國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

79公斤黑熊闖便利商店趴趴走　「咬傷90歲嬤和狗」被當場擊斃

79公斤黑熊闖便利商店趴趴走　「咬傷90歲嬤和狗」被當場擊斃。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Sean F. Clarkin）

▲黑熊闖進便利商店。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Sean F. Clarkin）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國紐澤西州一頭黑熊竟然闖進便利商店，不但在店內橫衝直撞，還攻擊了一名90歲女子，引發當地民眾恐慌，相關畫面在網路上流傳，後來遭到當局射殺。

事件16日下午1時39分左右，發生在紐澤西州弗農鎮(Vernon)當地Dollar General商店，從民眾拍攝影片中可看到，一頭約175磅（約79公斤）的野生熊竟然走進便利商店中，在店內四處亂闖。

Bear crazy in Vernon NJ

???????? Bear Crazy in Vernon, NJ! ???????? (Friendly bear, wrong place, wrong time!) I bought my Vernon property way back on June 19, 1995 — in a beautiful spot called Barry Lakes, surrounded by the wild beauty of Wawayanda State Park. So yeah, I’ve seen my fair share of bears over the years... ???? But never THIS close! To me, the bears are like distant neighbors — curious, peaceful, and just trying to live their lives. Let’s be real: ???? Bears aren’t the problem. ????️ Open, unsecured dumpsters are. It’s time for the Vernon Town Council to step up and start ticketing the restaurants and businesses that leave their dumpsters open and unlocked. It’s not fair to the bears — or the people who live here. ???? The bears were here first. Living in bear country means we need to adapt — not the wildlife. #BearCrazy #VernonNJ #BarryLakes #BearCountry #SecureYourTrash #CoexistWithWildlife #WawayandaStatePark

Sean F. Clarkin 發佈於 2025年9月16日 星期二


拍攝影片的男子克拉金(Sean F. Clarkin)是一名房仲，在他拍攝影片之前，該黑熊才攻擊了一名90歲女顧客還有寵物犬，他試著幫忙把黑熊引出商店，然而當黑熊與他靠得愈來愈近時，也讓他變得恐慌，大喊要其他民眾趕快撤離。

警方趕到現場後，在商店停車場發現了這頭黑熊，雖然試圖用橡膠子彈把熊趕回森林，由於熊不願意離開，還是不斷試圖回到商店只好擊斃，令目睹事件的民眾都十分傷心。

紐澤西州魚類與野生動物局目前已經黑熊遺體送去驗屍，以確定是否有感染狂犬病，呼籲民眾若是遇到野生熊，千萬不要冒險靠近，慢慢往後退時，一邊把手舉起來並大聲吼叫，盡量讓自己的身形看起來更大。

09/23 全台詐欺最新數據


453 2 6200 損失金額(元)

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

