巴黎大停電？市區一片黑畫面瘋傳　原因不明

▲圖為日落時分的巴黎艾菲爾鐵塔。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

巴黎奧運正式登場，但依據每日郵報報導，巴黎市區27日似乎發生大停電，許多網友目擊巴黎陷入整片黑暗，相關畫面正在社群媒體流傳。不過官方至今尚未證實停電的消息。

BREAKING: MAJOR POWER OUTAGE HITS PARIS



Reports indicate a massive power outage has struck Paris.



Details are still emerging, but the large-scale blackout could disrupt plans for the Olympics.pic.twitter.com/rOqCiRs3VC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 27, 2024

Widespread Power Outages tonight across several Districts in the French Capital of Paris. What caused the Outages is still unclear though reports are suggesting a possible Cyber-Attack or Sabotage similar to yesterday’s Arson Attack on the French Rail Network. pic.twitter.com/uzYyZ2vMR6 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 27, 2024

目前尚不清楚停電的原因，但依據社群平台X帳號「OSINTdefender」的發文，巴黎多個地區發生停電，懷疑可能是網路攻擊，猶如奧運開幕式之前的法國高鐵遭人縱火惡意破壞的狀況。

但也有消息指出，這其實並非發生大停電，只是在巴黎20區之中，第9、第10、第18、第19區部分街道路燈沒亮。