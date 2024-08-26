　
哈瑪斯發射火箭彈！特拉維夫警報大響　以軍警告加薩醫院「快疏散」

▲▼哈瑪斯從加薩發射火箭彈，特拉維夫警報大響。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲哈瑪斯從加薩發射火箭彈，特拉維夫警報大響。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

哈瑪斯25日晚間向以色列中部發射火箭彈，特拉維夫自今年1月以來首次響起警報。與此同時，以軍也對加薩醫院發出了疏散令，讓當地居民和醫護人員陷入緊張。無國界醫生組織則警告當地醫療資源告急，呼籲各方尊重醫療權利。

據ABC報導，哈瑪斯證實，該組織在25日晚間向特拉維夫發射了一枚M90火箭彈。隨後以色列國防軍表示，這枚火箭彈落在了特拉維夫南部里雄萊錫安（Rishon Lezion）的「空曠地帶」。以色列緊急服務官員指出，這場襲擊並未直接造成人員傷亡，但有一名26歲女性在避難過程中受傷。

無國界醫生25日發布聲明，聲稱以軍對加薩中部的艾格撒烈士醫院（Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital）發出了疏散令，隨後醫院附近約250公尺處發生爆炸，導致病人和醫護人員陷入恐慌，大部分病人選擇撤離。巴勒斯坦衛生部表示，爆炸發生前，醫院共有650名住院病人，但目前院內只剩下100人，另有7名病患仍住在加護病房。

無國界醫生強調，由於醫療資源嚴重不足，艾格撒烈士醫院已連續數周超負荷運轉，因此該組織正在考慮暫停部分傷口護理，但仍將努力維持救生治療。無國界醫生呼籲各方尊重醫院與病人獲得醫療服務的權利，強調當前局勢「不可接受」。

