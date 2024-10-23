　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

16歲少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁爽拍片！　下秒遭水泥柱擊落

▲▼少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁拍片　下秒遭擊落。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁股拍片下秒遭擊落。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

印度清奈（Chennai）一名16歲少年為了拍攝影片，竟在搭乘火車時將身體懸掛在車門外，結果直接高速撞上路旁的水泥柱，整個人被甩下車。

根據《今日印度》報導，這起事件發生在9日中午，當時16歲少年阿比拉什（Abilash）與朋友一起搭乘火車去上學時，為了拍攝影片，在火車行駛途中將身體懸掛在車門外，還不時做出擺動身體、搖屁股等動作。

從拍下的畫面可以看到，阿比拉什起初非常小心周圍環境，注意避開可能撞上的物體，但當火車加速時，他正好轉頭看著反方向，無法及時反應，頭部直接撞上了鐵軌旁的水泥柱，強大的撞擊力將他整個人甩下了火車。

阿比拉什隨即被送往當地斯坦利政府醫院（Stanley Government Hospital）接受治療，所幸沒有生命危險。

● 《ETtoday新聞雲》提醒您：危險動作，請勿模仿。

ET快訊
歐洲模式預測「潭美颱風大迴轉」！　粉專曝可能原因
獨／調查局350萬安毒詭異失蹤4年　「惡搞」真相曝光
汐止食品廠全面燃燒！恐怖橘紅火煙狂竄　好市多旁交通大打結
快訊／道奇世界大賽前兩戰先發確定！
A＆F前執行長涉性販賣遭逮！　誘騙小鮮肉「口交換試鏡」
楊乃文爆愛上牛肉麵名店老闆！　50歲單身8年主動追愛
眾量級家寧五官變了「撞臉蕭亞軒」！　網驚：瘦好多
超哥趕YTR出店「真相曝光」：你們就是蹭流量

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

美麥當勞「1款漢堡」疑爆大腸桿菌！　釀1死、10住院

快訊／A＆F前執行長涉性販賣遭逮！　誘騙小鮮肉「口交換試鏡」

歐洲議會辯論最新挺台決議　批中國威脅全球安全

喝醉酒被妻鎖門外！　他爬陽台「13樓重摔」慘死

大逆轉！川普「重返白宮」勝率飆至54％　首次超車賀錦麗

16歲少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁爽拍片！　下秒遭水泥柱擊落

烏干達油罐車翻覆爆炸　大火至少10死

消化財報　美股收盤持平、台積電ADR跌破200美元大關

金融時報爆「台積電通知美國詭異訂單」　中國恐違反AI晶片管制

正妹戴便宜耳環「耳朵腫成麵龜」　右耳流膿險遭切除

台中男大生閃違規車撞電桿亡　肇事駕駛「唉唷算了」冷血落跑

特種兵打靶6發全中超神準　工兵失誤被嗆：拿鏟子給他

ZB1章昊不識ROSÉ新歌〈APT.〉　得知後崩潰：要放棄當偶像了嗎XD

李洙赫接男團選秀MC　神顏值網笑：練習生怎辦XD

「林俊傑⭢林俊接」公主抱魏如萱！　動力火車現身爭寵「討抱＋求漲粉」XD

駕駛禮讓行人弟突熱舞　跳一半被姐姐拉走退場

違規迴轉害死科大生喊測酒駕　肇逃名車男狂推責...家屬怒了

亂拍貓的屁屁有癱瘓風險！　老饕都摸胸毛「真的很嫩」

張鈞甯帶資進組「把子弟兵放進去」　新作對打導演男友：大家一起好！

15歲少年偷開BMW！拒撿衝停車場繞圈狂逃　失控撞柱嚇壞一票人

美麥當勞「1款漢堡」疑爆大腸桿菌！　釀1死、10住院

快訊／A＆F前執行長涉性販賣遭逮！　誘騙小鮮肉「口交換試鏡」

歐洲議會辯論最新挺台決議　批中國威脅全球安全

喝醉酒被妻鎖門外！　他爬陽台「13樓重摔」慘死

大逆轉！川普「重返白宮」勝率飆至54％　首次超車賀錦麗

16歲少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁爽拍片！　下秒遭水泥柱擊落

烏干達油罐車翻覆爆炸　大火至少10死

消化財報　美股收盤持平、台積電ADR跌破200美元大關

金融時報爆「台積電通知美國詭異訂單」　中國恐違反AI晶片管制

正妹戴便宜耳環「耳朵腫成麵龜」　右耳流膿險遭切除

麥當勞全新「椒麻辣味雞塊」限時28天吃！紅色麵衣炸出花椒香

26%台灣人中鏢！「高血脂症」恐釀4疾病　醫：潛在危險

中共可封鎖台灣？　顧立雄曝台海產值2.45兆鎂：國際不可能坐視不管

東北季風聯手潭美颱風今起雨區擴大　3地濕答答下到周末

曾辦國會惡狼性侵、「放火」被逼下跪案　美女檢座轉任律師

現場畫面曝！東北季風發威苗栗整排路樹倒了　網：比颱風還可怕

獨／調查局350萬安毒詭異失蹤4年　竟是自己人「惡搞」真相曝光

星巴克暫停明年財報指引　盤後股價一度摔逾7%

傷後打擊低迷仍堅持出賽　弗里曼：世界大賽首戰百分百準備好

基隆站百年雕花雨棚險被拆除　台鐵承諾原地保留修復

「開箱」一隻會打人的貓 鸚鵡秒關：我啥都沒看到

國際熱門新聞

台積電通知美有詭異訂單　中國恐違反AI晶片管制

未來將收「頻繁飛行稅」　最高多付1萬7千

烏克蘭遭俄全面入侵後　人口大減800萬

「納瓦荷密碼」通訊老兵107歲辭世

搖擺選民歸隊！川普當選機率54%「超車賀錦麗」

正妹戴便宜耳環「耳朵腫成麵龜」　右耳流膿險遭切除

A＆F前CEO涉性販賣遭逮　誘小鮮肉口交換試鏡

消化財報　美股收盤持平

女護理師車後座驚見「陌生人屍體」

少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁拍片　下秒遭擊落

莫迪見普丁　籲迅速和平解決烏克蘭衝突

座頭鯨遭狠撞　「血染海水」淹死畫面曝

女大生摔進垃圾桶　焚化爐尋獲骨骸

川普「重返白宮」勝率飆至54％　首超車賀錦麗

更多熱門

相關新聞

喀什米爾「軍事隧道」槍擊　印度7死

喀什米爾「軍事隧道」槍擊　印度7死

印度控制的喀什米爾（Kashmir）發生槍擊案，嫌犯闖入一座軍事隧道的工程現場，「無差別」開槍掃射，導致至少7人死亡、5人受傷。不過，目前沒有組織出面宣稱犯案。

女傭「偷用尿煮飯」！印度雇主慘患病

女傭「偷用尿煮飯」！印度雇主慘患病

象群穿越鐵軌遭火車撞　2象血肉模糊

象群穿越鐵軌遭火車撞　2象血肉模糊

全家人得怪病！　竟是因為女傭「做菜偷加尿」8年

全家人得怪病！　竟是因為女傭「做菜偷加尿」8年

路邊玩撞機車倒地　5歲弟遭貨車輾過慘死

路邊玩撞機車倒地　5歲弟遭貨車輾過慘死

關鍵字：

火車印度

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

國道AI系統即起上路　專抓未繫安全帶

Yuri一天約2男！家中獨處千億小開　再換前棒棒堂男孩

真相曝光！YTR被超哥趕出「店家早就拒絕拍攝」

YTR眾量級家寧五官變了「撞臉蕭亞軒」！　新造型亮相網驚：瘦好多

12歲弟打呼超大聲！醫挖出「2顆粉紅貢丸」：口臭都沒了

【蔣友青粗口飆妻】懷疑妻與異性關係失控　蔣友青公車上狂飆英文髒話

蔡康永開箱麥當勞獵人卡　8字笑翻網友

國民黨副主委爆性騷！　深夜連發訊息：我想X妳

女飛官偷吃同袍！傳裸照嬌喊「臭老公」

北市19歲女11F墜落　搶命2小時宣告不治

重度脂肪肝沒了！她「靠1運動」瘦20KG　還不用吃藥

詹江村喊退休可移居中國：不去是傻子

阿沁妻花花「厭食症瘦到28公斤」！　　見骨照曝光：覺得自己好沒用

今「霜降」越晚雨越大　潭美輻合季風2縣市大雨

衛生所人妻出軌男師！綠帽夫控：性交200次

更多

最夯影音

更多

台中男大生閃違規車撞電桿亡　肇事駕駛「唉唷算了」冷血落跑

特種兵打靶6發全中超神準　工兵失誤被嗆：拿鏟子給他

ZB1章昊不識ROSÉ新歌〈APT.〉　得知後崩潰：要放棄當偶像了嗎XD

李洙赫接男團選秀MC　神顏值網笑：練習生怎辦XD

「林俊傑⭢林俊接」公主抱魏如萱！　動力火車現身爭寵「討抱＋求漲粉」XD

熱門快報

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

「文里補習班」開課啦！這次要做出茶水間就能輕鬆烹煮的「馬克杯蛋包鮪魚起士飯」

開箱桃園建案 首購無痛入手

開箱桃園建案 首購無痛入手

成裕ONE以便利的生活機能和親民價格，成為首購族的熱門選擇。想知道更多細節？快來看看琦郁的開箱影片！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面