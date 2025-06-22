伊朗政府首發聲　外長點名美國：保留一切選項捍衛主權

▲伊朗外交部長阿拉奇。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

伊朗政府22日首度對美國轟炸行動做出回應，外交部長阿拉奇（Abbas Araghchi）透過社群平台X發文表示，美軍襲擊核設施的行動極其危險且令人憤慨，「伊朗將保留所有選項」，來捍衛主權、權益以及人民。

天空新聞報導，伊朗外交部長阿拉奇稱，美國身為聯合國安理會常任理事國，卻對伊朗和平用途的核設施發動攻擊，公然違反《聯合國憲章》、國際法及《不擴散核武條約》（NPT）。

阿拉奇還說，「今天發生的事件令人憤慨，將產生深遠後果」，根據《聯合國憲章》及其允許合法自衛回應的條款，「伊朗保留一切捍衛主權、權益及人民的選項」。

The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations.



The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting…