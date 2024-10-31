　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

康芮強襲！　追風人直擊「台東風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸

▲▼康芮強襲！　追風人直擊「台東風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸。（圖／翻攝X）

▲追風人直擊台東風雨狂炸的畫面。（圖／翻攝X，下同。）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

強颱康芮直撲台灣，國外的「追風人」也紛紛前往東部，用鏡頭記錄第一手畫面。來自英國的雷諾茲（James Reynolds）形容，康芮是一頭「野獸」與「氣候怪胎」，來自美國的莫格曼（Josh Morgerman）也分享多段台東狂風暴雨的畫面。

雷諾茲表示，康芮宛如一頭野獸，「路徑與強度都將可能成為這個世代（甚至更長時間）難得一見的颱風。」他抵達台灣之後直奔東部，凌晨3時20分左右指出，大雨開始侵襲台灣東海岸，風力也穩定增強。

雷諾茲說，「颱風康芮的風力非常大。建築物已經發出奇怪的聲音，偶爾還有巨大砰砰聲」，「巨大規模加上強度，使得強颱康芮成為我看過最令人印象深刻的颱風之一。」

▲▼康芮強襲！　追風人直擊「台東風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸。（圖／翻攝X）

莫格曼也表示，「台灣和鄰國日本是地球上最容易遭受颱風侵襲的2個國家，我一直對於這2個社會如何面對強烈衝擊感到驚艷。」

莫格曼首先沿著台灣西海岸南下，然後在南端迴轉前往台東市，凌晨4時30分左右抵達台東。他在早上7時左右發文表示，儘管台東市仍在颱風「眼牆」（eyewall）之外，風雨已經相當猛烈，考慮前往高樓層，觀看颱風直擊的畫面。

《紐約時報》報導，台灣準備應對強大颱風康芮，也是多年來最強大的侵襲風暴之一，風速高達時速132英里（約時速212公里）。31日，大雷雨特報等各式天氣警語範圍涵蓋全台，民眾也紛紛在社群媒體上表達擔憂。儘管颱風全年都可能生成，但在西太平洋，大多數仍集中於5至10月。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
ET快訊
LIVE／22縣市明上午達停班課標準　氣象署最新說明
快訊／康芮更近了　離台東僅70公里　
快訊／一對夫妻太魯閣失聯　正面照曝
快訊／道奇超前了！　7比6領先洋基
快訊／全國最爛路又斷了！　土石流沖垮貨櫃擋土牆
快訊／北捷文湖線、淡水信義線高架段停駛
追風人來台了！直擊「風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸
劉德華演唱會照辦　蔣萬安下令北捷研究合約規範
快訊／高雄10月狂放5天颱風假「只上班17天」　陳其邁說話了
快訊／盧秀燕：台中明天有機會放颱風假　今晚8點公布
快訊／台鐵中午12時後「全線對號列車、區間車全停駛」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

北韓首批士兵與烏軍交戰！　韓媒：全軍覆沒「僅1人存活」

馬斯克催票送獎金慘了！遭民主黨檢察官提告　緊急出席法庭聽證會

川普17歲孫女超狂！率隊獲高爾夫球冠軍　網誇：太優秀

增至90患者！美麥當勞大腸桿菌疫情擴大　源頭竟和種植愛好者有關

拜登萬聖節「咬嬰兒」驚人一幕曝光　大腿、腳趾都不放過

北韓「高角度」試射洲際飛彈！美韓震驚強烈譴責　將展開聯合軍演

拜登失言嗆川粉是垃圾　川普「坐垃圾車造勢」猛酸！畫面超嘲諷

美軍夜襲敘利亞！狂轟多個ISIS據點　35特工被擊斃

康芮強襲！　追風人直擊「台東風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸

北韓今早發射飛彈「飛行86分鐘」破紀錄！　日憂：恐是新型飛彈

Jasper全英文演講曝「星二代壓力」！　正能量滿滿...陳小春台下面露驕傲

彰化9歲妹撐251天「流淚離世」　小手緊握不肯放...阿嬤崩潰痛哭

68歲陳美鳳拿敬老卡搭捷運　遭站務員攔下:也太年輕

康芮成「今年最胖」強颱　最快恐下午全台列陸警

展榮展瑞上過心靈課程　致電關心家寧曝現況

康芮升級強颱「今晚全台陸警」　最快明午登陸花蓮以南

蔣萬安8點公布是否停班課　「太晚宣布會害市民困擾」

鄧超.孫儷被爆路邊飆罵代拍！　為「保護孩子」狗仔力挺：忍不了

警戒提升！「巨砲康芮」來襲　氣象署：若眼牆置換成功會更強

《黑白大廚》三星遭前妻爆是大渣男　「劈腿、偷看女客人」還要求NTR

北韓首批士兵與烏軍交戰！　韓媒：全軍覆沒「僅1人存活」

馬斯克催票送獎金慘了！遭民主黨檢察官提告　緊急出席法庭聽證會

川普17歲孫女超狂！率隊獲高爾夫球冠軍　網誇：太優秀

增至90患者！美麥當勞大腸桿菌疫情擴大　源頭竟和種植愛好者有關

拜登萬聖節「咬嬰兒」驚人一幕曝光　大腿、腳趾都不放過

北韓「高角度」試射洲際飛彈！美韓震驚強烈譴責　將展開聯合軍演

拜登失言嗆川粉是垃圾　川普「坐垃圾車造勢」猛酸！畫面超嘲諷

美軍夜襲敘利亞！狂轟多個ISIS據點　35特工被擊斃

康芮強襲！　追風人直擊「台東風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸

北韓今早發射飛彈「飛行86分鐘」破紀錄！　日憂：恐是新型飛彈

黃薇渟、陳妤2度演姊妹　低調辦「公益二手拍」她手作陶藝全賣光

湖人24分差客場遭騎士狂電　布朗尼生涯得分開張

高凌風兒寶弟退居幕後　「一手包辦2千人演唱會」

北韓首批士兵與烏軍交戰！　韓媒：全軍覆沒「僅1人存活」

陸籍貨輪擱淺野柳海域　侯友宜：若漏油最高罰3000萬

快訊／強颱康芮更近了　距離台東僅70公里

強颱康芮風雨持續變大　盧秀燕籲市民：準備飲用水及照明設備

鈺洲啟航輪擱淺野柳海域！侯友宜赴萬里視察　若漏油最高罰3000萬

康芮來襲網友急徵2車位「日租8000」　網諷：不如被拖吊

馬斯克催票送獎金慘了！遭民主黨檢察官提告　緊急出席法庭聽證會

陸網紅「激凸甩豪乳」熱舞　清純系網美遭誤認急喊冤

國際熱門新聞

日酒吧店員強逼女客出演A片　櫻花妹淪AV女優

iPhone掉電超快　專家曝「2種APP」快移除

美超微爆跌32％拖累　美股全跌

聯合國籲修改天皇制度　日本強烈抗議

追風人直擊「風雨狂炸」：宛如野獸

她買下最受詛咒娃娃　3歲兒和它說話還詭笑

15歲少女「吃麥當勞四盎司牛肉堡」腎衰竭

女大生地下戀老師！　老師請喝茶詭笑1句話疑中「愛情蠱」

海灘活春宮！男女「激情皮影戲」帳篷狂晃

以色列：擊斃黎巴嫩真主黨精銳部隊副指揮官

日氣象廳：康芮午後花東登陸　最快今晚出海

馬雅古城重見天日！考古驚見大量建築遺址

馬斯克砸11億建「奢華後宮」！邀11子2母同住

哈瑪斯在加薩重整　以色列2天空襲殺至少113人

更多熱門

相關新聞

新竹巨城強颱正常營業被網友罵翻

新竹巨城強颱正常營業被網友罵翻

強颱康芮襲台，百貨業者幾乎嚴陣以待，有別以往的「再觀察」，多數百貨幾乎在上午7點左右就決定今停業一天，保障員工安全，10／31上午至下午3點中部以北將感受到強烈風雨，新竹地區包括SOGO、遠百均宣布停業一天，而Big City巨城購物中心則在9點左右宣布正常營業，引發網友開罵「有差這一天嗎？」但也有民眾留言表示「可是昨天壽司郎已經訂好了。」

大甲紅綠燈遭強風攔腰折彎

大甲紅綠燈遭強風攔腰折彎

國內外航班今取消527架次　離島交通船139航次停航

國內外航班今取消527架次　離島交通船139航次停航

比山陀兒還強！　侯友宜預示警：風雨會持續加劇「防性撤離1204人」

比山陀兒還強！　侯友宜預示警：風雨會持續加劇「防性撤離1204人」

快訊／北北基桃明放假？蔣：8點宣布

快訊／北北基桃明放假？蔣：8點宣布

關鍵字：

颱風康芮強颱追風

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／明上午22縣市全都續達停班課標準！最新風雨預報出爐

2女星後台吵架影片流出！　網：一聽聲音就知是誰

快訊／明再放颱風假？　氣象署回應了

康芮登陸後　風雨快速加大地區曝

雙眼康芮猛穿6地區！17級破壞強風警報

網曝康芮、山陀兒對比照　驚呆2.6萬人

康芮風雨最強時刻來了　「今天千萬別出門」

康芮「眼牆置換失敗」未達二次巔峰

質疑胡婉玲接任社長　中央社董事朱宥勳宣布請辭

快訊／國家警報響！　康芮大雷雨轟2縣市

康芮強風吹破合歡山紀錄！　現場影像曝光

孫生爆熱戀G奶女神「互動不藏了」

快訊／康芮「快速登陸」再放慢　最新動向曝

道奇2支高飛犧牲打突破　7比6超前

清水健宣布結束20年AV生涯

更多

最夯影音

更多

Jasper全英文演講曝「星二代壓力」！　正能量滿滿...陳小春台下面露驕傲

彰化9歲妹撐251天「流淚離世」　小手緊握不肯放...阿嬤崩潰痛哭

68歲陳美鳳拿敬老卡搭捷運　遭站務員攔下:也太年輕

康芮成「今年最胖」強颱　最快恐下午全台列陸警

展榮展瑞上過心靈課程　致電關心家寧曝現況

熱門快報

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

即日起至11/30，下載新聞雲APP抽星宇航空日本不限航點機票，超香福利，錯過會哭！

萬聖節必吃黃金料理

萬聖節必吃黃金料理

「文里補習班」開課啦！教你4分鐘用微波爐輕鬆端出美味的「起司火腿南瓜盅」

買房找代書？揭秘隱藏鑑價優勢

買房找代書？揭秘隱藏鑑價優勢

買房找代書的好處？本集詳解鑑價優勢、收費標準、雙方負擔，為你破解迷思！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面