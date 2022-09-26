　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】搶出國快預訂機票　英文怎麼說？

▲▼防疫,機場,口罩,出入境,交通,旅客,地勤,桃園機場,桃機,出國,航空業,航班,邊境管制,桃園國際機場,武漢肺炎,新冠肺炎,開放國門,邊境解封,入境管制,觀光限團令,疫情,鎖國,檢疫,陰性證明,旅遊,行李托運,機票劃位。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

▲ 台灣預計在10月中開放邊境。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

文／Buffy Kao

報復性出國要開始啦！繼許多國家於今年開放國外旅客入境，台灣也預計在10月中開放邊境，因為疫情悶了近三年，民眾終於可以出國遊玩！旅遊是TOEIC測驗常考情境，今天就讓我們來學學旅遊情境中不可少的訂機票、訂房相關英文吧！

book a flight ticket 預訂機票

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

If you are booking an international plane ticket, you should book as far in advance as possible, especially if your destination is smaller or only has one nearby airport.
（如果你正在預定一張國際機票，你應該盡量提早預訂，尤其是你的目的地是個小地方或是附近只有一間機場。）

booking an international plane ticket代表「訂購一張國際機票」。預定機票的動詞要用book，當名詞是「書本」的意思，但當動詞時解釋為「預定」。

Will booked a seat on the evening flight to Los Angeles.
（Will預訂了飛往洛杉磯的夜班客機的座位。）

The hotel / restaurant / theatre is fully booked.
（旅館／餐廳／劇院已預訂滿了。）

除了用booked，要表達「沒有空位」時，英文也可以用all the rooms／tables／tickets have been taken，代表「所有的房間／餐廳座位／票券都已經被訂走了。」

I've booked us two tickets to see “Carmen”.
（我已經為我們訂了兩張《卡門》的票。）

根據上面的句型，動詞book後方加上「us我們」、「two tickets兩張票」二個受詞，就是使用雙賓動詞的概念，在語法中，賓語指的是受詞，若動詞後方可以接二個受詞，則代表雙賓動詞，相同的概念還有give、buy等動詞。如此一來，這句話換句話說是I've booked two tickets for us to see “Carmen ” .

book as far in advance as possible 解釋為「盡量提早預訂」。in advance是「預先、提早」的介系詞片語，因此book in advance就是「提早預訂」的意思。而as far as possible與in advance搭配，表達提早的時間盡量越早越好。

If you're going to come, please let me know in advance.
（如果你要來，請提前通知我。）

destination是「目的地」的意思。說到旅遊，一定會提到這個單字，來自於destine「注定…」，因此延伸出「注定要到達的地點」，也就是「目的地」。而要表達「抵達目的地」，要用動詞arrive，因為屬於不及物動詞，因此要加上介系詞at來連接受詞。

We arrived at our destination tired and hungry.
（我們到達目的地時又累又餓。）

可與arrive相互替換的動詞是reach，兩者為同義詞，但因為reach是及物動詞，因此受詞的前方不需要加上介系詞。

His letter never reached its destination.
（他的信沒有被送到收信人處。）

若旅遊的目的地是渡假勝地，則可用holiday destination來形容，不過這是英式用法，若要用美式說法，則是vacation destination。

The Caribbean is a popular holiday destination.
（加勒比海是一個受到歡迎的渡假勝地。）

reserve a hotel room 預定飯店房間

You can also reserve the room by calling the hotel directly. Try to call late evening as mornings and mid-afternoons can be busy for the front desk.
（你也可以直接打給飯店預定房間。盡量在深夜時候打電話，因為早上和下午正是前台忙碌的時間。）

reserve the room代表「預定房間」。動詞reserve是book的同義詞，名詞變化為reservation，注意要先去掉動詞字尾「-e」才能加上「-ation」名詞字尾。

I reserved a double room at the Lamb Hotel.
（我在蘭姆飯店預訂了一間雙人房。）

reserve本身也有「保留」的意思，可以加上介系詞for來表達「目的」，因此後方要連接動名詞片語代表「保留的目的」。

I reserve Mondays for tidying my desk and answering letters.
（我把周一的時間留出來專門清理辦公桌和回覆信件。）

名詞用法make a reservation也是「預定」的意思，若要表達多少人的座位則要在後面加上介系詞for與人數。

I’d like to make a table reservation for two people for nine o'clock.
（我要預訂九點兩人用餐的桌位。）

Please confirm your reservation in writing by Friday.
（請在周五前以書面形式確認您的預訂。）

想出國的心蠢蠢欲動嗎？趕緊來看明年假期怎麼安排，規畫旅遊行程、機票提前買起來吧！

【多益模擬試題】

1. One reason that the economy of the country is doing so well is that people now have more discretionary funds at their ________.
(A) dispose
(B) disposing
(C) disposal
(D) disposes

2. The forethought and planning ________ at each step of writing a proposal will have a direct impact on the chances of its acceptance.
(A) invest
(B) invested
(C) investor
(D) investing

3. Insofar as the company is liable for ________, the dissatisfied customer will be compensated for any damage.
(A) negligence
(B) slight
(C) disregard
(D) overlook

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。語意為「這個國家的經濟之所以這麼好，是因為人們現在擁有更多可支配的基金。」本題要考一個常用的片語at one's disposal「隨手可得」，在題目中的意思就是「手邊擁有可動用的基金」故(C)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(B)。語意為「在撰寫提案的每個步驟中投入的深思熟慮和計畫，將直接影響其被接受的機會。」本題要考分詞片語的用法，句子原本應該是「which was invested at…」，在省略了關代which和被動態的be動詞後，只需要保留過去分詞invested即可，意思是「投入了許多思考和計畫」。故(B)為正確答案。

3. 正解為(A)。語意為「在這間公司對疏忽承擔責任的情況之下，不滿意的客戶將獲得損害賠償。」本題要考慣用語的用法，liable for negligence代表「為過失負責」的概念，故(A)為正確答案。

延伸閱讀》出國旅行必看！學會用英文點餐，享用美食不尷尬

►新手爸媽必備！Combi育兒組合超優惠　優雅解決尿布異味

► 東森獨家 聲寶品牌月!下單抽電視、買就送家電!

ET快訊
變天時間出爐！半個台灣轉雨「溫差破10度」
快訊／火辣寫真剛發　女星南京東路車禍「遭大貨車撞擊」
被張淑娟「一句話」逼哭！　他鐵口預言：陳時中已經輸了
快訊／16天7度無預警停電！高雄今換「這一區」
游鴻明23歲正妹女比基尼激辣　太逆天網看呆
周玉蔻嗆沒約過蟑螂上節目　徐巧芯貼出訊息打臉
四分之一用戶想退訂！　Netflix這2大缺點是致命關鍵

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

【英語多益通】搶出國快預訂機票　英文怎麼說？

快訊／16天7度無預警停電！高雄今換「這一區」　1542戶受影響

又是週末變天！半個台灣轉雨「溫差破10度」　一週天氣2段式變化

周玉蔻狂轟！財經網美嘆「別再弄張淑娟」　網翻過往示警：幫倒忙

城市科大與11家業者組「企管圈」　提供學生實習就業機會　　

好市多「60件組遊戲桌」不到千元　下殺3折搶爆！網哭：全台賣光了

獨／半夜爆哭哄不睡！新手媽心累陪哭到天亮　醫幫譯「嬰兒」語

房貸族的困擾TOP10　「要不要生小孩」排第三

舊機回收抽iPhone14　環保署推10月手機回收加碼活動

農曆9月來了！命理師親點「3生肖」：正偏財都強　一路旺到年底

下鍋前的難分難捨！ 蛤蜊伸舌頭互打還親親

陸男童坐滑板極速溜斜坡！　高中生「肉身攔住」神救援

開業38年岡山統一戲院熄燈　老闆落寞坐大廳：我心淌血

夏宇童《玩很大》砸傷李哲言 內疚3度道歉...他暖回：我很好！

智利出現5M巨大地震魚　漁民驚：傳說是真的！

陳立農告白張藝凡她秒答應XD　最後一刻「推開她擋水」超暖

吳姍儒5月孕肚看不出「辣露小蠻腰」　許願：小孩不要像我爸就好！

中油天然氣注儲桶氣爆！　桶蓋噴飛竟是「土蜂害的」

熱心女見車禍秒衝消防局求助 男暖幫扶機車！網：最美風景

虞書欣《小森林》攻陷直男　張彬彬「嘴說不要但全照做」

【英語多益通】搶出國快預訂機票　英文怎麼說？

快訊／16天7度無預警停電！高雄今換「這一區」　1542戶受影響

又是週末變天！半個台灣轉雨「溫差破10度」　一週天氣2段式變化

周玉蔻狂轟！財經網美嘆「別再弄張淑娟」　網翻過往示警：幫倒忙

城市科大與11家業者組「企管圈」　提供學生實習就業機會　　

好市多「60件組遊戲桌」不到千元　下殺3折搶爆！網哭：全台賣光了

獨／半夜爆哭哄不睡！新手媽心累陪哭到天亮　醫幫譯「嬰兒」語

房貸族的困擾TOP10　「要不要生小孩」排第三

舊機回收抽iPhone14　環保署推10月手機回收加碼活動

農曆9月來了！命理師親點「3生肖」：正偏財都強　一路旺到年底

憂鬱粉絲絕望留言「我不配了」　馬思純溫暖1段話救援：我幫你好嗎

《阿姆斯特丹》「再次解謎」震驚美國懸案！克里斯汀貝爾、瑪格羅比與約翰大衛華盛頓破解史上最大陰謀

薛仕凌演狗仔！臥底放蛇反遭色誘　揭娛樂圈最⿊性醜聞

有錢再還免利息！命理師沈嶸幫40徒買房「無痛付頭期」

這指標崩潰「美股還會跌？」　散戶越接越慘

汽機車也有！執行署拍賣會50元起標　土地、股票、珠寶通通賣

俄羅斯第一批「動員兵力」抵達基地！　將在克里米亞接受訓練

咖啡控買起來！全聯多款濾掛、咖啡豆「買1送1」　優惠一次看

剛果歹徒闖收容所擄幼童不成　虐黑猩猩寶寶拍片討「6位數贖金」

【英語多益通】搶出國快預訂機票　英文怎麼說？

花防部士兵救援畫面曝！他滿臉驚恐癱坐椅上　迷彩衣一脫驚見「蜂窩血彈痕」

生活熱門新聞

驚見爸媽Google搜尋紀錄　兒當場崩潰大哭

一夜連3震！今晨最大規模4.2　6縣市有感

能牽手走一輩子「3對超甜星座CP」

長者幼兒下月可再領5劑免費快篩

「王鴻薇1句話」戳周玉蔻痛處　網喊贏了：酸度爆表

掰咖弟坐輪椅被推去正妹桌　網笑翻

周玉蔻點名她「小妹妹長這麼漂亮」　IG神到了

月存1萬40年後可退休？她一算結果超絕望

買iPhone卻裝廉價手機殼　網點關鍵原因

蔣孝嚴「晶華醜聞始末」曝光！淪最短命總統府秘書長

台南晶英酒店爆70人疑食物中毒

6縣市大雨！庫拉估今生成　下波變天時間曝

農曆9月來了！命理師親點「3生肖」正偏財都旺

10歲童開山貓刨路　爸爸道歉了

更多熱門

相關新聞

他驚覺被蹭網怒改密碼　隔天見「紙條」讓他兩難

他驚覺被蹭網怒改密碼　隔天見「紙條」讓他兩難

近日大陸微博一則貼文掀起網友熱議，一名男子因為疫情被迫放假一天在家，於是想說玩遊戲打發時間，但過程中他發現，明明裝的是超高網速，現在卻變得超慢，這才驚覺被陌生人「蹭網」了，於是決定將家裡WIFI密碼改了，沒想到隔天收到一張紙條和一袋雞蛋，看完內容瞬間讓他鼻酸，同時也不知該怎麼辦。

基隆衛生所領快篩、借血氧機　假日僅週六上午服務

基隆衛生所領快篩、借血氧機　假日僅週六上午服務

3年來「國旅哪進步了？」　全場狂喊2答案

3年來「國旅哪進步了？」　全場狂喊2答案

高端不被日本承認「證明犯了嚴重錯誤」　馬英九：檢調應調查還公道

高端不被日本承認「證明犯了嚴重錯誤」　馬英九：檢調應調查還公道

單日接種人數暴增66％！　邊境解封掀疫苗接種潮

單日接種人數暴增66％！　邊境解封掀疫苗接種潮

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益解封出國旅遊疫情

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／拓也哥逝世！家人發文證實

快訊／劉雨柔離婚！

孫生突譙女友「假人設」：真覺得噁心

浴室矽利康發霉！網曝神招

驚見爸媽Google搜尋紀錄　兒當場崩潰大哭

富家女故宮看展後墜B2　昏迷指數3搶救中

台「第一女優」爆重回日本拍AV！

一夜連3震！今晨最大規模4.2　6縣市有感

能牽手走一輩子「3對超甜星座CP」

即／張淑娟捲「晶華緋聞案」怒告！周玉蔻道歉了

17歲女淪寮國豬仔！　逃跑失敗被逼當眾口交

中間是狠角色　左右車貼防撞板

紅隊隊員「輸了沒關係」　江宏傑怒

外媒爆iPhone 15　Ultra型號取代Pro Max

全家發票中獎名單一次看！

更多

最夯影音

更多
下鍋前的難分難捨！ 蛤蜊伸舌頭互打還親親

下鍋前的難分難捨！ 蛤蜊伸舌頭互打還親親
陸男童坐滑板極速溜斜坡！　高中生「肉身攔住」神救援

陸男童坐滑板極速溜斜坡！　高中生「肉身攔住」神救援

開業38年岡山統一戲院熄燈　老闆落寞坐大廳：我心淌血

開業38年岡山統一戲院熄燈　老闆落寞坐大廳：我心淌血

夏宇童《玩很大》砸傷李哲言 內疚3度道歉...他暖回：我很好！

夏宇童《玩很大》砸傷李哲言 內疚3度道歉...他暖回：我很好！

智利出現5M巨大地震魚　漁民驚：傳說是真的！

智利出現5M巨大地震魚　漁民驚：傳說是真的！

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【最高折200】喵汪月光趴

【最高折200】喵汪月光趴

毛孩月光趴踢來囉！9/1-9/30毛毛商城滿額最高折200，單筆999元以上再送50元購物金！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面