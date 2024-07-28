　
    • 　
巴黎大停電？市區一片黑畫面瘋傳　原因不明

▲▼ 7月27日日落時分的巴黎艾菲爾鐵塔。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲圖為日落時分的巴黎艾菲爾鐵塔。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

巴黎奧運正式登場，但依據每日郵報報導，巴黎市區27日似乎發生大停電，許多網友目擊巴黎陷入整片黑暗，相關畫面正在社群媒體流傳。不過官方至今尚未證實停電的消息。

目前尚不清楚停電的原因，但依據社群平台X帳號「OSINTdefender」的發文，巴黎多個地區發生停電，懷疑可能是網路攻擊，猶如奧運開幕式之前的法國高鐵遭人縱火惡意破壞的狀況。

但也有消息指出，這其實並非發生大停電，只是在巴黎20區之中，第9、第10、第18、第19區部分街道路燈沒亮。

