國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

俄羅斯煙火倉庫爆炸　至少仍有12人失蹤

文／中央社

俄羅斯官員指出，位於首都莫斯科東北方的謝爾吉耶夫鎮（Sergiyev Posad）昨天驚傳爆炸巨響，一座煙火倉庫被炸成廢墟，今天仍有12人失蹤。

法新社報導，昨天這起爆炸造成至少1人喪生，調查人員研判源頭可能是一座存放煙火的倉庫。

謝爾吉耶夫鎮公所在社群媒體上發文表示：「通報有12人失蹤。」

謝爾吉耶夫鎮位在莫斯科東北方56公里處。鎮公所官員表示，搜救工作持續進行中。現場可以見到持電鋸的搜救人員漏夜在倒塌建物斷垣殘壁之間作業，消防隊則對悶燒的殘骸灑水。

爆炸原因目前仍不得而知。調查人員表示，一家煙火公司技術主管已經遭到拘留，依違反工業安全予以刑事立案。

關鍵字：

俄羅斯煙火倉庫爆炸

