恐怖衝擊波！莫斯科工廠爆炸60傷　蘑菇雲直衝天際

Additional footage of the (most likely ammunition dump) explosion at the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow Oblast pic.twitter.com/CmnQBcJ373 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 9, 2023

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

俄羅斯官媒9日指出，莫斯科東北地區一間工廠發生爆炸，廠房垮塌嚴重，原先通報45傷，目前受傷人數已增加至60人，另外還有8人失蹤。當局表示，沒有跡象表明爆炸是遭烏軍無人機攻擊。

▲俄羅斯工廠爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特）

綜合外電報導，光學機械廠位於謝爾蓋耶夫鎮（Sergiev Posad），該工廠專為俄羅斯軍方、執法單位、業界與健康衛生機構研發生產光學及光電工程學裝置。

工廠於周三（9日）上午發生爆炸，數小時後俄國媒體聲稱，爆炸點是第三方公司在工廠內租用的煙火倉庫。搜救團隊獲報後趕往現場，並持續搜救至下午，他們擔心有更多人被壓在廢墟底下。莫斯科州長佛洛拜耶夫（Andrei Vorobyov）指出，「搜救人員清除廢墟需要大約12小時，可能還有人被壓在下面，3人已被救出，醫生判斷他們情況嚴重。」

BREAKINg:



There has been a massive explosion at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant near Moscow.



The plant is one of the main producers of military optics for the Russian Army.



Very bad news for Russiapic.twitter.com/Mgb4AnnCno — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 9, 2023

More video of the explosion moment at the optical-mechanical plant near Moscow today.

This is your war against us, bastards.

And now is your turn to feel how it smells. pic.twitter.com/cKAgeGkkfj — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) August 9, 2023

佛洛拜耶夫表示，目前已清楚爆炸點位於存放煙火的倉庫。目擊證人尼可萊（Nikolai）表示，煙火倉庫前身是一間彈藥工廠。

Russia Explosion

the explosion of a plant in Sergiev Posad near Moscow. pic.twitter.com/FsRkl4w5QD — Slava Ukraini ???????? Making Spaces Great Again (@Heroiam_Slava) August 9, 2023

調查委員會一名代表告訴《塔斯社》，沒有證據顯示工廠遭到無人機攻擊，至於爆炸的原因仍在調查中。俄羅斯近月遭到數起烏克蘭無人機進入境內反擊，是烏克蘭被入侵後做出的反制，但都鎖定工廠、軍事或政治相關設施。