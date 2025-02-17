　
外送員冒雪送披薩「客人只給65元小費」　被po網竟收137萬大紅包

▲▼外送員冒雪送披薩「客人只給65元小費」　被po網竟收137萬大紅包。（圖／翻攝TikTok）

▲康納冒雪送披薩，卻只獲得2美元小費。（圖／翻攝TikTok）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國一名20歲披薩外送員，冒著大雪、費盡千辛萬苦，才把熱騰騰的餐點送到客人手上，卻只獲得2美元（約新台幣65元）小費，忍不住露出疲憊又灰心的模樣。一名熱心員警把此事分享至TikTok，並且發起募資活動，成功替這位努力工作的年輕人，募得4.2萬美元（約新台幣137萬元）的「小費」。

1月20日，印第安那州布朗斯堡（Brownsburg）降下暴風雪，平均每小時發生40起交通事故，而外送員康納（Connor Stephanoff）開車抵達時，竟發現豪宅社區入口被擋住，只好停在路邊，步行將近1英里（約1.6公里），才把餐點送達。不過，考慮到訂單金額為40美元（約新台幣1308元），意味著客人只給了5%小費。

員警理查（Richard Craig）外出處理交通事故時，目睹康納身穿大學T恤、灰色棉褲、運動鞋與毛帽，步履艱難地在積雪中送餐，驚訝之餘決定拿手機拍攝。他得知對方只收到2美元小費時，忍不住懷疑「你在開玩笑嗎？」儘管當下立刻霸氣給了年輕人15美元（約新台幣490元），但對方看起來還是很沮喪。

@officercraig $2 TIP SHOULD BE A CRIME! Whoever did this: #SHAMEFUL ROCKSTAR PIZZA HAS A ROCKSTAR DRIVER. (Brownsburg, IN.) This guy is a RARE breed. During today’s all day snowstorm, crashes and slideoffs were coming in near 30 calls an hour. This school bus had a minor crash. The bus slid backwards and sideways down a hill and gets stuck, blocking this neighborhood street, and making it completely impassable. The roads were so bad, it took us 20 min. to get 3-4 miles. THIS #DELIVERYDRIVER pulled up before officers arrived. The delivery was about 1/4 mile past where the bus was blocking the street. This young man did not allow this to discourage him. He didn’t call his manager to complain, he didn’t call the customer and tell them their $40 pizza order could not be delivered. Oh no. THIS MAN IS BUILT DIFFERENT. He would not be discouraged by the obstacles he was encountering, which included a 1/2 mile hike round trip in the cold, wet snow. He parked his vehicle at the top of the hill, got out, wearing grey sweats, Nikes, and NO COAT nor GLOVES. He grabbed this #RockstarPizza, and took off hiking thru the very cold, and wet snow with the pizza in tow. It was the beginning of his shift at 4:30p on a Friday afternoon, BUT he was determined this family got their pizza. This is in a more affluent neighborhood, and I’m sure he thought he would be rewarded properly for his RARE display of PRIDE and DEDICATION to his work- that is often times not seen by some of his generation. But more so, he wanted to ensure this family got their pizza to their door! So they did not have to leave the confines of their warm, comfortable, AND VERY NICE home. He got my attention as I see him walking in the middle of street after he made the delivery. I said outloud “what does this guy think he is doing?” As I initially thought he was a neighbor coming to “rubberneck” the crash. The bus driver told me he walked by once and was delivering a pizza. I didn’t believe that fully because what young pizza delivery guy in 2025 would do this??? None that I know! Not believing it completely, I hit RECORD and ask this young man. I was dumbfounded and in disbelief when he confirmed. But most of all - I was impressed- AND STILL AM! I’m proud to witness this firsthand. But my excitement and pride quickly turned to frustration when I asked him about his tip. WHO TIPS A GUY WHO RISKS EVERYTHING TO DRIVE FOOD TO YOUR DOOR LIKE THIS?? Let alone, gets out to hike it to you while every road was nearly impassable! I REALLY HOPE this algorithm is good enough that whomever DID THIS, SEES THIS! You should be ashamed of yourself whoever u are!! SHAME ON YOU. A $40 pizza delivered and a $2 tip! EVERYONE IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD CAN AFFORD IT. AND IF THEY CANT, STOP ORDERING PIZZA YOU CANT AFFORD! After processing he only received $2, and what I just witnessed, I reached for my own wallet. To PAY THE TIP FOR SOMEONE THAT PROBABLY MAKES DOUBLE MY SALARY. But I did not want this young man discouraged. Unfortunately my wallet was in my Tahoe, which was at the top of the big hill. I quickly as I could chased him down up the hill giving him the little cash I had in my wallet. (About $15) HE DESERVED MUCH MORE. Not sure who this guy is, BUT IF YOU DO, PLZ TAG HIM, SHOW HIM SOME AND GIVE HIM THE RECOGNITION HE DESERVES! Well done sir.????#IncredibleWork #Rockstar #Brownsburg #Indiana #delivery #Driver #snow #PizzaGuy #pizza @Dave Portnoy #LifeLawAndFootball #dedicated #workethic @Pat McAfee Show Clips ♬ original sound - Officer Craig

當天晚上，理查把影片分享至TikTok，希望透過平台影響力，讓這名年輕人獲得更多小費，「這讓他有點洩氣。在那個年紀，這樣的事情就足以讓人有些動搖。」他認為，康納的職業道德遠遠超過同齡人，也希望鼓勵對方的辛勤工作與職業奉獻，「我希望可以募集500美元，消除這起事件的糟糕經驗。」

未料，理查發布影片，並在募資網站GoFundMe舉辦活動之後，立刻獲得廣大迴響，迄今已經收到超過4.2萬美元的贊助，「這表示這個世界多麼渴望善良。」

康納對此感到不敢置信，首先想把這筆錢用來買一輛車，如此一來，他就不用再跟奶奶借車，才能出門上班。如果還有剩餘款項，康納希望幫奶奶付清帳單與生活開支，「如果我還有剩錢，希望可以上大學。」

康納工作的披薩店Rockstar Pizza發文表示，並未強行要求員工在暴風雪中上班，而是可以選擇在家休假，「我們的外送部門負責人會決定是否提供服務。如果他感覺不安全，我們就不會外送。但有開車的員工想要送披薩，他們知道小費通常會更高」，衷心感謝外界對其員工的愛與支持。

開簽書會0人到場「阿伯超落寞」　熱血男PO網一夕衝上熱銷書冠軍

72歲達美樂外送員「送餐慘摔」還在顧披薩　收800萬小費終能退休

 
