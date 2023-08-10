俄羅斯煙火倉庫爆炸　至少仍有12人失蹤

Governor of the Moscow Region Vorobyov assures that the plant that exploded in Sergiyev Posad has nothing to do with the production of military products and that pyrotechnics have been produced there for a long time.— Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) August 9, 2023
文／中央社
俄羅斯官員指出，位於首都莫斯科東北方的謝爾吉耶夫鎮（Sergiyev Posad）昨天驚傳爆炸巨響，一座煙火倉庫被炸成廢墟，今天仍有12人失蹤。
法新社報導，昨天這起爆炸造成至少1人喪生，調查人員研判源頭可能是一座存放煙火的倉庫。
謝爾吉耶夫鎮公所在社群媒體上發文表示：「通報有12人失蹤。」
謝爾吉耶夫鎮位在莫斯科東北方56公里處。鎮公所官員表示，搜救工作持續進行中。現場可以見到持電鋸的搜救人員漏夜在倒塌建物斷垣殘壁之間作業，消防隊則對悶燒的殘骸灑水。
爆炸原因目前仍不得而知。調查人員表示，一家煙火公司技術主管已經遭到拘留，依違反工業安全予以刑事立案。
New Footage of Explosive Incident in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow Region ⚡️ #Moscow #Explosive #SergiyevPosadExplosion #MoscowRegionBlast #ExplosionFootage #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/aMpNIihR9x— WarFootages???????????? (@WarFootages23) August 9, 2023
