國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

俄羅斯75枚飛彈狂轟釀11死　澤倫斯基：烏克蘭不會害怕

Restoration work is currently underway across the country. We will restore all objects that were damaged by today's attack by Russian terrorists. It's only a matter of time. Out of 84 Russian missiles launched against Ukraine, 43 were shot down. Out of 24 Russian drones, 13 were shot down. And even after that, every 10 minutes I receive a message about shooting Iranian "Shaheds" down. Therefore, follow the safety rules and pay attention to the air alarm. The danger is still there. But we are fighting. I am grateful to our Air Forces and Ground Forces units that were involved today! Ukraine cannot be intimidated. We united even more instead. Ukraine cannot be stopped. We are convinced even more that terrorists must be neutralized. Now the occupiers are not capable of opposing us on the battlefield already, that is why they resort to this terror. Well, we’ll make the battlefield even more excruciating for the enemy. And we will restore everything that was destroyed. Believe in yourself, in Ukraine, in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in our victory! Glory to Ukraine!

Володимир Зеленський 發佈於 2022年10月10日 星期一

文／中央社

俄羅斯10日動用飛彈攻擊烏克蘭各大城市，造成至少11人死亡。烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）表示，他的國家不會因為俄國飛彈攻擊而被嚇倒。

俄羅斯發動飛彈攻擊 澤倫斯基：烏克蘭不會害怕（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Володимир Зеленський）

▲澤倫斯基呼籲烏克蘭人民團結。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Володимир Зеленський）

澤倫斯基在一段分享到社群媒體的影片中說道：「烏克蘭不能被嚇倒，只能更加團結，沒人能阻擋烏克蘭。」

他還允諾會讓俄國軍隊面臨「更為痛苦的戰場」。

另外，烏克蘭駐聯合國大使基斯利茨亞（Sergiy Kyslytsya）10日在聯合國大會（General Assembly）緊急會議上，譴責俄羅斯為「恐怖主義國家」。

基斯利茨亞表示：「俄羅斯再次證明，這是一個恐怖主義國家，必須以最強有力的方式加以嚇阻遏制。」

俄羅斯軍方10日向烏克蘭境內發射75枚飛彈，在烏國首都基輔等地至少造成11人死亡、數十人受傷，歐盟（EU）及北大西洋公約組織（NATO）已為此攻擊向俄方發出嚴厲譴責。

▼烏克蘭首都基輔10日發生一連串爆炸事件。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 烏克蘭首都基輔10日發生一連串爆炸事件。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 烏克蘭首都基輔10日發生一連串爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 烏克蘭首都基輔10日發生一連串爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 烏克蘭首都基輔10日發生一連串爆炸。（圖／路透）

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

