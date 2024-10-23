16歲少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁爽拍片！　下秒遭水泥柱擊落

▲少年「半身掛火車外」搖屁股拍片下秒遭擊落。（圖／翻攝自X）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

印度清奈（Chennai）一名16歲少年為了拍攝影片，竟在搭乘火車時將身體懸掛在車門外，結果直接高速撞上路旁的水泥柱，整個人被甩下車。

根據《今日印度》報導，這起事件發生在9日中午，當時16歲少年阿比拉什（Abilash）與朋友一起搭乘火車去上學時，為了拍攝影片，在火車行駛途中將身體懸掛在車門外，還不時做出擺動身體、搖屁股等動作。

從拍下的畫面可以看到，阿比拉什起初非常小心周圍環境，注意避開可能撞上的物體，但當火車加速時，他正好轉頭看著反方向，無法及時反應，頭部直接撞上了鐵軌旁的水泥柱，強大的撞擊力將他整個人甩下了火車。

阿比拉什隨即被送往當地斯坦利政府醫院（Stanley Government Hospital）接受治療，所幸沒有生命危險。

● 《ETtoday新聞雲》提醒您：危險動作，請勿模仿。



In this video, a guy named Abhilash was hanging on the door of a moving train and dancing to the steps of the song "Thuma Thuma." Then, he was hit by a large iron bar and fell down. It is unclear whether he survived or not. #Accident#TRAIN #stunt #TamilNadu #Danger #Risk pic.twitter.com/73iXyunw9k