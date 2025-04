印度鞭炮工廠爆炸21死！工人屍塊「炸飛300公尺」　現場慘況曝

▲ 劇烈爆炸導致廠房全毀。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

印度古吉拉特邦(Gujarat)一間非法鞭炮工廠發生劇烈爆炸,造成至少21人死亡及2人受傷。爆炸威力導致工人遺體殘骸被炸飛到200至300公尺外,並引發大火及建築物倒塌。警方現已立案調查,並拘留部分相關人士問話。

At least 13 people died, 4 others were injured, after a huge #Explosion in a factory in the Industrial area in Deesa, in #Banaskantha district, #Gujarat, led to the collapse of a three-story building.



According to District Collector Mihir Patel, till now 13 bodies have been… pic.twitter.com/4IybBTLwhI