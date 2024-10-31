康芮強襲！　追風人直擊「台東風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸

▲追風人直擊台東風雨狂炸的畫面。（圖／翻攝X，下同。）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

強颱康芮直撲台灣，國外的「追風人」也紛紛前往東部，用鏡頭記錄第一手畫面。來自英國的雷諾茲（James Reynolds）形容，康芮是一頭「野獸」與「氣候怪胎」，來自美國的莫格曼（Josh Morgerman）也分享多段台東狂風暴雨的畫面。

Conditions deteriorating in these heavy bands, wind and intense precip swirling through the empty streets of Chenggong Taiwan ahead of #typhoon #kong_rey pic.twitter.com/C2CYM8IKFP — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 30, 2024

Conditions continuing to deteriorate as #typhoon #Kongrey gets close to Taiwan’s east coast - setting up now in Chenggong and waiting for the eyewall pic.twitter.com/G1b6CBcLqc — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 31, 2024

雷諾茲表示，康芮宛如一頭野獸，「路徑與強度都將可能成為這個世代（甚至更長時間）難得一見的颱風。」他抵達台灣之後直奔東部，凌晨3時20分左右指出，大雨開始侵襲台灣東海岸，風力也穩定增強。

雷諾茲說，「颱風康芮的風力非常大。建築物已經發出奇怪的聲音，偶爾還有巨大砰砰聲」，「巨大規模加上強度，使得強颱康芮成為我看過最令人印象深刻的颱風之一。」

莫格曼也表示，「台灣和鄰國日本是地球上最容易遭受颱風侵襲的2個國家，我一直對於這2個社會如何面對強烈衝擊感到驚艷。」

莫格曼首先沿著台灣西海岸南下，然後在南端迴轉前往台東市，凌晨4時30分左右抵達台東。他在早上7時左右發文表示，儘管台東市仍在颱風「眼牆」（eyewall）之外，風雨已經相當猛烈，考慮前往高樓層，觀看颱風直擊的畫面。

8:30 am. Tempted to go out on roof, but opening door could lead to serious damage & would be irresponsible. Trying to decide where to ride out #typhoon. I think lobby's gonna get interesting in eyewall, & it'd be magical to view eye from highrise. So I'm hesitant to leave. pic.twitter.com/805AFodB0H — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 31, 2024

9 am. Really starting to crank in Taitung City. But the core of #Typhoon #KONGREY is still offshore, meaning it's gonna get much stronger. 982 mb & falling faster. pic.twitter.com/LppaRhFV2z — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 31, 2024

《紐約時報》報導，台灣準備應對強大颱風康芮，也是多年來最強大的侵襲風暴之一，風速高達時速132英里（約時速212公里）。31日，大雷雨特報等各式天氣警語範圍涵蓋全台，民眾也紛紛在社群媒體上表達擔憂。儘管颱風全年都可能生成，但在西太平洋，大多數仍集中於5至10月。