【英語多益通】紫愛你！阿米必吃BTS聯名套餐　英文怎麼說？

▲▼麥當勞「THE BTS MEAL」限定套餐登台。（圖／業者提供）

▲ 麥當勞「THE BTS MEAL」限定套餐登台。（圖／業者提供）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

韓國知名偶像團體防彈少年團BTS和麥當勞共同推出的聯名套餐，自五月起在全球近50個國家陸續開賣，在印尼推出時更因為人潮群聚違反防疫規定，造成開賣日臨時關閉數十家麥當勞的盛況，而台灣也在6月9日開始販售融合BTS紫色元素包裝的10塊麥克雞塊套餐。

速食餐廳和明星合作在近幾年蔚為風潮，在BTS之前，麥當勞和饒舌歌手Travis Scott在2020年時推出的聯名套餐就在美國大賣，據估計Travis Scott在那次合作中約莫賺進兩千萬美元，是業者和明星雙贏。

我們來看看The Music Network的新聞介紹，並從中學一些多益單字吧！

“K-pop icons BTS have partnered with McDonald’s to launch a new signature meal order. The band have accompanied their signature meal with a limited edition head-to-toe merch capsule, exclusively available on the Weverse Shop app.”
（韓國偶像團體防彈少年BTS最近和麥當勞合作推出新的聯名套餐。此次除了韓團的聯名套餐外，尚有限量版從頭到腳的商品在Weverse Shop App上獨家販售。）

partner、team up、collaborate 合作

這裡的「合作」可用partner (v)或team up (v)，甚至collaborate (v)都可以是「共同合作」的意思，後面介系詞用with。

Heinz Ketchup teamed up with British singer, Ed Sheeran, on a TV commercial.
（亨氏番茄醬與英國歌手Ed Sheeran在電視廣告中合作。）

要記住collaborate這個字可以從它的字首和字根開始記，「co-」代表with、together「一起」，而「labor-」有「勞動」的意思，所以collaborate就是「合作」。如果這樣記的話，就比較不容易和corroborate (v)「證實」這個單字搞混。

Ed Sheeran has collaborated with a range of artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Andrea Borcelli.
（Ed Sheeran與Taylor Swift、Beyonce和Andrea Borcelli等各種歌手合作過。）

廠牌之間的共同合作可以用co-branding「共同品牌」，譬如在商業上我們常說到的co-branding strategy「聯合品牌策略」。BTS和麥當勞合作推出的BTS招牌套餐，就可以說是co-branded meal，但也可以簡單地用signature (adj)來表示。

聯名及代言

signature當名詞是「簽名」，當形容詞使用時可有「簽名的」或是「有代表性的；招牌的」，如signature product「代表性商品」，signature dish「招牌菜」，這次的聯名套餐也可以簡單地說是（BTS X McDonald’s）signature meal。

如果是名人的簽名（signature），如簽在相片、書和棒球上，可以用autograph (n) (v)來表示。

A group of fans surrounded the rock star asking for his autographs.
（一群粉絲圍繞著搖滾明星要簽名。）

The winning baseball team autographed t-shirts, baseballs, and caps for auction.
（冠軍棒球隊簽了T恤、棒球和棒球帽來拍賣。）

BTS的聯名套餐也是一種明星代言產品的例子，「代言」我們可用endorse (v)、endorsement (n)來形容。通常我們會在支票後面「背書」的這個動作就是endorse，所以為一個產品背書就表示對這個產品表達「支持」endorsement。

Many basketball players earn millions from endorsing products than playing basketball.
（很多籃球員從代言產品賺到的錢比打球多。）

另外，許多活動如音樂會、運動賽事等也會有廠商贊助，這裡的「贊助」是sponsor (v) (n)，也可用作名詞當「贊助商」解釋，sponsorship (n) 「贊助」。

A lot of cultural events such as concerts are sponsored by international corporations.
（很多的藝文活動如音樂會是由國際公司贊助的。）

限時與限量商品

這次BTS套餐不但是限量版（limited edition）也是限時的（limited-time），台灣麥當勞只在6/9～6/29期間，限時21天販售。

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the company is having a limited-time offer on their best-sellers.
（這間公司為了慶祝他們25週年慶，正在舉辦他們的暢銷品的限時優惠。）

而同樣受到熱烈討論的還有網路獨家販售BTS X McDonald’s的周邊商品，網站上是這樣介紹的「BTS X McDonald's Merch, exclusively on Weverse Shop online」。

merch (n)基本上是merchandize「商品」的縮寫，而merchant (n)則代表「商人」的意思。

The store carries a wide range of merchandize.
（這個商店有很多商品。）

exclusive (adj)也是一個重要的多益字，可以翻譯成「獨有的；專有的」，因此我們常看到的「線上獨家」就是用exclusive online來形容。

BTS在全球有龐大的粉絲軍團，相信這次套餐又會是個粉絲搶購的成功品牌合作例子。

【多益模擬試題】

1. In __________ with local artists and architects, the city government hopes to revive the historical district
(A) endorsement
(B) sponsorship
(C) partner
(D) collaboration

2. Several local businesses __________ the charity event which helped raise millions of dollars for flood victims.
(A) sponsored
(B) sponsors
(C) are sponsored
(D) are sponsoring

解析：

1. 正解為(D)。句意為「市政府希望能與本地藝術家和建築師合作復甦古城區。」in collaboration with...「與…合作」，因此正確答案是(D)合作。

2. 正解為(A)。本題是文法題，需選擇適合的時態，因為子句中用過去式helped，空格也用過去簡單式來表現即可。此外是企業贊助活動而不是活動贊助企業，因此要選擇主動式(A)。句意為「許多本地企業贊助此慈善活動為水災的受災戶募款。」

延伸閱讀》BTS RM秀英語力 全球超人氣韓國男團隊長也考多益

女星腦瘤復發動手術！　「特殊面罩都是洞」

