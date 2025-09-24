79公斤黑熊闖便利商店趴趴走　「咬傷90歲嬤和狗」被當場擊斃

???????? Bear Crazy in Vernon, NJ! ???????? (Friendly bear, wrong place, wrong time!) I bought my Vernon property way back on June 19, 1995 — in a beautiful spot called Barry Lakes, surrounded by the wild beauty of Wawayanda State Park. So yeah, I’ve seen my fair share of bears over the years... ???? But never THIS close! To me, the bears are like distant neighbors — curious, peaceful, and just trying to live their lives. Let’s be real: ???? Bears aren’t the problem. ????️ Open, unsecured dumpsters are. It’s time for the Vernon Town Council to step up and start ticketing the restaurants and businesses that leave their dumpsters open and unlocked. It’s not fair to the bears — or the people who live here. ???? The bears were here first. Living in bear country means we need to adapt — not the wildlife. #BearCrazy #VernonNJ #BarryLakes #BearCountry #SecureYourTrash #CoexistWithWildlife #WawayandaStatePark