧一進屋回憶湧現「瞬間爆哭」

歐陽娜娜泛淚對戲黃渤　豁出去哭了「跪地繞口令」

滴妹突然「宣布改名」阿滴准了！　網嗨翻：新名字很可以

陸籍女大生偷帶火腿腸重罰20萬　崩潰痛哭找爸媽！移民署准入境

台北第一家泰國流水蝦吃到飽　3條玻璃水道任你夾 + 超大生蠔

咬下去才發現是巧克力！　「翻糖鞋子」絕對猜不出來～

-15度冷凍90分鐘仍活蹦亂跳　實測蟑螂生命力 網笑：牠會感冒

幼幼版「炸寒單」老師帶頭丟炮　國小弟激動狂丟！網：感覺有仇

逃離森林大火 秋田犬落難101天後 重回主人懷抱

「金正恩打貪」肅清50至70高官　沒收數百萬美元填國庫外匯缺口

台灣網購族好消息　美國亞馬遜可以使用繁體中文購物

承諾中國將向美農民買一堆玉米　川普：可能延後貿易談判期限

計畫「轉移核武機密」給沙烏地！　川普女婿庫許納被爆牽線

BURBERRY最新上吊帽T　被譙翻「自殺不是時尚」

河內理髮店推「免費剪川金頭」活動　搶搭月底峰會潮流

癡情女被「咬斷鼻」仍幫求情　1年後難逃酒鬼男友持3種武器殘殺藏屍浴室

400多頭大象受害！　中國「象牙走私女王」被坦尚尼亞判15年

1年內5度訪中？　韓媒：金正恩將在川金會後與習近平見面

【奧斯塔羅】太孤僻、愛碎唸　你有什麼不討喜的「個性」需要調整

逃離森林大火 秋田犬落難101天後 重回主人懷抱

「金正恩打貪」肅清50至70高官　沒收數百萬美元填國庫外匯缺口

護航韓國瑜撇清選總統　陳文茜：每天都問這題才會被攻擊　

出門驚見「命案現場」！新北哥氣炸：家屬5hr不認屍　5千網全笑了：棄養罪

台灣網購族好消息　美國亞馬遜可以使用繁體中文購物

節日到九獅跳！走過300年　浙江九獅圖首次來台演出

客家「天穿日」　竹東千人踩街唱山歌熱鬧登場　

傳日商買遠雄股份瞄準大巨蛋　柯P：生意怎麼談你家的事

吳姍儒二妹曝光「又不是很正」　爆三妹超嚇警告：不准貼我！

連續30天伏地挺身大挑戰！　一個月後的變化讓他傻眼

國際熱門新聞

清晰UFO現身雷雨夜！澳洲警也..

快訊／85歲「老佛爺」卡爾拉格..

時尚老佛爺死因出爐　不敵胰腺癌

27歲女堅持嫁8旬翁　爺孫戀1..

富婆遭綁架　屍體旁寫：老公不付..

即／CNN獨家專訪　蔡英文：將..

台灣捷運4大特色讓南韓歐巴狂喊..

預言活不過30歲　408公斤男..

川普：加州浪費幾十億　高鐵都蓋..

英媒：台灣6個太平洋友邦可能不..

二戰勝利之吻水兵過世　享壽95..

逃家加入IS　她遭英政府剝奪國..

整隻「巨型黑手臂」插進肛門卡住

女大生自稱遭性侵　勒索砲友11..

更多熱門

相關新聞

倫敦／Burberry經典、潮味分頭走

換設計師總是讓一個品牌被重新檢視，BURBERRY正面臨著這樣的議題，在倫敦時裝周發表的2019秋冬系列，是Riccardo Tisci入主的第二場秀，人人搬椅子等著看會端出什麼菜色，他決定以「Tempest暴風雨」為題，結合街頭潮流與英倫經典，讓百年老牌有更多新意。

前臉書亞太區男幹部　墜樓輕生

燒炭「母子3人」最後身影　小生命來不及長大

更／夫妻談離婚　一家4口被發現車內燒炭亡

談離婚燒炭4死　大姊爆料：他要我妹去隆乳

讀者迴響

發燒話題

鹽水蜂炮 橋本有菜 羅志祥 郭台銘 愛紗離婚 王令麟 文化大學失火 鈕承澤 華航罷工 嵐Arashi 昆凌懷孕 流感 王令麟 唐鳳家暴 孫其君 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 林俊傑演唱會 習近平 肉圓惡爸 長榮空姐 王令麟 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 米津玄師 陳昱安 地震 王令麟 KKBOX風雲榜 普悠瑪內幕 李光洙認愛 比基尼登山客 玄彬孫藝真 張柏芝 劉詩詩吳奇隆 王令麟 防彈少年團BTS JHBL 優適活 誰摔死了李新 王令麟 嚴凱泰逝世 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 孫安佐 王令麟 蔡英文 吳寶春 黃曉明 安迪 袁惟仁昏迷 丁守中 王令麟 木村拓哉 戴資穎 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 王令麟 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 館長 王令麟 傅崐萁 高嘉瑜 韓國瑜 賴清德 王令麟 西野加奈 金庸病逝 王心凌 王令麟 郭泓志引退 聲林之王 蒼井空 王令麟 興富發 東森寵物雲 劉寶傑 港珠澳大橋 王令麟 趙麗穎馮紹峰 費玉清引退 吉澤明步 王令麟 理科太太 S.H.E 范冰冰 鄧超孫儷 蔡依林 泫雅 E'Dawn 王令麟 林青霞 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 聲林之王 吳宗憲 周湯豪 統一發票 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 福原愛 希爾思評價 五月天 馬如風猝逝 鹿晗關曉彤 王令麟 林志玲言承旭 郭雪芙 王令麟 蔣友柏離婚 川普 停班停課 陳偉殷 王令麟 草莓網 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 王令麟 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 宋仲基宋慧喬 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 田中千繪 賈靜雯修杰楷 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫 隋棠 王令麟 曾莞婷 刮刮樂 尼斯湖水怪 周天成 王令麟 聲林之王 盛竹如 希爾思 乃木坂46 王令麟 動物王國 新垣結衣 5566 威力彩 王令麟 楊冪離婚 王柏融 王令麟 金門防疫戰 元宵節

熱門新聞

24歲女考手排：林北女漢子　拿到駕照嚇到

轎車硬插大門！全公司等2hr不能下班

快訊／沙鹿女師失蹤5天　苗栗尋獲

「我不想再吵了」女子跳樓慘死　男友目睹過程淚崩

小辣椒從漫威退休！掰了11年鋼鐵人CP

用完餐「杯碗盤陣法」暖哭老闆娘

婆媳爆翻臉！哈林帶愛妻「閃搬信義區億級豪宅」

文大女遭公車撞斃　疑為謝政鵬愛侶

老公過世！婆婆逼她嫁小叔：二兒接棒

茵芙爆心機女！消音前對話流出「是郭雪芙」

平溪看天燈廁所20元　遊客嗆：丟臉

謝政鵬IG發文悼女友：這玩笑會不會太大

許維恩「緊靠他」貼臉輕吻！情侶閃照曝光

脾氣好炸！和5星座交往「要吵架超難」

喜宴雞湯剛上桌！大嬸說了一句話全桌尷尬

更多

最夯影音

更多

超浪漫！凌晨2點被叫醒去香港　男友6段式闖關求婚暖哭女友

地方阿姨堅信「愛車失竊」急報案 警隔壁巷找到無奈：停錯邊啦...

包貝爾帶妻重回14年前租屋處　包文婧一進屋回憶湧現「瞬間爆哭」

歐陽娜娜泛淚對戲黃渤　豁出去哭了「跪地繞口令」

滴妹突然「宣布改名」阿滴准了！　網嗨翻：新名字很可以

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【首購族的愛】

超搶手！ 這價格帶很可以！激推本週熱門搶手房，符合你需求的好房！

過年到！最強刮神是你嗎？

蒐集新春圖示開刮，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週刮蘋果AirPods還有澳門機票大獎拿不完！

雲端最有錢 讓你變有錢

每周一、周三下午1點10分鎖定ETtoday準時播出

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面