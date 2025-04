佛州州立大學槍擊2死6傷！　女警之子「拿媽媽手槍」連開15槍

▲ 警方獲報趕到後將槍手制伏。(圖/路透)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

美國佛羅里達州立大學(FSU)塔拉哈西(Tallahassee)校區17日中午發生槍擊,一名男子從一輛橘色悍馬車上連開15槍,至少造成2死6傷,校園一度封鎖,當局呼籲民眾遠離現場。嫌犯身分已確認為20歲在校生伊克納(Phoenix Ikner),動機目前不明。

BREAKING: Authorities have identified the suspect in the FSU shooting as 20-year-old Phoenix Inker, the son of a Leon County, Florida sheriff’s deputy. According to police, he had access to his mother’s firearm, which was used in the shooting.



Ikner, a political science major,… pic.twitter.com/POSgKumyV8