國際

美怪獸颶風「閃電狂襲」衛星影像曝光　市長警告：不撤離就會死

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國怪獸級5級颶風密爾頓（Milton）中心預計9日登陸佛州坦帕灣地區，坦帕灣國家氣象局官員警告，密爾頓可能是100年來侵襲該市的最強風暴，依據科羅拉多州立大學大氣研究合作機構（CIRA）7日發布的衛星影像，密爾頓眼牆閃電頻發。坦帕市長也警告，若居民選擇留守在應該要配合撤離的區域，就會失去性命。

美聯社、CNN等報導，密爾頓颶風來勢洶洶，氣象預報機構警告坦帕灣地區出現的暴潮可能來到2.4公尺至3.6公尺，佛州當地已出現大規模撤離潮。依據社群媒體流傳的影片與照片，在密爾頓登陸之前，已有數千人離開佛州。

坦帕灣國家氣象局官員在社群媒體上發文警告，「若密爾頓颶風路徑持續不變，將成為100多年來侵襲坦帕灣地區的最強風暴，若接到疏散通知，請即刻撤離。」坦帕所在的希爾斯波羅郡（Hillsborough County）已向部分地區發布強制疏散令。

坦帕市長卡斯特（Jane Castor）7日更說，先前的海倫颶風已敲響警鐘，這次密爾頓颶風挾帶的潛在威脅是災難性的，如果撤離區域內的居民選擇留下來，「你就會死」。

