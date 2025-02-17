外送員冒雪送披薩「客人只給65元小費」　被po網竟收137萬大紅包

▲康納冒雪送披薩，卻只獲得2美元小費。（圖／翻攝TikTok）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
美國一名20歲披薩外送員，冒著大雪、費盡千辛萬苦，才把熱騰騰的餐點送到客人手上，卻只獲得2美元（約新台幣65元）小費，忍不住露出疲憊又灰心的模樣。一名熱心員警把此事分享至TikTok，並且發起募資活動，成功替這位努力工作的年輕人，募得4.2萬美元（約新台幣137萬元）的「小費」。
1月20日，印第安那州布朗斯堡（Brownsburg）降下暴風雪，平均每小時發生40起交通事故，而外送員康納（Connor Stephanoff）開車抵達時，竟發現豪宅社區入口被擋住，只好停在路邊，步行將近1英里（約1.6公里），才把餐點送達。不過，考慮到訂單金額為40美元（約新台幣1308元），意味著客人只給了5%小費。
員警理查（Richard Craig）外出處理交通事故時，目睹康納身穿大學T恤、灰色棉褲、運動鞋與毛帽，步履艱難地在積雪中送餐，驚訝之餘決定拿手機拍攝。他得知對方只收到2美元小費時，忍不住懷疑「你在開玩笑嗎？」儘管當下立刻霸氣給了年輕人15美元（約新台幣490元），但對方看起來還是很沮喪。
當天晚上，理查把影片分享至TikTok，希望透過平台影響力，讓這名年輕人獲得更多小費，「這讓他有點洩氣。在那個年紀，這樣的事情就足以讓人有些動搖。」他認為，康納的職業道德遠遠超過同齡人，也希望鼓勵對方的辛勤工作與職業奉獻，「我希望可以募集500美元，消除這起事件的糟糕經驗。」
未料，理查發布影片，並在募資網站GoFundMe舉辦活動之後，立刻獲得廣大迴響，迄今已經收到超過4.2萬美元的贊助，「這表示這個世界多麼渴望善良。」
康納對此感到不敢置信，首先想把這筆錢用來買一輛車，如此一來，他就不用再跟奶奶借車，才能出門上班。如果還有剩餘款項，康納希望幫奶奶付清帳單與生活開支，「如果我還有剩錢，希望可以上大學。」
康納工作的披薩店Rockstar Pizza發文表示，並未強行要求員工在暴風雪中上班，而是可以選擇在家休假，「我們的外送部門負責人會決定是否提供服務。如果他感覺不安全，我們就不會外送。但有開車的員工想要送披薩，他們知道小費通常會更高」，衷心感謝外界對其員工的愛與支持。
