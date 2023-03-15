超長壽「熱帶氣旋」弗萊迪登陸東南非　累計超過270人喪生

文／中央社

熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）上週末重返非洲東南部，為不到3週內第2度登陸，累計風災造成的死亡人數已超過270人，馬拉威與莫三比克兩國今天都與時間競賽搜救生還者。

▲超長壽熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）。（圖／路透）



路透社報導，馬拉威災害管理事務部（Department of Disaster Management Affairs）在聲明中說，死亡人數已從昨天通報的190人提升至225人，另有707人在風暴中受傷，41人被通報失蹤，同時國內數個地區持續降下豪雨。

鄰國莫三比克救災機構表示，至今天已知至少有21人喪生。

Situation is critical for residents of Manja and Soche, hardest hit by #CycloneFreddyMalawi as a massive mudslide devastated their entire village. Survivors, including children, are making their way to the @MalawiGovt established Manja camp. pic.twitter.com/U56pY6DYOz — UNICEF Malawi (@MalawiUNICEF) March 15, 2023

Impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy being felt. Water levels are high in most southern districts' rivers. Below is Thuchira River at Kambenje, the boundary between Mulanje and Phalombe districts, down stream is flooding already, as the rains associated with wind continue pouring. pic.twitter.com/sVg82ODZ1e — Malawi Red Cross Society (@MalawiRedCross) March 12, 2023

自弗萊迪2月首次侵襲以來，受影響的馬拉威、莫三比克和馬達加斯加3國至今累計共有超過270人喪生。

弗萊迪2度侵襲引發洪水和土石流，救難人員今天忙著在馬拉威重災區布蘭泰爾市（Blantyre）救援倖存者。

The people of Mozambique continue to pay the high price of #ClimateChange as #CycloneFreddy made landfall in Mozambique for a second time, bringing more heavy rains, strong winds & widespread flooding, creating a severe humanitarian situation in the central region of #Mozambique pic.twitter.com/5Ly0YPj3uM — UNICEF Moçambique (@UNICEF_Moz) March 12, 2023

根據天氣預報，歷經數日豪雨後，這個風暴會在陸地上空消失，天候預料會改善，但若干地區淹水水位依然很高，阻礙緊急救援行動。

▲熱帶氣旋弗萊迪（Freddy）在馬拉威、莫三比克和馬達加斯加3國累計共有超過270人喪生。。（圖／路透）



馬拉威紅十字會（Red Cross Malawi）發言人瓦修尼（Felix Washoni）告訴法新社：「我們在樹上、屋頂上或高地找到人。要救到他們是種考驗，水位很高且橋梁斷裂。」

儘管找到生還者的希望渺茫，救難人員仍持續搜索被摧毀的社區，並示警罹難人數預料會繼續增加。