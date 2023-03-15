　
超長壽「熱帶氣旋」弗萊迪登陸東南非　累計超過270人喪生

文／中央社

熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）上週末重返非洲東南部，為不到3週內第2度登陸，累計風災造成的死亡人數已超過270人，馬拉威與莫三比克兩國今天都與時間競賽搜救生還者。

▲▼熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）將破「最長壽」紀錄。（圖／路透）

▲超長壽熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）。（圖／路透）

路透社報導，馬拉威災害管理事務部（Department of Disaster Management Affairs）在聲明中說，死亡人數已從昨天通報的190人提升至225人，另有707人在風暴中受傷，41人被通報失蹤，同時國內數個地區持續降下豪雨。

鄰國莫三比克救災機構表示，至今天已知至少有21人喪生。

自弗萊迪2月首次侵襲以來，受影響的馬拉威、莫三比克和馬達加斯加3國至今累計共有超過270人喪生。

弗萊迪2度侵襲引發洪水和土石流，救難人員今天忙著在馬拉威重災區布蘭泰爾市（Blantyre）救援倖存者。

根據天氣預報，歷經數日豪雨後，這個風暴會在陸地上空消失，天候預料會改善，但若干地區淹水水位依然很高，阻礙緊急救援行動。

▲▼熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）造成馬拉威190人喪生。（圖／路透）

▲熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）在馬拉威、莫三比克和馬達加斯加3國累計共有超過270人喪生。。（圖／路透）

馬拉威紅十字會（Red Cross Malawi）發言人瓦修尼（Felix Washoni）告訴法新社：「我們在樹上、屋頂上或高地找到人。要救到他們是種考驗，水位很高且橋梁斷裂。」

儘管找到生還者的希望渺茫，救難人員仍持續搜索被摧毀的社區，並示警罹難人數預料會繼續增加。

