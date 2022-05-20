　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

澳洲明大選！800公斤大鱷魚預測「政黨輪替」　下任總理可能是他

▲▼ 澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

澳洲國會大選投票明（21）登場，北領地一隻長4.7公尺、重達600至600公斤的鱷魚「斑點」預言，澳洲接下來將出現政黨輪替，現任總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）會下台，由工黨領袖艾班尼斯登上總理寶座。

Sparkles the 'psychic' croc

A prehistoric election pundit has put the bite on the nation's leaders, predicting the "winner" of Saturday's federal election, in a very Top End fashion. Introducing Speckles the 'psychic' croc Speckles, a 4.7 metre saltwater crocodile, was tasked with predicting whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison, or Labor leader Anthony Albanese, will prevail. He was presented with posters of the two contenders at Crocodylus Park in Darwin, which were attached to a few meaty treats. We won't ruin the video for you and tell you who he chose. It remains unknown how the snap poll was decided, and how accurate the saltie's "psychic" credentials are. Tour guide Payton Prosser said he wasn't sure how Speckles would personally vote, if the croc was given the chance. "[The leaders are] more than welcome to come down and talk to him about [their policies], but it'll fall on deaf ears," he said. Full story: https://ab.co/3yOkcNA Get more Darwin news here: https://bit.ly/DarwinNews Get more news from the NT here: https://bit.ly/AbcNtNews Listen to ABC Radio Darwin here: https://bit.ly/DarwinRadioLive

ABC Darwin 發佈於 2022年5月19日 星期四

綜合澳洲廣播公司（ABC）、北領地新聞報導，在北領地首府達爾文的鱷魚公園（Crocodylus Park），工作人員利用兩條繩子吊著生肉，並掛上現任總理莫里森和工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）的照片，給鱷魚「斑點」（Speckles）一項任務，那就是預測澳洲這次大選最終勝出的贏家。

斑點起初有些猶豫不決，似乎就像此次搖擺不定的選民一樣，但最終選擇艾班尼斯，預測澳洲大選將出現政黨輪替。

35歲的斑點身長約4.7公尺，重約600公斤至800公斤。不過仍未知斑點此次的預測會有多神準。

▼ 澳洲工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 澳洲工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）。（圖／路透）

澳洲大選將登場！成執政黨需拿下76席　莫里森國安議題面臨挫敗

澳洲明大選！800公斤大鱷魚預測「政黨輪替」　下任總理可能是他

澳洲大選將登場！成執政黨需拿76席

澳洲大選將登場！成執政黨需拿76席

2022年澳洲聯邦大選將預定於21日實施，以選出第47屆澳洲議會，其中目前的執政黨自由黨－國家黨聯盟尋求第4次連任，最大在野黨工黨則是在擔任反對黨9年後尋求重新掌政的機會。儘管工黨在民調結果上領先自由黨－國家黨聯盟，而總理莫里森因鄰國索羅門群島與中國簽安全協議，在國安議題上挫敗，但經歷幾周競選活動後，雙方差距已經縮小。

屁孩慘了！澳少年犯送至「無網路」偏僻牧場

屁孩慘了！澳少年犯送至「無網路」偏僻牧場

自家菜園蘑菇入菜　母女中毒發燒送醫

自家菜園蘑菇入菜　母女中毒發燒送醫

澳洲房價10年翻倍！　「這地區」漲近1800萬元

澳洲房價10年翻倍！　「這地區」漲近1800萬元

紐西蘭總理阿爾登全家確診！曝快篩陽性照

紐西蘭總理阿爾登全家確診！曝快篩陽性照

關鍵字：

鱷魚紐澳要聞

讀者迴響

他快篩朋友安慰是感冒　下秒「啊！COVID-19」

他快篩朋友安慰是感冒　下秒「啊！COVID-19」
新啦啦隊女神誕生！　波濤洶湧片紅到日本

新啦啦隊女神誕生！　波濤洶湧片紅到日本

迷你哥吉拉超酷餵食器　3隻排排站吃螞蟻buffet

迷你哥吉拉超酷餵食器　3隻排排站吃螞蟻buffet

《浪姐3》主題曲公布！鄭秀妍C位秀舞技　「領吳謹言跳女團舞」..30位大咖神仙打架

《浪姐3》主題曲公布！鄭秀妍C位秀舞技　「領吳謹言跳女團舞」..30位大咖神仙打架

「殘酷2選1」3毛孩全跑向媽　爸0票慘敗好落寞...白疼了！

「殘酷2選1」3毛孩全跑向媽　爸0票慘敗好落寞...白疼了！

