美國聯合航空引擎起火畫面曝光　機上載109人緊急撤離

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

美國聯合航空2日上午一架空中巴士A320客機在準備起飛期間發生起火事故,這架飛機當時載著104名乘客與5名機組人員,全機被迫緊急撤離。依據事發當下乘客從機艙內拍攝到的畫面,飛機引擎竄火冒出濃煙,機上乘客驚慌失措。

