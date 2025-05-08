德國在台協會譴責朱立倫　國民黨提抗戰史自清：對受難者感同身受

▲朱立倫批綠「納粹、希特勒」遭德國在台協會抗議是錯誤類比。（圖／記者鄭佩玟攝）

記者鄭佩玟／台北報導

國民黨主席朱立倫昨日表示，總統賴清德對在野黨的所作所為，就是在做希特勒做的事，遭到德國在台協會點名抨擊，應免進行缺乏歷史敏感度的類比。國民黨發言人楊智伃今（8日）回應，「自1937年盧溝橋事變爆發以來，中華民國在極端艱困與壓迫下英勇奮戰，數以千萬計的軍民為保衛家園而浴血奮戰，他們長期的抵抗有效減輕了歐洲戰場的壓力。」中華民國戰後成功收復台灣、恢復國土完整，「也因此我們對其它所有無辜受難者更是感同身受。」

朱立倫近期多次在公開場合批評賴清德總統，更在中常會直指賴清德對在野黨的作為，「是希特勒在做的事情」。對此，德國在台協會昨晚發表公開聲明，點名國民黨主席朱立倫，不但對其言論感到深切失望，「台灣的民主制度與自由社會，與當年納粹所運用的恐怖機器與壓迫手段毫無相似之處，也絕不可被混為一談。」鄭重呼籲國民黨領導層，不要在國內政治論述中提出不當、歷史上麻木不仁的比較。

楊智伃今日一早對此回應，2025年5月8日是全球將迎來歐洲戰爭勝利紀念日（Victory in Europe Day, VE Day）八十週年。在我們回顧第二次世界大戰中的犧牲與勝利時，絕不可忽視亞洲戰場上一位關鍵的貢獻者，由中國國民黨領導的中華民國。

楊智伃提及，自1937年盧溝橋事變爆發以來，中華民國在極端艱困與壓迫下英勇奮戰，數以千萬計的軍民為保衛家園而浴血奮戰，他們長期的抵抗有效減輕了歐洲戰場的壓力，為盟軍的反攻行動提供了寶貴的戰略縱深。戰後，中華民國不僅成功收復台灣、恢復國土完整，更成為聯合國創始會員國，彰顯其在促進世界和平事業中的核心地位。

楊智伃說，當悼念全世界各族人民在二次大戰中所承受的犧牲與苦難時，大家也應記得，二戰中8000萬不幸喪生的生命中，有將近四分之一是中華民國的國民，這是歷史永遠無法抹滅的一頁，也因此對其它所有無辜受難者更是感同身受。

「我們深知戰爭的可怕，更期望一個和平與穩定的世界局勢。」楊智伃強調，即便在當今面臨巨大的威脅與壓力之下，位於台灣的中華民國依然堅定屹立，持續扮演負責任的國際角色，致力於捍衛民主、自由與和平，並與區域夥伴共同守護這些普世價值。

並附上英文版聲明：

On May 8, 2025, the world marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day). As we reflect on the sacrifices and triumphs of World War II, we must not overlook a key contributor on the Asian front—the Republic of China, led by the Kuomintang (KMT).

Since the outbreak of the Marco Polo incident in 1937, the Republic of China has fought valiantly under extreme hardship and oppression. Tens of millions of soldiers and civilians shed blood to defend their homeland. Their prolonged resistance significantly helped reduce pressure on the European theater, providing strategic depth for the Allied counteroffensives.

After the war, the Republic of China not only recovered Taiwan and restored national territory, but also became a founding member of the United Nations – underscoring its central role in the cause of world peace.

As we mourn the devastation of World War II and the immense suffering endured by people of all nations, we must remember that nearly one in four of the 80 million lives lost in the war were citizens of the Republic of China. This is a chapter of history that can never be erased. It is also why we deeply empathize with all innocent victims of the war.

Even today, in the face of tremendous threats and coercion, the Republic of China on Taiwan stands strong and continues to be a responsible stakeholder in the defense of democracy, freedom, and peace for all regional partners.