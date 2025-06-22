　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

伊朗政府首發聲　外長點名美國：保留一切選項捍衛主權

▲▼ 伊朗外交部長阿拉奇（Abbas Araghchi）。（圖／路透）

▲伊朗外交部長阿拉奇。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

伊朗政府22日首度對美國轟炸行動做出回應，外交部長阿拉奇（Abbas Araghchi）透過社群平台X發文表示，美軍襲擊核設施的行動極其危險且令人憤慨，「伊朗將保留所有選項」，來捍衛主權、權益以及人民。

天空新聞報導，伊朗外交部長阿拉奇稱，美國身為聯合國安理會常任理事國，卻對伊朗和平用途的核設施發動攻擊，公然違反《聯合國憲章》、國際法及《不擴散核武條約》（NPT）。

阿拉奇還說，「今天發生的事件令人憤慨，將產生深遠後果」，根據《聯合國憲章》及其允許合法自衛回應的條款，「伊朗保留一切捍衛主權、權益及人民的選項」。

06/21 全台詐欺最新數據

505 2 3321 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

唐綺陽激瘦26公斤！自爆下載交友軟體：超過20年沒開機
快訊／伊朗發射30枚飛彈狂轟！　以色列下令民眾躲避
武嶺4男女擺桌打麻將！　下場慘了
川普派B-2幽靈戰機「連飛37小時」炸伊朗！造價625億　超
豆輪不是豆製品！菜販曝原料「熱量爆表」：別多吃
快訊／遭美國轟炸　伊朗政府首度發聲
快訊／北韓境內「連續2地震」　南韓氣象廳緊急分析

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

川普空襲伊朗核設施！打擊地、全球反應一次看　以色列又遭飛彈襲擊

伊朗遭美轟炸後「射30枚飛彈狂轟」　以色列下令民眾躲避

川普派B-2幽靈戰機「連飛37小時」炸伊朗！造價625億　超狂性能曝

伊朗政府首發聲　外長點名美國：保留一切選項捍衛主權

快訊／北韓核試場附近、邊境「連續2地震」　南韓氣象廳發聲了！

美國參戰「以伊戰爭」可能4劇本曝！　新領袖恐比哈米尼更殘酷

伊朗威脅「飛彈攻擊美軍艦隊」　最高領袖顧問：輪到我們了

遭美軍B-2轟炸機空襲　伊朗福爾多核設施「最新畫面」曝光！

川普空襲伊朗核設施！以色列緊急「關閉領空」　美升級戒備防報復

快訊／日鹿兒島外海4.5地震！2天狂搖90次↑　氣象廳警告

【回不了台】張立齊下跪向嬤道歉！　鏡頭前淚崩：原諒不孝孫

【太扯了吧...】忠孝東路驚悚車禍！ 19歲女遭輾不治另2人傷

【冷面女王來了】李珠珢自Cue重現面無表情三振舞

【你怎麼在這？】逛街偶遇兄弟　悄悄接近他直接嚇到起飛XD

【喵聲放送中】看過這麼愛炫耀的黑貓嗎？全世界都該看牠的大毛球！

【超狂禮物】李珠珢粉絲大手筆驚喜！直接送農夫Labubu寵上天

【北市嚴重車禍】吊車右轉輾亡騎士　2機車肉身攔停也挨撞

【詐騙集團傻眼回應】她假裝出車禍　對方秒問：那先給我卡號？

ELVA is back！ 蕭亞軒復出「大秀鉛筆腿」

【貼超近】「台灣好行」巴士阿里山逆向超車...險撞自小客　超扯畫面曝

即／川普：美軍成功空襲「伊朗3核設施」

伊朗外長：保留一切選項捍衛主權

美軍出動「6枚碉堡剋星」轟炸伊朗

川普轟炸伊朗核設施　聯合國「震怒警告」

伊朗：美國公民、軍事人員都是攻擊目標

川普出動B-2轟炸機空襲伊朗　行動拍板時間曝

伊朗威脅攻擊美軍艦隊　「輪到我們了」

即／川普放話：只要伊朗報復　將更強力回擊！

伊朗連續爆炸　傳已提前撤離核設施

伊朗仍能折磨以色列　最後籌碼曝光

遭空襲　伊朗福爾多核設施「最新畫面」曝！

即／日鹿兒島外海4.5地震！2天狂搖90次↑

快訊／川普將發表全國演說

伊朗核設施遭美軍轟炸恐報復　反嗆：已撤離

美國參戰「以伊戰爭」可能4劇本曝！

美國總統川普派遣轟炸機轟炸伊朗3個核設施，被外界認為，此舉可能會使這場以伊衝突全面升級，進入更危險的階段。而美國的加入，也為伊朗帶來難以預測的後果，《紐約時報》就分析了4種可能劇本。

伊朗威脅攻擊美軍艦隊　「輪到我們了」

遭空襲　伊朗福爾多核設施「最新畫面」曝！

「如果川普打伊朗就切雞雞」台​投資專家糗了

川普空襲伊朗核設施　美國、以色列最新動作

