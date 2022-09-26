【英語多益通】搶出國快預訂機票　英文怎麼說？

▲ 台灣預計在10月中開放邊境。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

文／Buffy Kao

報復性出國要開始啦！繼許多國家於今年開放國外旅客入境，台灣也預計在10月中開放邊境，因為疫情悶了近三年，民眾終於可以出國遊玩！旅遊是TOEIC測驗常考情境，今天就讓我們來學學旅遊情境中不可少的訂機票、訂房相關英文吧！

book a flight ticket 預訂機票

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

If you are booking an international plane ticket , you should book as far in advance as possible , especially if your destination is smaller or only has one nearby airport.

（如果你正在預定一張國際機票，你應該盡量提早預訂，尤其是你的目的地是個小地方或是附近只有一間機場。）

booking an international plane ticket代表「訂購一張國際機票」。預定機票的動詞要用book，當名詞是「書本」的意思，但當動詞時解釋為「預定」。

Will booked a seat on the evening flight to Los Angeles.

（Will預訂了飛往洛杉磯的夜班客機的座位。）

The hotel / restaurant / theatre is fully booked .

（旅館／餐廳／劇院已預訂滿了。）

除了用booked，要表達「沒有空位」時，英文也可以用all the rooms／tables／tickets have been taken，代表「所有的房間／餐廳座位／票券都已經被訂走了。」

I've booked us two tickets to see “Carmen”.

（我已經為我們訂了兩張《卡門》的票。）

根據上面的句型，動詞book後方加上「us我們」、「two tickets兩張票」二個受詞，就是使用雙賓動詞的概念，在語法中，賓語指的是受詞，若動詞後方可以接二個受詞，則代表雙賓動詞，相同的概念還有give、buy等動詞。如此一來，這句話換句話說是I've booked two tickets for us to see “Carmen ” .

book as far in advance as possible 解釋為「盡量提早預訂」。in advance是「預先、提早」的介系詞片語，因此book in advance就是「提早預訂」的意思。而as far as possible與in advance搭配，表達提早的時間盡量越早越好。

If you're going to come, please let me know in advance .

（如果你要來，請提前通知我。）

destination是「目的地」的意思。說到旅遊，一定會提到這個單字，來自於destine「注定…」，因此延伸出「注定要到達的地點」，也就是「目的地」。而要表達「抵達目的地」，要用動詞arrive，因為屬於不及物動詞，因此要加上介系詞at來連接受詞。

We arrived at our destination tired and hungry.

（我們到達目的地時又累又餓。）

可與arrive相互替換的動詞是reach，兩者為同義詞，但因為reach是及物動詞，因此受詞的前方不需要加上介系詞。

His letter never reached its destination .

（他的信沒有被送到收信人處。）

若旅遊的目的地是渡假勝地，則可用holiday destination來形容，不過這是英式用法，若要用美式說法，則是vacation destination。

The Caribbean is a popular holiday destination .

（加勒比海是一個受到歡迎的渡假勝地。）

reserve a hotel room 預定飯店房間

You can also reserve the room by calling the hotel directly. Try to call late evening as mornings and mid-afternoons can be busy for the front desk.

（你也可以直接打給飯店預定房間。盡量在深夜時候打電話，因為早上和下午正是前台忙碌的時間。）

reserve the room代表「預定房間」。動詞reserve是book的同義詞，名詞變化為reservation，注意要先去掉動詞字尾「-e」才能加上「-ation」名詞字尾。

I reserved a double room at the Lamb Hotel.

（我在蘭姆飯店預訂了一間雙人房。）

reserve本身也有「保留」的意思，可以加上介系詞for來表達「目的」，因此後方要連接動名詞片語代表「保留的目的」。

I reserve Mondays for tidying my desk and answering letters.

（我把周一的時間留出來專門清理辦公桌和回覆信件。）

名詞用法make a reservation也是「預定」的意思，若要表達多少人的座位則要在後面加上介系詞for與人數。

I’d like to make a table reservation for two people for nine o'clock.

（我要預訂九點兩人用餐的桌位。）

Please confirm your reservation in writing by Friday.

（請在周五前以書面形式確認您的預訂。）

想出國的心蠢蠢欲動嗎？趕緊來看明年假期怎麼安排，規畫旅遊行程、機票提前買起來吧！

【多益模擬試題】

1. One reason that the economy of the country is doing so well is that people now have more discretionary funds at their ________.

(A) dispose

(B) disposing

(C) disposal

(D) disposes

2. The forethought and planning ________ at each step of writing a proposal will have a direct impact on the chances of its acceptance.

(A) invest

(B) invested

(C) investor

(D) investing

3. Insofar as the company is liable for ________, the dissatisfied customer will be compensated for any damage.

(A) negligence

(B) slight

(C) disregard

(D) overlook

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。語意為「這個國家的經濟之所以這麼好，是因為人們現在擁有更多可支配的基金。」本題要考一個常用的片語at one's disposal「隨手可得」，在題目中的意思就是「手邊擁有可動用的基金」故(C)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(B)。語意為「在撰寫提案的每個步驟中投入的深思熟慮和計畫，將直接影響其被接受的機會。」本題要考分詞片語的用法，句子原本應該是「which was invested at…」，在省略了關代which和被動態的be動詞後，只需要保留過去分詞invested即可，意思是「投入了許多思考和計畫」。故(B)為正確答案。

3. 正解為(A)。語意為「在這間公司對疏忽承擔責任的情況之下，不滿意的客戶將獲得損害賠償。」本題要考慣用語的用法，liable for negligence代表「為過失負責」的概念，故(A)為正確答案。

延伸閱讀》出國旅行必看！學會用英文點餐，享用美食不尷尬